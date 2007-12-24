As developers we know it is painful to maintain backwards compatibility, but it's incredibly valuable. It builds user confidence in your products, and most importantly it builds user trust that upgrading is safe and thus encourages adoption of newer versions of your software/libraries. The only mistake Microsoft made was not doing rolling releases. Major updates are slow and scary, so even though upgrading to a new version of Windows didn't mean loss of compatibility, it was never "easy" and always jarring.
Backwards compatibility, automated testing, rolling releases. That's the magic bullet to keeping everyone happy and on the latest updates. If your users have to think about version numbers, you're doing it wrong.
* Yes, there are instances of Microsoft breaking compatibility, more-so post Windows 7. The point is that they tend to focus on it, and they get it right 97% of the time which is a technological feat.
See the Rust programming language for a great example of this recipe.
https://tech.slashdot.org/story/08/01/01/137257/office-2003-...
[0]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyLBGkS5ICk
One example is the original V8 dev team that went off to create Dart (AIUI). Nobody followed them and V8 got replacement developers. (But perhaps that was a particularly egregious case.)
IIRC, there have been several instances of this between releases, less so from the user application perspective, but rather from the driver model.
Windows 3.1 to Windows 95 (16- to 32-bit), Windows ME to Windows 2000 (NT kernel), Windows XP to Vista (UAC etc.) each saw various issues with device drivers.
The extent of user application backwards-compatibility is impressive, with only Windows 10 removing 16-bit application support (boo). For example, even now it's possible to double-click on the application icon at the left-hand of the window title bar to close the application - à la Win 3.1.
> The only mistake Microsoft made was not doing rolling releases
I think they're 'fixing' that with Windows 10.
It's still supported on the 32-bit versions of win10! It has never been supported on a 64-bit version of windows though.
Many, many DOS programs would not run under Windows 3.1, necessitating users to boot into or exit out into DOS to run those programs, and of course Windows programs could not run under DOS.
Windows 95 generally did better at running DOS programs but it was far from flawless. Many programs required all kinds of workarounds and even patches.
Windows NT was originally a complete departure from DOS and Windows 3.1, 95, etc. only later on did Microsoft realize that they needed a compatibility layer for NT to ever go mainstream (along with a rebranding.)
Windows Vista broke tons of stuff too. Including everybody's printer drivers. When Vista was released you could buy a Vista computer along with a printer which had no drivers for Vista and which HP would tell you there's no Vista drivers ever coming.
Windows 8 may not have broken execution of Windows 7 apps but the entire UI was a complete shift from what users were accustomed to. Whether you liked it or not, that kind of major change is a big mistake when so many of your customers are tech novices who are not going to have an easy or enjoyable time learning how to use their computer from scratch.
This is just scratching the surface. My point is let's tell the truth here, Microsoft is not some hero of backward compatibility who has never made a mistake and always kept their users at heart.
I call that going the extra mile.
The most accessible documentation of this is Raymond Chen's blog. For example here's a piece written in 2007 about Windows 95 and DOS: https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/oldnewthing/20071224-00/?p=...
While the herculean task of billion-device compatibility has not always gone off without a hitch, the idea that the past was all gaffes and trial and error at Microsoft does not ring true if you read the above blog from one of its more prolific public writers.
It'd be wonderful if their architects collected and codified these somewhere, ie "we did X because of Y, it didn't work, because Z ends up happening"
Mostly as a lesson for the rest of us not to fruitlessly repeat.
Primarily my focus is not on small annoying easily covered things (a print() function is better than a print keyword), but on more systemic changes like it's decision to make a unicode str the default type of string for the language.
I would like to see a new version of Python (maybe 4?) that centers around basic, commonly atomic, types and arrays of those types. This would prevent the issue of Python 3 either mangling input strings or choking as it tries to digest legacy input that isn't in the anticipated encoding (at the cost of not making the mess larger). It would not-modify data that is being passed through the language UNLESS requested as an operation or as an output filter (implicit operation). Traditional UNIX like 8 bit clean handling is why UTF-8 is a super set of ASCII (code-points above 0x7f undefined/locally specific); UTF-8 was able to define an in-situ character sync method and was still compatible with existing files, and programs that did not enforce a specific encoding on the data stream.
If you 'fork' and start off on a new development trail, its hard to retain compatibility.
If you keep with the legacy branch, you can end up with a frankenstein monstrosity.
Most of the examples used are of very highly coupled pieces of monolithic code ie. kernels, language runtimes, and probably also extends to databases. Its hard to take these apart without losing performance in some aspect or another...
I suspect most 'user-land' developers have moved to the microservices/SOA type development methodology where API's dominate so this is less of a concern.
I'm thinking particularly of Firefox, with all these extensions that do not work with the latest versions.
