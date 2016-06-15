Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
GCE vs. AWS in 2016: Why You Shouldn't Use Amazon (thehftguy.com)
67 points by mikecarlton 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 47 comments | favorite





We moved back and forth between AWS and GCE (based on who gave us free credits). Once we ran out, we chose GCE and never regretted it.

GCE has many quirks, for instance the inconsistency between API and the UI, it misses the richness of the services offered by AWS but everything GCE does offer is just faster, more stable and much more consistent.

One of the biggest problems with AWS is that once you outgrow the assigned limits, it becomes a hell to get more resources from them. We're running on average around 25k servers a day, majority of them preemptible (spot). AWS requires that you request exact type and location for your instances. GCE only asks for a region and then overall resources (e.g. number of CPUs).

Also the pricing is much less complicated. 1 core costs y, 32 cores cost 32*y.

reply


> AWS requires that you request exact type and location for your instances

Are you running 25k without using Spot Fleets? Spot fleets let you specify value per instance type, and then total value you need. ("Value" could be CPU, memory, network or whatever) AWS will maintain the lowest cost spot instances that fulfill your requirements.

reply


We couldn't even get them to approve 5k servers on AWS. We run everything in GCE.

reply


Sounds like there's a lot of money in DMCA take downs.

reply


We don't do takedown. We do this https://blog.pex.com/the-daily-wars-of-online-video-platform...

reply


Actually that's super neat.

I grew to envy you as I read. It looks like interesting work.

reply


> We're running on average around 25k servers a day

25k number of servers or its the cost of the servers ?

reply


Number of servers

reply


Wow, your bill must be gigantic.

reply


Well, it's not small, but definitely not that crazy. We're running an immutable infrastructure and the majority of the servers are a "cattle".

To be more specific, we redeploy servers from images instead of replacing just the code. The majority of servers (99.9%) is preemptible (meaning that they will be deleted every 24 hours) and thus we get a huge discount. Also our whole communication is through pubsub so the servers don't communicate directly between each other.

Thanks to all these optimizations, we run only what we need at any given time, which keeps the cost low. It's still much larger that anything I've ever expected, but I'm still trying to convince myself that this is the sign of success.

reply


One reason why I still can't use GCE in 2016. No PostgreSQL support for CloudSQL.

I can find alternatives for other services, but I don't want to compromise on the choice of relational database.

Note: I understand there are third-party providers for PostgreSQL, but I'd rather have Google's.

reply


I have serious trust issues with Google. Their history of discontinuing services, dismal support (even for a paid service), and neglect of bugs in SDKs/APIs - all three of which I have experienced first-hand - has left a long-term bitter taste. No doubt some individuals are fantastic, but the organisation as a whole gives me an enduring impression of being systematically arrogant and aloof.

AWS by contrasted have demonstrated fanatically helpful support (even on business level, the cheapest), fixing issues within days of reporting, and a willingness to maintain obsolete/deprecated services (like SimpleDB) long after I'm sure they'd wish everyone had migrated away.

reply


Looking forward to the day Google Cloud provides on-demand GPU-backed machines. Currently AWS is the only game in town for that, as far as I know.

reply


Coming early 2017: https://cloud.google.com/gpu/

reply


Apparently, it's coming soon to GCP.

reply


> AWS Premium Support is mandatory

Is Google Cloud support even acceptable? Google is known for poor or no support for most services.

reply


Google's known for poor or no support on their free services but their paid services often have decent support. Personally, I've found GCP, GSuite, Project Fi, Google Store and Pixel support to all be pretty great but haven't found any support at all for Gmail, YouTube etc.

reply


YouTube red support seems excellent (the one time I used it).

And my father asked support for help with his Google Home routers with a very specific question and support was absolutely phenomenal. No going through lame troubleshooting steps; it was clear we got connected with a well qualified network engineer immediately.

reply


Actually it's surprisingly good. We use them a lot and even when we were on the silver package (the cheapest) they were pretty quick (under 1 hour for P1 situations [production is impacted]).

reply


Can you help me understand how much you define "a lot"? Is it about 2 tickets a month, or more?

With AWS we do have a direct line to a Technical Account Manager which we utilize for the rare P1 (Prod down) situations. That gets things moving quickly if it wasn't already moving quickly with Support.

reply


Just checked, we're on two tickets a week. Sounds a lot but we push GCE to its limits.

On gold support and P1 there is usually an engineer assigned to the ticket. In many occasions you're talking to the person fixing your problem.

GCE is not perfect and neither is their support. But they do try and even when things go sidewise they take responsibility for it, which didn't happen much with AWS, at least in our case.

reply


You have the same thing for gold and up on GCE. On the rare occasions I have to use it, I get every pennies worth.

Also with P1 issues on GCE most of the time an enginner assigned to the case calls me. I've even spoken directly to the head of google cloud platform via hangouts.

reply


Support for things like the Nexus devices and anything you can buy on their store is very good.

Also, Google My Business support is also pretty good.

reply


Whenever I've needed to contact Google support for Gsuite, they've been excellent.

reply


Same here

reply


Because of speed of light/latency issues, I won't move to GCP until they have an RDS-postgres equivalent

reply


God I hate any piece of writing that doesn't define its acronyms at least once. Google Compute Engine isn't popular enough that people should be expected to know immediately what it means.

reply


Also, GCE is a service while AWS is a suite of services. The correct comparison should be Google Cloud Platform (GCP) vs AWS. Guess it's nitpicking.. but still.

reply


My biggest complaint about AWS is still EBS and having to guess about for the right provisioned IOPS. Throw in confusing extras like EBS optimized instances, enhanced networking. GCE just abstracts away all these details.

reply


Evaluated GCP, and 2 main issues made it hard to consider moving:

1) quickly bumped into project limits just doing some tests, and the fact that you have to wait until billing cycle to reset the counter was quite jarring (I presume there's a way to increase)

2) Better tooling for S3 than Google Cloud Storage - non-technical members of our team need to work with files, and there's many nice third-party tools for s3.

reply


1) AWS has similar limits: https://aws.amazon.com/ec2/faqs/#How_many_instances_can_I_ru... and it's pretty simple to fill in the form and request more.

2) GCS has an S3 compatible API so you can use your S3 tooling: https://cloud.google.com/storage/docs/interoperability

reply


You can increase the quotas under IAM> Quotas. They're extremely low on new projects, but I've never waited more than a couple of hours to have them increased significantly. Like 75 to 500 cpus, etc. One annoyance that they seriously need to lock down is that every time I request an increase they ask for a deposit or a project name that I own that has $xyz money spent on it already. I don't understand how/why they can't see the other 5 GCE projects attached to my organization. I've begun putting it in the quote notes because if I don't I'll wait a couple of hours for the "Please deposit $250 or send a project-name" then a few more hours after my reply to push it through.

It's not a terrible system, AWS does the same thing, you just need to be aware of it when you begin new projects and deal with it before you get rolling.

I use gcloud compute copy-files all of the time and it's extremely simple. I haven't used AWS much this year so I'm not sure how far along aws-cli or third parties have have come. I do generally prefer s3, it's far more feature full than GCS right now. The UI right now blows GCS out of the water. Your file revision numbers, etc are directly accessible from the UI, things like that.

reply


What reason is AWS premium support mandatory? I ask because I'm currently building out SaaS offering on AWS and haven't yet hit any issues requiring support. Can I expect to start seeing issues as traffic scales up to a certain level?

reply


I consider it mandatory because of the various random issues you will face, even without high levels of traffic. Also, when leveraging new features many times the documentation isn't as refined (e.g. the ALB when it first came out). Support is valuable in explaining how to really do something without wasting much time.

reply


Contrary to what the article says, my company does a lot of business and traffic via AWS and have never once needed support in the last two years.

reply


We've been on AWS since 2009, and never needed support.

reply


AWS premium support is the best support experience I have encountered so far and should absolutely factor into choosing a cloud provider. Reading frequent stories of Google support nightmares across all their services makes me think twice about using GCE. GCE must find a way to counter this.

Also, the AWS premium support fee is negotiable for some customers from what I have heard. They don't like to negotiate down, though!

reply


previous discussion at

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12038298

reply


I really like OVH's SoYouStart in terms of its pricing for CPU/memory intensive computations, their prices just destroy AWS/GCE: https://www.soyoustart.com/ca/en/essential-servers/

reply


In terms of raw machine cost it generally goes owning a DC < owning machines + leasing racks < leasing dedicated < VPS < cloud.

But each level down you go is another level of expertise you have to employ someone for and a loss of flexibility.

The strength of the cloud has never been cost, it's always been flexibility, the ability to scale up 1000 servers in 5 minutes without any preparation or management.

reply


Really bad support. And if you get packetstormed, they just nullroute you and call it "DDoS protection".

Over the years, I've had plenty enough of ovh/kimsufi/hetzner/etc.

For dedicated, I favor online.net and their alternative brand scaleway. Else AWS. I haven't played with GCE yet.

reply


GCE has its own issues. The raw price is different than the real/total cost. In a better world you shouldn't have to choose between just a few cloud peoviders.

reply


How have you observed the total cost being different from the raw price? In what ways were you surprised?

reply


This was referenced in the previous thread, but here is what amounts to a stl;dr:

> "Unfortunately, our infrastructure on AWS is working " > "I learned recently that we are a profitable company, more so than I thought. Looking at the top 10 companies by revenue per employee, we’d be in the top 10."

reply


I'm a bit interested in what their company's response would be to this article.

reply


The author(s) have a high proportion of strongly pro-GCP articles; so many, and so emphatically worded, that I began to distrust the source.

reply


I've used AWS for a bit over 9 months now and it's quite terrible to be honest.

I don't need it for anything professional and it's quite terrible for just some amateur hosting plus the immense fees if you somehow manage to get decent traffic together.

Once my reserved instances run out I'll probably either check out GCE or DO, either seems to be a better option, though GCE seems to be more expensive.

Anyways, the console in AWS is a mess and I'm quite sure that I leaked my entire IAM settings to the internet because some switch somewhere isn't set right.

Since everything recommends to setup IAM users you'll have to setup the permissions, a procedure which I enjoyed about as much as getting my fingernails slowly removed by a glowing red iron.

Calculating any sort of sustained cost is a pain in the backplane if the total doesn't exceed three digits a month.

And lastly the login process is probably the biggest pain I've encountered across many many providers. There are atleast 4 login forms I've discovered, 2 of which I have to use and one of those always asks for a captcha with such low quality that a brain-damaged AI running on my calculator could figure it out, not mentioning never knowing if the 2FA setup was correct or maybe probably blew up somewhere because giving some feedback from the UI is plain impossible.

TL;DR Don't use AWS, anything else is better.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: