LSTM Neural Networks for Time Series Prediction (jakob-aungiers.com)
The key with autocorrelated models is to benchmark them against a naive alternative. I really appreciate Jakob's point that the LSTM might simply be modeling one step ahead using the current data point and Gaussian noise. Such a candid assessment is important in applied work.

I suspect that, similar to other time series applications, you'll find some interesting signals from exogenous effects. I wonder how LSTMs can incorporate this exogenous information for time series analysis.

So... can you or can you not, predict the stocks with ANN's... haha, guess I won't be quitting my job any time soon.

>A stock time series is unfortunately not a function that can be mapped.

I would say that you certainly can not predict it. But given enough information (all stocks, news, etc) sufficiently complicated LSTM-like network might be able to beat you. But feasibility of building and computing it today - I have my serious doubts :)

Yeah I don't know anything about this stuff at this point. fantasy

Anyway thanks

The LSTM shown will or will not predict the direction of a random walk. But it does OK with a sin function.

