xargs -n1 -P4
Would be at most one arg from the arg list run with 4 jobs.
http://stackoverflow.com/questions/28357997/running-programs...
In addition, I often use it to search for sequences by running grep in parallel. For example
$ parallel 'grep {1} -f haystack.txt' :::: many_needles.txt
Where {1} is a single line in many_needles.txt
$ fgrep -f many_needles.txt haystack.txt
I admit I try to use -f all the time but your post suddenly made me realise I'd never actually measured the effect. :/
find . -name '*.html' | parallel gzip --best
Generally, using it in places where you would normally use xargs seems uncomplicated.
is BETTER since it uses less computer resources than
gawk '!a[$0]++' 100GB_data_file_with_DUPLICATE_lines > data_file_with_UNIQUE_lines
