The Zimbu programming language (zimbu.org)
21 points by mpweiher 3 hours ago





Simplicity is the most difficult thing to engineer. I think this is a good example of that.

There are so many symbols, special cases, if ands and buts. When do things get $? When do things get ;? When do things get capitalized?

Making words capitalized shouldn't be needed. If your language is being used and the syntax of the language encompases more of then the meaning you are attemping to convey then you've poorly designed the language.

I think python is a good example of how to be simple. There are (), :, and whitespace. You have if, elif, def, and class (I'm not counting pass). The syntax and semantics are simple (although I don't like the reliance of whitespace as a block segregation technique).

It's hard to see the logic under the language in Zimbu. In python the logic is the language. When you see really pythonic code, the code are just expressing the ideas in a simple way using the language's keywords is a way to make it even simpler. For example

   for account in database(outstanding_bill=True): 
      print(account.name)
As you can see, there is a syntax to this but it reads the same way as the program is meant to run. "For every account found in database that has outstanding_bills print the account name". The syntax is part of the meaning in this. In Zimbu..... I think work needs to be done. I'm just not getting it I don't think.

The unbalanced brace is a disturbing choice. Why not go either full braces (C, Java) or full space significant (Python)?

Fully capitalized keywords make my carpal tunnel syndrome self recoil. Probably inspired from Modula 2 or BASIC?

At least I give the creator credit for picking a name that will be easy to search :-)

Really. I thought about that when I saw Ruby 10 years ago and didn't like to type end to close blocks. However

1. Space { } are three characters like e n d and using the idiomatic do when needed is only one more character (and the editor types end for me)

2. It looks better than an orphaned }

Other solutions:

1) Erlang has , instead of ; and . instead of } A long list of .s is not idiomatic (doesn't happen) but it would be pointless (pun intended) in a language where it does.

2) swallow the pill and use both braces.

Going the Python way (I suggest not using the : ) would be a radical change.

I also don't like the shouted COBOLish keywords. Were they necessary?

Thumbs up for the new regexp switch statement.

"Back in the days" when I was programming QBASIC, which uses capitalized keywords, it was really easy to spot typos in keywords. You could just write in lowercase, and the IDE would convert your keywords to uppercase if you didn't make a typo. While I admit that it looks kind of ugly, it is actually a huge practical advantage.

I prefer the braces over END not because of the character count but because my brain can't avoid reading "end" when I read the code, while closing braces don't cause a word to pronounced in my mind.

Also, just like you, I find that closing cascade of ENDs in nested statements is visual noise.

How old is this? The pitch reads exactly like a description of the Nim language, and then it claims no such language exists..

The language does make a strong case for "code is read more than it is written", so it does make it easier/cleaner to quickly see the keywords, etc.

However, 2 improvements that could be made are:

1) being able to write the code as normal (if instead of IF, else instead of ELSE) and then using something like:

zu.fmt

To format the code (best of both worlds?)

2) Dropping the ending-brace. It will just lead to many errors that could otherwise be avoided

---

Also, if you are interested in a similar language, maybe Nim might be worth a look:

http://nim-lang.org/

With the orphaned closed curly braces and ALL CAPS keywords, it's like this language was created to make programmers twitch uncontrollably. The only thing he could do to make this more off-putting would be to mandate some kind of crazy double-tab indentation scheme. :-p

This is by Bram Moolenaar, author of Vim: http://www.zimbu.org/Home/about-zimbu

This guy makes a great text editor, but vimscript is awful. He must refrain from making programming languages.

    Animal.C a = NEW() # a can only be an instance of Animal, not Fish.
LSP says, "wat?" ;)

Although that only seems to be mentioned in the "Highlights" section and not in the language specification, so it's unclear if it's implemented...

You have the same in Ada, where Animal denotes the exact type, and Animal'Class the class-wide type (type and any subtype).

https://en.wikibooks.org/wiki/Ada_Programming/Object_Orienta...

Using capitalized keywords in order to make it easy to add keywords in the future reveals the author is probably not very familiar with the science of parsing. It's quite possible to introduce new keywords in future versions of the language and make sure your compiler won't choke simply because the word is being used as a variable name instead of an identifier.

The closing curly braces without opening ones make me go full OCD.

I see someone misses BASIC's all-caps keywords.

It does make them easy to spot, though.

So does syntax highlighting. For me, typing with caps lock has always felt awkward and unnecessary.

Why is IO a keyword?

