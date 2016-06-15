GCE has many quirks, for instance the inconsistency between API and the UI, it misses the richness of the services offered by AWS but everything GCE does offer is just faster, more stable and much more consistent.
One of the biggest problems with AWS is that once you outgrow the assigned limits, it becomes a hell to get more resources from them. We're running on average around 25k servers a day, majority of them preemptible (spot). AWS requires that you request exact type and location for your instances. GCE only asks for a region and then overall resources (e.g. number of CPUs).
Also the pricing is much less complicated. 1 core costs y, 32 cores cost 32*y.
reply
Are you running 25k without using Spot Fleets? Spot fleets let you specify value per instance type, and then total value you need. ("Value" could be CPU, memory, network or whatever) AWS will maintain the lowest cost spot instances that fulfill your requirements.
I grew to envy you as I read. It looks like interesting work.
25k number of servers or its the cost of the servers ?
To be more specific, we redeploy servers from images instead of replacing just the code. The majority of servers (99.9%) is preemptible (meaning that they will be deleted every 24 hours) and thus we get a huge discount. Also our whole communication is through pubsub so the servers don't communicate directly between each other.
Thanks to all these optimizations, we run only what we need at any given time, which keeps the cost low. It's still much larger that anything I've ever expected, but I'm still trying to convince myself that this is the sign of success.
I can find alternatives for other services, but I don't want to compromise on the choice of relational database.
Note: I understand there are third-party providers for PostgreSQL, but I'd rather have Google's.
AWS by contrasted have demonstrated fanatically helpful support (even on business level, the cheapest), fixing issues within days of reporting, and a willingness to maintain obsolete/deprecated services (like SimpleDB) long after I'm sure they'd wish everyone had migrated away.
Is Google Cloud support even acceptable? Google is known for poor or no support for most services.
And my father asked support for help with his Google Home routers with a very specific question and support was absolutely phenomenal. No going through lame troubleshooting steps; it was clear we got connected with a well qualified network engineer immediately.
With AWS we do have a direct line to a Technical Account Manager which we utilize for the rare P1 (Prod down) situations. That gets things moving quickly if it wasn't already moving quickly with Support.
On gold support and P1 there is usually an engineer assigned to the ticket. In many occasions you're talking to the person fixing your problem.
GCE is not perfect and neither is their support. But they do try and even when things go sidewise they take responsibility for it, which didn't happen much with AWS, at least in our case.
Also with P1 issues on GCE most of the time an enginner assigned to the case calls me. I've even spoken directly to the head of google cloud platform via hangouts.
Also, Google My Business support is also pretty good.
1) quickly bumped into project limits just doing some tests, and the fact that you have to wait until billing cycle to reset the counter was quite jarring (I presume there's a way to increase)
2) Better tooling for S3 than Google Cloud Storage - non-technical members of our team need to work with files, and there's many nice third-party tools for s3.
2) GCS has an S3 compatible API so you can use your S3 tooling: https://cloud.google.com/storage/docs/interoperability
It's not a terrible system, AWS does the same thing, you just need to be aware of it when you begin new projects and deal with it before you get rolling.
I use gcloud compute copy-files all of the time and it's extremely simple. I haven't used AWS much this year so I'm not sure how far along aws-cli or third parties have have come. I do generally prefer s3, it's far more feature full than GCS right now. The UI right now blows GCS out of the water. Your file revision numbers, etc are directly accessible from the UI, things like that.
Also, the AWS premium support fee is negotiable for some customers from what I have heard. They don't like to negotiate down, though!
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12038298
But each level down you go is another level of expertise you have to employ someone for and a loss of flexibility.
The strength of the cloud has never been cost, it's always been flexibility, the ability to scale up 1000 servers in 5 minutes without any preparation or management.
Over the years, I've had plenty enough of ovh/kimsufi/hetzner/etc.
For dedicated, I favor online.net and their alternative brand scaleway. Else AWS. I haven't played with GCE yet.
> "Unfortunately, our infrastructure on AWS is working "
> "I learned recently that we are a profitable company, more so than I thought. Looking at the top 10 companies by revenue per employee, we’d be in the top 10."
I don't need it for anything professional and it's quite terrible for just some amateur hosting plus the immense fees if you somehow manage to get decent traffic together.
Once my reserved instances run out I'll probably either check out GCE or DO, either seems to be a better option, though GCE seems to be more expensive.
Anyways, the console in AWS is a mess and I'm quite sure that I leaked my entire IAM settings to the internet because some switch somewhere isn't set right.
Since everything recommends to setup IAM users you'll have to setup the permissions, a procedure which I enjoyed about as much as getting my fingernails slowly removed by a glowing red iron.
Calculating any sort of sustained cost is a pain in the backplane if the total doesn't exceed three digits a month.
And lastly the login process is probably the biggest pain I've encountered across many many providers. There are atleast 4 login forms I've discovered, 2 of which I have to use and one of those always asks for a captcha with such low quality that a brain-damaged AI running on my calculator could figure it out, not mentioning never knowing if the 2FA setup was correct or maybe probably blew up somewhere because giving some feedback from the UI is plain impossible.
TL;DR Don't use AWS, anything else is better.
GCE has many quirks, for instance the inconsistency between API and the UI, it misses the richness of the services offered by AWS but everything GCE does offer is just faster, more stable and much more consistent.
One of the biggest problems with AWS is that once you outgrow the assigned limits, it becomes a hell to get more resources from them. We're running on average around 25k servers a day, majority of them preemptible (spot). AWS requires that you request exact type and location for your instances. GCE only asks for a region and then overall resources (e.g. number of CPUs).
Also the pricing is much less complicated. 1 core costs y, 32 cores cost 32*y.
reply