Show HN: Learn how to build electronics with monthly kits (thimble.io)
50 bucks is pretty steep for a student like me. If something in the $20 range (that included no arduinos, just really shitty and cheap stuff off the "Shenzhen market" as Dave would say). No brand name stuff and I'd be fine with crappier instructions.

The cutoff for college student involvement is pretty much $20 and that's where the bread and butter market for something like this is. EE/CE/CS student's who want to be able to "do" electronics. Intersplice it will lesses on simple formulas we need in class and you've got a winner, you could even recylce kits every semester.

Love this idea. Please post some photos of the kits and example projects.

I am having trouble find an example of the kit that I would be receiving. Can anyone link me to an example, I am very interested in this .

Looks promising but it would be useful . One of the problems with hardware hacking in the US is the demise of local shops like Radio Shack that sold components. It can be very intimidating to order a few parts from the big sellers like Mouser and Arrow. There are a few places that sell kits but a subscription could be a nice present for a kid. Consider advertising in senior oriented magazines since grandparents might be the main buyers for this.

Was just thinking today of how to get started with hardware as a software engineer. Signing up now. Quick conversion suggestions - show real people on the landing page, show pictures of the real product.

I wanted to find at least one photo of the kit. The video is similar, but I prefer at least 2 or 3 photos.

About the video: (I didn't watch it f100%) Do all projects require soldering? Can I filter for non soldering projects? (Actually, I can solder but not extremely good. I even tried a few home made projects with my daughter so she can learn to solder, but she has already done many non soldering projects.)

The FAQ says that soldering is required on all projects. Online instruction is given etc.

It won't take too much to feel confident soldering. Watch a few videos, do some intentional practice, and you'll be good in no time. I just kept building projects and I'm fine now.

