Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Lyp – The Lilypond Swiss Army Knife (github.com)
9 points by ciconia 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





In case anyone is wondering, LilyPond is FOSS music score production/transcribing software: http://lilypond.org/

Though if you do any of that you'll probably already know. :)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: