reply
- inaccuracies (e.g. word separator in CL depends on current readtable), which is understandable given the very terse format
- missing cases (e.g. no compiler for CL?)
- and factually wrong elements (identifiers are case sensitive, but upcased while reading by default; they can starting with numbers, like 1+, etc.).
Fortunately there is a way to fix that: https://github.com/clarkgrubb/hyperpolyglot/issues
Excellent resource.
http://hyperpolyglot.org/c
What does "no encoding" mean, or "constant by convention"? Can I write gibberish UTF32 in PHP and it won't care? Can I modify one of this "by convention" constants without a parsing error?
PHP handles encoding in a very naughty way. I don't know the origins behind this only that it will produce text in the wrong format at times.
I have had issues where I would try to get some JSON with Japanese text and it will produce some janky unicode that doesn't work. There are work arounds for specifying encoding, but it's contingent upon what version of PHP you are using (I am stuck on 5.3.2 for a legacy, closed sourced app with a custom PHP binary).
reply