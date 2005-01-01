Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Origin of CAR and CDR in Lisp (2005) (iwriteiam.nl)
29 points by tosh 4 hours ago





One interesting thing here is that the attempt to get people to stop using the 'bad' names car and cdr is only a few months younger than car and cdr themselves. This is analogous to the plan to replace 'bad' s-expressions with m-expressions. In both cases the 'bad' construct stuck around because it's easier to program with.

car and cdr may not be the best names, but they allowed for composition, like:

    (caar x) == (car (car x))
    (cddar x) == (cdr (cdr (car (x)))
Something which you can't do with first and rest. This has (AFAIK) always been one of the arguments for car and cdr.

To cut to the chase and save reading though all the unnecessary speculation, this is the relevant part of this article...

>"The 704 family (704, 709, 7090) had "Address" and "Decrement" fields that were 15 bits long in some of the looping instructions. There were also special load and store instructions that moved these 15-bit addresses between memory and the index regiseters ( 3 on the 704, 7 on the others )

We had devised a representation for list structure that took advantage of these instructions.

Because of an unfortunate temporary lapse of inspiration, we couldn't think of any other names for the 2 pointers in a list node than "address" and "decrement", so we called the functions CAR for "Contents of Address of Register" and CDR for "Contents of Decrement of Register".

After several months and giving a few classes in LISP, we realized that "first" and "rest" were better names, and we (John McCarthy, I and some of the rest of the AI Project) tried to get people to use them instead.

Alas, it was too late! We couldn't make it stick at all. So we have CAR and CDR."

Steve Russell wrote that. In case people don't know, he also co-wrote the first video game. According to Wikipedia he also invented continuations and mentored Bill Gates and Paul Allen while they were teenagers: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Russell_(computer_scient...

Well, after all we've always used CAR and CDR! If it was good enough then, why shouldn't it be good enough now?

Also, the proposed new keywords were on average 50% longer. Just too much typing! With FST and RST they would have stood a chance. HD and TL would have been clear winners!

And fst and rst allow for composition too:

    caar -> ffst
    cddar -> rrfst

