Awesome window manager framework version 4.0 changes (awesomewm.org)
Some screenshots:

* https://awesomewm.org/images/screen.png

* http://imgur.com/I7eL5it

* http://imgur.com/a/thZiW

* https://s15.postimg.org/xo9zg2vzf/pick4.png

(disclaimer: I am one of the dev; the first 2 screenshots are not mine)

I used to use and love AwesomeWM for years, super fast, moderately easy to customise and very lightweight.

Eventually I switched to Gnome 3 simply because it made configuring wi-fi and power options easier.

I use i3 wm and I like it a lot, don't ever want to go back to a non-tiling WM. But I do understand complaints about the hassle of configuring wifi, power options, and other stuff, e.g., sound, display brightness. All of this is done automically by desktop environments; none of it is done by a mere window manager.

I wonder whether Awesome is similar to i3 in this regard. On the i3 help forum a good number of questions are about configuring these things. Many people respond that these aren't part of a window manager, which is of course correct. Nevertheless, it seems to me that these WM projects harm their own popularity by not having clear and easily findable instructions on how to do these configurations in the most popular linux distributions. Newcomers to i3 (or, I assume, Awesome) can find the configuration info on their own, of course, but you have to dig for it. It seems to me this is the only downside of adopting a tiling WM, the need to have some expertise and willingness to poke around and learn how to configure the necessary "desktop environment" options.

Everyone in the i3/etc community is capable of filling in those gaps themselves, or they give up and go to a full DE. I appreciate that these users are leveling up their skills and asking fewer dumb questions. Nothing stopping anyone from releasing something like Spacemacs for i3, but once you spend a little time on your configs, it just gets easy (and fun). YMMV.

Yup, been there too, but I simply can't go back to a non-tiling WM after being spoiled with tiling ones.

If you want to give it a shot, there's a guide on using Awesome with Gnome [0], and the last time I tried it worked just fine. Though, awesome replaces both mutter (Gnome's WM) and the Gnome Shell itself, so you won't have Gnome's panel etc anymore.

I wanted a nicer integration between a DE and a WM, and the two nicest options by far have been Xfce and LXQt for me.

LXQt makes it trivial to use your own WM (they use Openbox by default) since they have an option for it in their Preferences [1].

With Xfce however it's a bit more involved [2], since Xfce is more tightly coupled with Xfwm and using a custom WM is not as easy as LXQt makes it.

That said, I'm using Xfce + bspwm for now (as opposed to LXQt + bspwm) mainly because Xfce's display and power manager are more matured than LXQt's.

[0]: https://web.archive.org/web/20160726160922/https://awesomewm...

[1]: https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/LXQt#Replace_Openbox

[2]: https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/Xfce#Default_window_man...

I, too, am currently using Gnome Shell (Fedora 25) after some time on dwm [1]. If you have got used to hitting a meta-key and typing a command, then Gnome Shell actually seems quite normal. I used to set the dwm meta key to mod4 for convenience.

These days we have nmtui for wifi and powertop for power management profiles. dwm/awewsome with a desktop file launched from a desktop manager might make more sense these days.

[1] http://www.sohcahtoa.org.uk/pages/linux-dwm-window-manager-o...

It's totally possible to use parts of Gnome with Awesome. Pulling Network Manager is easy because they try to not make it too dependent on Gnome (to be able to make it usable on servers). Other parts may require gnome-session but if you don't mind running half of Gnome in addition of Awesome, it should work just fine.

+1, I use nm-applet with Awesome, works great.

If you think that awesome wm is bloated, try dwm on which awesome wm was historically based. The key bindings look the same. After I've noticed that I haven't used 90% of awesome wm functionality, I moved to a dwm which is basically 2k lines of readable C code in a single file and never looked back - it's so easy to configure it to do exactly what you need.

I discovered that my mostly vanilla XMonad was basically the same as DWM. My only gripe with DWM is that I needed to patch the code, compile, and install my own to turn my worthless windows key into the magic window manager key.

I feel like DWM takes non-configurability literally one key too far.

I agree, it makes no sense NOT to have a ~/.dwm.conf :(

Very nice additions!

Although I was secretly hoping that Awesome would add support for Guile or some other Lisp (IMHO Lua is Awesome's only drawback).

Awesome is great! I love it on my Thinkpad X60!

Congratulations to all contributors!

Oh dear. Last month I updated awesome on my Gentoo machine, and it broke a lot. Now I'll have to deal with this again!

Well, 3.5 was released in 2012, that's a long update span. Sorry if you were unlucky enough to hit both updates in a row. However note that there isn't as much breaking changes to the API this time around. Most of them just prints a warning.

See the https://awesomewm.org/apidoc/documentation/17-porting-tips.m... . I advice to start from the new rc.lua. This way, the (almost) totality of your changes can be copy pasted back.

(disclaimer: I am one of the dev)

Changes: https://awesomewm.org/apidoc/documentation/89-NEWS.md.html

Thanks, we've updated the link from the homepage.

