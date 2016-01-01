(Of course counting drivers in DOS is highly misleading, as the BIOS [2] directly offers all the useful calls like "turn on cassette drive motor" and "read joystick" that you will need to build modern microcomputer software.)
[1] https://sourceforge.net/p/freedos/svn/HEAD/tree/kernel/trunk...
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BIOS_interrupt_call
Does anyone here know the plans for the future, now that UEFI is on most new consumer PCs? Will it be considered "done" at some point or will it get adapted into something else?
That dream died with Windows.
Went to a local bookstore recently, seemed they were running a DOS app too.
So unless they are emulating (a distinct possibility), they can use FreeDOS to run natively.
And if not for enterprise-sake, then just for fun :P
