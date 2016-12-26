Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Apple Publishes Its First Artificial Intelligence Paper
(
forbes.com
)
18 points
by
lokeshguddu
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
JamilD
43 minutes ago
The link to the paper itself, for those who want to skip the Forbes article:
https://arxiv.org/abs/1612.07828
reply
rch
17 minutes ago
And the discussion about the paper:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13257424
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply