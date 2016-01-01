Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Announcing FreeDOS 1.2 (freedos.org)
An operating system hosted on SourceForge, whose "drivers" directory includes support for a grand total of two devices -- the IBM PC floppy and the PC/AT clock [1]. DOS thinks different!

(Of course counting drivers in DOS is highly misleading, as the BIOS [2] directly offers all the useful calls like "turn on cassette drive motor" and "read joystick" that you will need to build modern microcomputer software.)

[1] https://sourceforge.net/p/freedos/svn/HEAD/tree/kernel/trunk...

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BIOS_interrupt_call

Merry Christmas to the FreeDOS project, and congratulations. It's great to see you lot keeping on.

Does anyone here know the plans for the future, now that UEFI is on most new consumer PCs? Will it be considered "done" at some point or will it get adapted into something else?

Ahh, an OS which never had vendor lock-in, and had multiple independent vendors.

That dream died with Windows.

How is this useful in 2016? I'm genuinely curious.

Haven't been to HMV in about 5 years, but all the point-of-sale computers ran DOS at the Montreal locations I'd been too.

Went to a local bookstore recently, seemed they were running a DOS app too.

So unless they are emulating (a distinct possibility), they can use FreeDOS to run natively.

And if not for enterprise-sake, then just for fun :P

Depends on whether one's utility function definition, includes the nostalgia parameter

for running firmware updates for some (older) devices

Or not so old devices...

