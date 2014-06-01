Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
The Bizarre World of Fake Vacation Destinations
(
wired.com
)
10 points
by
electic
50 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
db48x
35 minutes ago
"Here's the thing about ad blockers [...]"
Ugh; deleted.
reply
electic
33 minutes ago
Use uBlock Origin. Works fine here. Not sure what you are using.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Ugh; deleted.
reply