Geometric Constructions Game with Straightedge and Compass (euclidea.xyz)
This one works on mobile browsers

https://sciencevsmagic.net/geo/#0A1.N

This is how geometry was ment to be tought- riddles to be solved, on your own, contemplating, in your own speed, getting harder, step by step.

Great applause to the devs.

Add a time dimension and you have the right way to teach physics

the challenge for this style of app is to balance mathematical content with good UX/UI. It is tempting to sacrifice one for the other.

also from yesterday: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13256222

Definitely agree. From what I can tell so far (I've only just unlocked the Perpendicular Bisector tool), it strikes a great balance. Just-in-time helper prompts, a nice drag 'n' drop style UX that naturally lends itself to mobile, and clear instructions.

I like that it uses the concept of Photoshop-style "tools" for drawing points, segments, circles, etc. A very natural digital extension of the physical pencil, straight edge, and compass, with some nice abstractions built on top.

This is now my favourite mobile game!

It might be helpful to provide some background links on compass/straight-edge construction [1] and the famous problem of squaring the circle [2]

[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Compass-and-straightedge_con...

[2] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Squaring_the_circle

