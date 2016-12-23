Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple Pulls Nokia Products from Apple Stores (9to5mac.com)
9 points by electic 42 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





> Apple hasn’t pulled the Withings apps from the App Store yet but it probably wouldn’t hurt to download them if you think you will need them…just in case.

Pulling the app from the app store strikes me as a whole different ballgame from removing the product from the apple store. Seems like that would cross a line from fairly normal tactics into essentially bricking devices for a large segment of customers.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: