Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why emojis are failing to evolve into a form of language (medium.com)
23 points by suhastech 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





Emojis/emoticons shouldn't become a form of language, thats because they're meant to be something else closer to punctuation. They're really in-line annotation glyphs that add context, meaning and emotion to writing which enables clarity.

They can almost be thought of as parenthetical asides which are intended by the writer to aid the reader in understanding tone and emotion in a compact way.

For example, which form unambiguously conveys sarcasm the best?

"Oh, it's Sam, isn't that great!"

"Oh, it's Sam, isn't that great! (jerk)"

Now replace (jerk) with an appropriate glyph and we're at emojis.

What written language sorely lacks is a standardized update to the punctuation system we use. We're limited to single digit tone marks and a couple ways of modifying the text to try to convey a tremendous range of tones and emotions. We also need a system that does so without using cartoon characters. It's very hard to convey serious emotional tones with variations of a yellow smiley face.

Western musical notation has an entire series of annotation marks to inform style on top of the basic "sentence" structure of the notes. It seems that writing also could use something similar.

reply


This isn't the first time I've heard someone throw out the idea of emojis as a possible language. It seems popular in certain circles, including a couple of different podcasts I listen to.

Why do people insist on trying to shoehorn emojis into the realm of being a whole languange? Let emojis be emojis. They're not a language. They're not punctuation. They are how we use them.

I'm not a huge fan, but they can be fun and are quite good at conveying certain emotions and empathy. Plus other uses. Why must they be pushed towards use as something that they're not?

reply


Also, how can emojis evolve into a language when they are prescribed by big companies, which provide few updates? Perhaps the set of emojis should be crowdsourced, and we might see some interesting language phenomena.

reply


I see you've never spent much time on deviantart. :) The only limitation there is your ability to remember the right nickname. :iconawesomefaceplz: :iconhappydanceplz:

reply


The idea was never that emoji evolve into their own language, but rather compliment our exiting ones -- which they're doing quite well IMHO.

reply


Aside from tongue-in-cheek projects like "translating" Moby Dick into emoji [1], did anyone really think they would become a standalone form of communication?

1: http://emojidick.com/

reply


Wow, $200 for a bound copy of something translated by Mechanical Turk, without any preview at all to see if the content is the least bit interesting. Sounds like a wise use of money.

reply


Author of Emoji Dick here. The $200 price tag is that high because its a one-off print-on-demand of an 800 page color laser hardcover book. I would LOVE to find a way to produce these cheaper (even do another edition) but haven't had the time to get a publisher / deal / etc. together.

reply


Sure. But why can't I preview, say, the first chapter?

reply


I never really seriously considered it. Made the book and the page before this was really all that common online. Maybe I'll A/B test it to see if it generates more sales :)

reply


There's some on their kickstarter page.

reply


Hm. That's pretty rough.

reply


Seems like a silly premise to me. Languages with troves of pictorial characters are very difficult to learn, let alone invent collectively.

reply


Long live Wing Dings!

reply


This reminds me of my girlfriend's tale of her Chinese friend who married an Middle Eastern man. They communicate primarily through emojis, as they're not proficient enough with their shared language, English, to communicate.

I wouldn't take this as a counterpoint to the headline, as they don't seem to communicate very effectively.

XD

reply


I wonder what's the thought process whereby you marry someone you can't communicate effectively with!

reply


By the way, I'm still missing the "face-palm" emoji in Whatsapp. Also missing is an emoji for "not impressed".

reply


http://pastebin.com/BvHAx43i (couldn't paste it here)

Missing on your OS probably, since emojis are not Whatsapp-specific.

reply


At least we finally have a shrug.

reply


From the post:

Since emojis often bear graphic resemblances to our real faces, the understanding has often been that there would be no problems in interpreting them, and that the sender and the recipient would agree on such interpretation.

As someone fairly immersed in the emoji community, this is a strawman argument (i.e., no one really tries to argue this).

People love and use emoji not in spite of their ambiguity but rather because of it.

Even Unicode encourages emoji to have multiple meanings:

http://unicode.org/emoji/selection.html

Does the candidate emoji have notable metaphorical references or symbolism?

And from their FAQ:

http://www.unicode.org/faq/emoji_dingbats.html

Do emoji characters have single semantics?

A: No. Because emoji characters are treated as pictographs, they are encoded in Unicode based primarily on their general appearance, not on an intended semantic.

Many people want to think there are some folks out there like myself who are seriously arguing Emoji are a language, but this isn't really true. And I say that as the author of a book called "How to Speak Emoji". The thing is, it's a humor book designed to be sold in Urban Outfitters. It's not a real language guide.

If you're curious about more nuanced takes on how emoji are actually being used, here are some good resources:

Tyler Schnoebelen's talk at Emojicon: http://www.slideshare.net/TylerSchnoebelen/emoji-linguistics

Gretchen McCulloch on how Emoji aren't really threatening English: http://the-toast.net/2016/06/29/a-linguist-explains-emoji-an...

The tl;dr: journalists / bloggers would love to get someone to argue that emoji are a language so they can "Well, actually" them, but the truth is this isn't really happening much.

However, some of us are deeply curious about whether our usage of emoji are evolving language-like characteristics and grammars. See this recent research on whether emoji have their own syntax:

https://makingnoiseandhearingthings.com/2016/12/07/do-emojis...

Note that a distinct syntax is probably necessary but not sufficient for emoji to be considered a language.

reply


Tom Scott talked about this when he and Matt Grey made Emojli, the Emoji-only messenger. You can find their talk about it at https://youtube.com/watch?v=GsyhGHUEt-k

However, given that HN is startup central, note that if you are involved in startups and easily offended, you might want to give this video a miss.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: