Fully capitalized keywords make my carpal tunnel syndrome self recoil. Probably inspired from Modula 2 or BASIC?
At least I give the creator credit for picking a name that will be easy to search :-)
1. Space { } are three characters like e n d and using the idiomatic do when needed is only one more character (and the editor types end for me)
2. It looks better than an orphaned }
Other solutions:
1) Erlang has , instead of ; and . instead of } A long list of .s is not idiomatic (doesn't happen) but it would be pointless (pun intended) in a language where it does.
2) swallow the pill and use both braces.
Going the Python way (I suggest not using the : ) would be a radical change.
I also don't like the shouted COBOLish keywords. Were they necessary?
Thumbs up for the new regexp switch statement.
Also, just like you, I find that closing cascade of ENDs in nested statements is visual noise.
However, 2 improvements that could be made are:
1) being able to write the code as normal (if instead of IF, else instead of ELSE) and then using something like:
zu.fmt
To format the code (best of both worlds?)
2) Dropping the ending-brace. It will just lead to many errors that could otherwise be avoided
Also, if you are interested in a similar language, maybe Nim might be worth a look:
Animal.C a = NEW() # a can only be an instance of Animal, not Fish.
Although that only seems to be mentioned in the "Highlights" section and not in the language specification, so it's unclear if it's implemented...
https://en.wikibooks.org/wiki/Ada_Programming/Object_Orienta...
There are so many symbols, special cases, if ands and buts. When do things get $? When do things get ;? When do things get capitalized?
Making words capitalized shouldn't be needed. If your language is being used and the syntax of the language encompases more of then the meaning you are attemping to convey then you've poorly designed the language.
I think python is a good example of how to be simple. There are (), :, and whitespace. You have if, elif, def, and class (I'm not counting pass). The syntax and semantics are simple (although I don't like the reliance of whitespace as a block segregation technique).
It's hard to see the logic under the language in Zimbu. In python the logic is the language. When you see really pythonic code, the code are just expressing the ideas in a simple way using the language's keywords is a way to make it even simpler. For example

for account in database(outstanding_bill=True):
    print(account.name)

As you can see, there is a syntax to this but it reads the same way as the program is meant to run. "For every account found in database that has outstanding_bills print the account name". The syntax is part of the meaning in this. In Zimbu..... I think work needs to be done. I'm just not getting it I don't think.
