Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hyperpolyglot (hyperpolyglot.org)
50 points by tosh 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





Quite a few errors for Haskell. 'n <- return 3' is NOT a way to create a mutable reference. Silly things like that are scattered all around.

reply


I agree. The Lisp dialect page for example, has:

- inaccuracies (e.g. word separator in CL depends on current readtable), which is understandable given the very terse format

- missing cases (e.g. no compiler for CL?)

- and factually wrong elements (identifiers are case sensitive, but upcased while reading by default; they can starting with numbers, like 1+, etc.).

Fortunately there is a way to fix that: https://github.com/clarkgrubb/hyperpolyglot/issues

reply


Nor is it a way to achieve anything useful. Might as well just write “let n = 3”. :-p

reply


I've been writing Go for the last 18 months, and seeing it dissected side-by-side with C [0] is causing some epiphanies that I wouldn't normally get to see in day-to-day programming.

Excellent resource.

http://hyperpolyglot.org/c

reply


I find it funny that the C code is in a larger font than the Go code.

reply


http://rosettacode.org/wiki/Rosetta_Code is also an interesting site for similar problems

reply


When looking at scripting languages, there's a couple problems.

What does "no encoding" mean, or "constant by convention"? Can I write gibberish UTF32 in PHP and it won't care? Can I modify one of this "by convention" constants without a parsing error?

reply


Could be wrong, but constants are all UPPERCASE by convention in a few different languages, I think that's what that means. I don't think this would break anything, I think it's supposed to make the code easier to read/nicer for handing off code to another developer. I don't use Python, but I have seen it in PHP, Ruby, and Javascript and they don't break there.

PHP handles encoding in a very naughty way. I don't know the origins behind this only that it will produce text in the wrong format at times.

I have had issues where I would try to get some JSON with Japanese text and it will produce some janky unicode that doesn't work. There are work arounds for specifying encoding, but it's contingent upon what version of PHP you are using (I am stuck on 5.3.2 for a legacy, closed sourced app with a custom PHP binary).

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: