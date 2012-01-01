* https://awesomewm.org/images/screen.png
* http://imgur.com/I7eL5it
* http://imgur.com/a/thZiW
* https://s15.postimg.org/xo9zg2vzf/pick4.png
(disclaimer: I am one of the dev; the first 2 screenshots are not mine)
Eventually I switched to Gnome 3 simply because it made configuring wi-fi and power options easier.
I wonder whether Awesome is similar to i3 in this regard.
On the i3 help forum a good number of questions are about configuring these things. Many people respond that these aren't part of a window manager, which is of course correct. Nevertheless, it seems to me that these WM projects harm their own popularity by not having clear and easily findable instructions on how to do these configurations in the most popular linux distributions. Newcomers to i3 (or, I assume, Awesome) can find the configuration info on their own, of course, but you have to dig for it. It seems to me this is the only downside of adopting a tiling WM, the need to have some expertise and willingness to poke around and learn how to configure the necessary "desktop environment" options.
If you want to give it a shot, there's a guide on using Awesome with Gnome [0], and the last time I tried it worked just fine. Though, awesome replaces both mutter (Gnome's WM) and the Gnome Shell itself, so you won't have Gnome's panel etc anymore.
I wanted a nicer integration between a DE and a WM, and the two nicest options by far have been Xfce and LXQt for me.
LXQt makes it trivial to use your own WM (they use Openbox by default) since they have an option for it in their Preferences [1].
With Xfce however it's a bit more involved [2], since Xfce is more tightly coupled with Xfwm and using a custom WM is not as easy as LXQt makes it.
That said, I'm using Xfce + bspwm for now (as opposed to LXQt + bspwm) mainly because Xfce's display and power manager are more matured than LXQt's.
[0]: https://web.archive.org/web/20160726160922/https://awesomewm...
[1]: https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/LXQt#Replace_Openbox
[2]: https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/Xfce#Default_window_man...
These days we have nmtui for wifi and powertop for power management profiles. dwm/awewsome with a desktop file launched from a desktop manager might make more sense these days.
[1] http://www.sohcahtoa.org.uk/pages/linux-dwm-window-manager-o...
I feel like DWM takes non-configurability literally one key too far.
Although I was secretly hoping that Awesome would add support for Guile or some other Lisp (IMHO Lua is Awesome's only drawback).
Congratulations to all contributors!
See the https://awesomewm.org/apidoc/documentation/17-porting-tips.m... . I advice to start from the new rc.lua. This way, the (almost) totality of your changes can be copy pasted back.
(disclaimer: I am one of the dev)
