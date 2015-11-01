Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
An Introduction to the Lambda Calculus
(
learningclojure.com
)
21 points
by
tosh
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
dreeko_
59 minutes ago
No word wrap, horizontal scroll is hijacked and the content goes off screen (Chrome on Android) the topic sounds interesting but the post is unreadable
reply
jaybosamiya
57 minutes ago
The Wikipedia page [1] for Lambda calculus is also a great read (even for those who don't know anything about it before).
[1]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lambda_calculus
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply