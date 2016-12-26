Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
μWWVB: A Tiny WWVB Station (anishathalye.com)
Could someone provide quick background on WWVB, or at least say if the Wikipedia page is accurate? I clicked the link to the NIST page,[0] which helped a little but was written for someone already familiar with it - it's both too detailed and leaves fundamental questions unanswered; for example:

* Is WWVB the norm for consumer clocks that synchronize to an outside source? If I see a clock with that feature, should I assume it uses WWVB? Is it one of several options?

* Why not use GPS? Because of poor signal indoors?

* How far does this signal from Colorado propagate?

[0] https://www.nist.gov/pml/time-and-frequency-division/radio-s...

Hi HN! I wanted to share the story of µWWVB, a watch stand that I built that automatically sets the time on my atomic wristwatch.

Because I can't receive the regular atomic watch radio signal where I live, I built a device that determines the current time by using GPS and then emulates the WWVB protocol to set my atomic watch.

In the process of building this, I learned a lot about time, clocks, radio, and WWVB, and so I thought I'd share what I had learned.

Very nice work! Can you receive WWVB via a larger, resonant loop antenna; say a 10 cm diameter solenoid and resonating capacitor? If so, you may be able to place the watch at the center of the resonator (i.e. within the solenoid) so it parasitically couples.

The antenna gain will be proportional to area, so much more gain than that of a watch antenna.

Oh, that's a neat idea! Yeah, I think I should be able to receive WWVB in my dorm room via a larger antenna. I should try it when I'm back in my dorm room after the winter break.

Great stuff! I should add, "10s of nanoseconds" took a while to digest. Can I suggest "tens" instead?

Good point, I hadn't noticed that. Fixed!

While currently I have no use for this, I definitely appreciate the research and effort that went in to solve a localized problem, and sharing the results. Epitomizes hacker culture to me. Thanks for sharing :)

Very nice, I was originally thinking "Gee with NMEA signals they won't be able to do better than 1/2 second accuracy." and then realized its a wristwatch, you don't generally care about milliseconds and the watch can lose or gain a half second in a day anyway! So in fact it is engineered quite well for the requirement.

I also liked the antenna solution. Very nice piece of work.

Great work! And I applaud the concise and thorough explanation of the legality regarding the unlicensed transmissions!

The WWVB protocol has been interesting me for the past few months. I have been thinking about doing the opposite: building my own WWVB receiving station.

There are modules which can automatically receive the WWVB radio signal and output the high/low pulses (which still need to be translated from PWM to ones and zeros).

https://www.amazon.com/60kHz-atomic-clock-radio-module/dp/B0...

If I were to make a recommendation: you're hiding a bit of magic here:

> I designed the board using the EAGLE PCB design software and milled the board from a single-sided FR-1 circuit board blank on an Othermill v2:

You haven't said the kinds of endmills you're using (flat square mills? Or did you use a V-tip?). If so, where did you source the V-Tips from? The software side probably had a few extra steps as well (IIRC, its usually Eagle -> Eagle CAM Plugin export -> CAM software -> GCode -> Mill)

So expanding on what you did here would be most helpful... to me at least :-)

> It’s challenging to design good antennas for such long wavelengths

FYI: the loopstick / Small Loop antenna operates on the magnetic-portion of the wave instead of the electric-portion of the wave. Instead of making a very large wire (which "receives" the voltage as the wave passes), the small loop antenna is basically an inductor that generates a current as the magnetic wave passes over it.

That's how it gets so small, since the electric wave is 5000-meters long, its a bit difficult to make.

Nice work!

