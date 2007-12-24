Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Linux 2.5, Ruby 1.9 and Python 3 release management anti-pattern (lucas-nussbaum.net)
Arguably one of the most successful companies in the world is Microsoft. The reasons for their success are many, but at least one is the focus on backwards compatibility. Hook users, and never give them a reason to leave.

As developers we know it is painful to maintain backwards compatibility, but it's incredibly valuable. It builds user confidence in your products, and most importantly it builds user trust that upgrading is safe and thus encourages adoption of newer versions of your software/libraries. The only mistake Microsoft made was not doing rolling releases. Major updates are slow and scary, so even though upgrading to a new version of Windows didn't mean loss of compatibility, it was never "easy" and always jarring.

Backwards compatibility, automated testing, rolling releases. That's the magic bullet to keeping everyone happy and on the latest updates. If your users have to think about version numbers, you're doing it wrong.

* Yes, there are instances of Microsoft breaking compatibility, more-so post Windows 7. The point is that they tend to focus on it, and they get it right 97% of the time which is a technological feat.

See the Rust programming language for a great example of this recipe.

I think another example was by joelonsoftware, where when MS moved to win 95, they actually ran popular software looking for bugs, and found the SimCity would use-after-free (which, before 95 wouldn't crash), so they modified their OS to leave that memory cell intact even after free.

Here's an example of Microsoft Office killing off backwards compatibility for some older document formats:

https://tech.slashdot.org/story/08/01/01/137257/office-2003-...

And now we're stuck with decades old software and API stacks while Metro/Modern UI/UWP struggles to take off since about 5 years.

There was a great talk recently by Rich Hickey[0] about how change itself is breakage. Breaking early and often is catastrophically worse than python 2.7 in my opinion.

[0]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyLBGkS5ICk

Agreed. Hickey, in that talk, claimed if you really did break backward compatibility, you should just name it something else. So in real terms Python3 should have been renamed to Pythonidae or something like that. Eventually the last folks working in the 2.7.* branch would notice that nobody else was in the room and hopefully figure out where they went.

If you look at long-running, successful projects, they don't do this.

One example is the original V8 dev team that went off to create Dart (AIUI). Nobody followed them and V8 got replacement developers. (But perhaps that was a particularly egregious case.)

> Microsoft breaking compatibility, more-so post Windows 7

IIRC, there have been several instances of this between releases, less so from the user application perspective, but rather from the driver model.

Windows 3.1 to Windows 95 (16- to 32-bit), Windows ME to Windows 2000 (NT kernel), Windows XP to Vista (UAC etc.) each saw various issues with device drivers.

The extent of user application backwards-compatibility is impressive, with only Windows 10 removing 16-bit application support (boo). For example, even now it's possible to double-click on the application icon at the left-hand of the window title bar to close the application - à la Win 3.1.

> The only mistake Microsoft made was not doing rolling releases

I think they're 'fixing' that with Windows 10.

> The extent of user application backwards-compatibility is impressive, with only Windows 10 removing 16-bit application support (boo)

It's still supported on the 32-bit versions of win10! It has never been supported on a 64-bit version of windows though.

That raises several questions for my next team meeting...

This isn't really true. If Microsoft of 2016 has a focus on backwards compatibility it is only because of their myriad mistakes in the past. I know people have this false impression because of fluff pieces that have been written about Microsoft having a focus on backward compatibility but anyone who has lived through the last 30 years of computing history knows this isn't really true. They have broken backward compatibility numerous times.

Many, many DOS programs would not run under Windows 3.1, necessitating users to boot into or exit out into DOS to run those programs, and of course Windows programs could not run under DOS.

Windows 95 generally did better at running DOS programs but it was far from flawless. Many programs required all kinds of workarounds and even patches.

Windows NT was originally a complete departure from DOS and Windows 3.1, 95, etc. only later on did Microsoft realize that they needed a compatibility layer for NT to ever go mainstream (along with a rebranding.)

Windows Vista broke tons of stuff too. Including everybody's printer drivers. When Vista was released you could buy a Vista computer along with a printer which had no drivers for Vista and which HP would tell you there's no Vista drivers ever coming.

Windows 8 may not have broken execution of Windows 7 apps but the entire UI was a complete shift from what users were accustomed to. Whether you liked it or not, that kind of major change is a big mistake when so many of your customers are tech novices who are not going to have an easy or enjoyable time learning how to use their computer from scratch.

This is just scratching the surface. My point is let's tell the truth here, Microsoft is not some hero of backward compatibility who has never made a mistake and always kept their users at heart.

Windows 95 came with a way to configure shortcuts so that they would quit the graphical OS back into DOS, just to run the program, and resume after you quit.

I call that going the extra mile.

While it would be hard to call any kiloperson organization a hero, it is remarkable how people on the Windows team keep old software working even if it does not deserve to.

The most accessible documentation of this is Raymond Chen's blog. For example here's a piece written in 2007 about Windows 95 and DOS: https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/oldnewthing/20071224-00/?p=...

While the herculean task of billion-device compatibility has not always gone off without a hitch, the idea that the past was all gaffes and trial and error at Microsoft does not ring true if you read the above blog from one of its more prolific public writers.

Not really arguing with your points, but it seems Microsoft has a lot of lessons learnt from maintaining backwards compatibility.

It'd be wonderful if their architects collected and codified these somewhere, ie "we did X because of Y, it didn't work, because Z ends up happening"

Mostly as a lesson for the rest of us not to fruitlessly repeat.

The "Third Way" is to avoid both problems (diverging stable and unstable forks vs. a single line with frequent minor breakage) by making heroic efforts to maintain backwards compatibility even in the face of major changes. Someone already mentioned Windows as an example of this. I'd point to C++ as another example: the C++ committee's longstanding commitment to maintaining backward compatibility at all costs has always been one of C++'s greatest strengths, and is certainly one of the main reasons why it's still in widespread use despite its age and many flaws.

The biggest mistake Python 3 made was the print statement change. There was really no compelling reason to do it, it broke basically 2.x script ever for 0 practical gain.

reply


With respect to Python 3, I think it /is/ in fact a similar but different language.

Primarily my focus is not on small annoying easily covered things (a print() function is better than a print keyword), but on more systemic changes like it's decision to make a unicode str the default type of string for the language.

I would like to see a new version of Python (maybe 4?) that centers around basic, commonly atomic, types and arrays of those types. This would prevent the issue of Python 3 either mangling input strings or choking as it tries to digest legacy input that isn't in the anticipated encoding (at the cost of not making the mess larger). It would not-modify data that is being passed through the language UNLESS requested as an operation or as an output filter (implicit operation). Traditional UNIX like 8 bit clean handling is why UTF-8 is a super set of ASCII (code-points above 0x7f undefined/locally specific); UTF-8 was able to define an in-situ character sync method and was still compatible with existing files, and programs that did not enforce a specific encoding on the data stream.

I hazard that there's no easy answer to this.

If you 'fork' and start off on a new development trail, its hard to retain compatibility.

If you keep with the legacy branch, you can end up with a frankenstein monstrosity.

Most of the examples used are of very highly coupled pieces of monolithic code ie. kernels, language runtimes, and probably also extends to databases. Its hard to take these apart without losing performance in some aspect or another...

I suspect most 'user-land' developers have moved to the microservices/SOA type development methodology where API's dominate so this is less of a concern.

From this point of view, Swift language is doing right. It is irritating to have to fix a project every few months because Swift language is changing under our feet, but it is still better than having multiple active flavors of Swift. (I still don't love Swift, though.)

Are there examples of widely used, mature projects that have gone the opposite way?

OpenBSD, llvm, and go all have six month cadences.

reply


And do the same sorts of breaking changes get made, just distributed in smaller chunks through those six month releases?

Exactly.


And ubuntu and gnome and fedora and...

Yep. it works well. https://wiki.gnome.org/ReleasePlanning/TimeBased

web browsers?

I'm thinking particularly of Firefox, with all these extensions that do not work with the latest versions.

Swift ?

I think they aren't a reasonable comparison because they're very young and warned up front that they'd break compatibility several times in the early years.

