Alpine Linux 3.5.0 released
by
laamalif
2 hours ago
ohstopitu
3 minutes ago
Alpine Linux is the easiest/quickest way to create containers that have a manageable size (which is pretty important if you are hosting your own registery that charges you for space instead of containers)
throwaway161220
1 hour ago
Alpine Linux is great and I wish they would do more to upstream their build fixes so that stuff works out of the box with musl. I also wish Rust and then rustup will work out of the box on Alpine soon, as this will make it very easy to use generally and in docker images for ci specifically. No complaints, just a small wish list for a distro that's already very useful. Huge thanks to all alpine devs!
justincormack
35 minutes ago
Most of the build fixes are offered upstream, not every upstream is interested in supporting non glibc Linux platforms alas. But gradually things are getting upstreamed.
steveklabnik
42 minutes ago
Have you tried
https://pkgs.alpinelinux.org/package/edge/testing/x86_64/rus...
?
justincormack
37 minutes ago
Yes I hadnt realised this was out until a few weeks back and it works really well.
