Crytek to receive $500M investment from the Turkey Government (hardavenue.com)
Cached: http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:3VU_F2n...

> Error 508. Resource Limit Is Reached

Found the AMP link via Google that appears to work:

https://www.google.com/amp/hardavenue.com/crytek-receive-500...

That doesn't work for me either.

Great day for an announcement considering banks are closed.

I want that Crytek should do well because I have a fondness for the first few games they put out, and their engine is pretty baller. So from that perspective, this seems like good news.

But, there are a lot of great 3D game engines, and their recent games have not been as impressive. It's sad, but it seems like the trajectory of most game studios/companies is ballistic. You hit on something that matches the zeitgeist. You make a bunch of money. You grow. Then you lose the plot, start losing money, and eventually fold. There are precious few really old gaming studios, at least that I'm aware of.

If you were to found a studio that makes a hit today, what would you do to ensure that that the organization was still producing games twenty years hence?

