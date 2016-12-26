* Is WWVB the norm for consumer clocks that synchronize to an outside source? If I see a clock with that feature, should I assume it uses WWVB? Is it one of several options?
* Why not use GPS? Because of poor signal indoors?
* How far does this signal from Colorado propagate?
[0] https://www.nist.gov/pml/time-and-frequency-division/radio-s...
reply
Because I can't receive the regular atomic watch radio signal where I live, I built a device that determines the current time by using GPS and then emulates the WWVB protocol to set my atomic watch.
In the process of building this, I learned a lot about time, clocks, radio, and WWVB, and so I thought I'd share what I had learned.
The antenna gain will be proportional to area, so much more gain than that of a watch antenna.
I also liked the antenna solution. Very nice piece of work.
There are modules which can automatically receive the WWVB radio signal and output the high/low pulses (which still need to be translated from PWM to ones and zeros).
https://www.amazon.com/60kHz-atomic-clock-radio-module/dp/B0...
----------
If I were to make a recommendation: you're hiding a bit of magic here:
> I designed the board using the EAGLE PCB design software and milled the board from a single-sided FR-1 circuit board blank on an Othermill v2:
You haven't said the kinds of endmills you're using (flat square mills? Or did you use a V-tip?). If so, where did you source the V-Tips from? The software side probably had a few extra steps as well (IIRC, its usually Eagle -> Eagle CAM Plugin export -> CAM software -> GCode -> Mill)
So expanding on what you did here would be most helpful... to me at least :-)
> It’s challenging to design good antennas for such long wavelengths
FYI: the loopstick / Small Loop antenna operates on the magnetic-portion of the wave instead of the electric-portion of the wave. Instead of making a very large wire (which "receives" the voltage as the wave passes), the small loop antenna is basically an inductor that generates a current as the magnetic wave passes over it.
That's how it gets so small, since the electric wave is 5000-meters long, its a bit difficult to make.
* Is WWVB the norm for consumer clocks that synchronize to an outside source? If I see a clock with that feature, should I assume it uses WWVB? Is it one of several options?
* Why not use GPS? Because of poor signal indoors?
* How far does this signal from Colorado propagate?
[0] https://www.nist.gov/pml/time-and-frequency-division/radio-s...
reply