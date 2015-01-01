Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A practical guide to writing your own x86 operating system (feederio.com)
55 points by Chesco_ 2 hours ago | 5 comments





Original link [pdf]: http://littleosbook.github.io/book.pdf

HTML version: http://littleosbook.github.io/

Source: https://github.com/littleosbook/littleosbook

2015 Discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8866912

reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/programming/duplicates/2rx3wq/the_l...

If you want a real bang up tutorial that covers absolutely everything theory and implementation check out Broken Thorns. You'll need to Google for it because I'm on my phone.

Two small notes: the website is down (it's quite old and I'd be sad if the owner has a bit of bus-syndrome), you can find it on the waybackmachine

It's the best tutorial out there for an x86 based OS

Here it is: http://www.brokenthorn.com/Resources/OSDevIndex.html

The website's working just fine, but in case it doesn't for someone or if it goes down again: https://web.archive.org/web/20161223021815/http://www.broken...

Other than the educational value of doing so, what would be a reason to write a brand new operating system? Obviously there is a lot to learn about existing operating systems by coding you own, much in the way that writing a new languages teaches you about existing languages, but what are some creative applications of a hand made operating system?

I also would add DMA (direct memory access) transfers to round the IO model. It's important for performance and affects a quantity of devices (disk, net, sound...).

