|Ask HN: Do you use a shell other than your system's default?
1 point by webmaven 32 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|A few project ideas popped into my head related to programming languages, VMs, command-line environments, and related areas (too soon to tell what, if anything, will come of them). This made me realize that I had a big hole in my background knowledge: I had no idea what needs, desires, or pain points prompt people to switch their default shell to something different, since I had never been tempted to do so myself.
So, if you've switched from whatever shell your system bundles by default to something else such as cash, fish, or zsh, why did you switch? How did it work out?
I'd also be interested to know the kind of work you do on the command line.
From bash to zsh, because completion propositions are displayed below the prompt (subsequent displays of the choices don't steal the terminal history).
> How did it work out?
I use it for over ten years. It should speak for itself.
> I'd also be interested to know the kind of work you do on the command line.
Everything but browsing WWW.
