Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Where are we on the actual math of solar power?
1 point by randomnumber314 39 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I've seen several articles and threads lately that make claims of solar energy matching or surpassing that of more traditional (coal, gas) energy.

What's the "simple verdict" on it--is there simple math?






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: