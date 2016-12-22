reply
As for the engadget link, why not link straight the source:
https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/pixel-pc-mac/
*edit: Forgot to mention also that ad blocking aids tremendously in making the internet more usable on underpowered machines.
There's a big difference between Chromebook and Linux/Pi/etc world of hardware/software experience for any person. You can throw a Chromebook to anyone and you wouldn't have to care about it. But try imagining the idea of giving Linux type OS to anyone...we know what happens next.
This is one reason why tablets (particularly starting with iPad) became popular among average crowd.
What hobbles the web on older hardware is not "2-4GB" but very slow processors (having to handle all that advertising Javascript, over-animated UIs, and bloated front-end frameworks).
reply