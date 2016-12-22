Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
With 512 MB, there's hardly an Internet browsing experience here. The biggest reason why old hardware have gone out of use (relatively quickly) is mostly due to Internet browsers and their need for more memory. So even if you have a computer with 2-4 GB laying around, and you attempt to revive it seeing the news here, it will be soon before you give up the idea altogether.

Those old machines run fine enough after initial browser loading once you install ghostery, ublock or noscript.

As for the engadget link, why not link straight the source:

https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/pixel-pc-mac/

A lot of Chromebooks are still shipping with 2GB of RAM and they do a perfectly sufficient job of running the "Internet" for most everyday users. I would argue your lower limit of a reasonable Internet browsing experience is higher than average because of your technical background. 512MB would be limiting for sure, but a machine with 2GB of RAM running a Linux desktop, especially with an SSD if possible, would make a fine everyday laptop.

*edit: Forgot to mention also that ad blocking aids tremendously in making the internet more usable on underpowered machines.

2 GB of RAM and a swap is capable of running even ubuntu x64 comfortably. Take away swap and browsing becomes a problem, I wouldn't suggest SSD because of that.

Well, I'd argue that Internet browsing with 2GB is only suitable for reading news and email. This then is a common denominator for layman user, who then wouldn't be using Linux or Pi to begin with. However, this thread is not about Chromebook (and I agree with you there about Chromebook - my wife uses it for email/youtube browsing, and it works perfectly fine).

There's a big difference between Chromebook and Linux/Pi/etc world of hardware/software experience for any person. You can throw a Chromebook to anyone and you wouldn't have to care about it. But try imagining the idea of giving Linux type OS to anyone...we know what happens next.

This is one reason why tablets (particularly starting with iPad) became popular among average crowd.

What happens next? I've given Ubuntu laptops (2010 laptops) to my dad, mom, girlfriend and sister, and they're liking it a lot, especially the fact that they don't have to worry about malware. They're fine with it, it's not like people are born with an innate understanding of the Windows UI and are incapable of learning anything else.

2-4GB is not enough for you? And the brand spanking new 2016 Macbook Pros default to 8GB and 2-4 is not enough on an old computer? I routinely browse the web in a 2GB Linux VM with Firefox under Windows, with less than 1GB in use on htop. It's easy to run even Ubuntu with under 200MB of RAM usage if you forgo Unity, and 500 MB with it.

What hobbles the web on older hardware is not "2-4GB" but very slow processors (having to handle all that advertising Javascript, over-animated UIs, and bloated front-end frameworks).

Clean, simple PIXEL UI is attractive...

Just installed it on a Zero I had laying around and I'm surprised by the general responsiveness of the UI. Of course, now that I played with it for five minutes I'll turn off the GUI and go direct to CLI like every other Pi I have. Trying to get weewx up and going on my Zero.

