HandBrake 1.0.0 Released (handbrake.fr)
HandBrake is one of those pieces of software that I've never even had to consider looking around to find something slightly better, it's always done what its supposed to with no fuss. A while back I wanted to rip a DVD my kids got so they could watch it on their tablets and downloading HandBrake was such a no brainer that I entirely forgot that I don't have an optical drive built into any of my computers anymore before installing it.

I love this software. I rip my kids' DVDs using it and play them on a Raspberry Pi with Kodi. This way I don't have to wade through menus, language selection (never defaults to mine), commercials, and ridiculous piracy warnings (I paid for it! Don't treat me like a criminal).

Yes, the absurd of piracy warnings is ridiculous

Really makes me think twice about giving them my money

It is amazing to see software that is about 10 years old just hitting 1.0. Never really quite understood that. Is the developer just not confident in it that it is in beta for a while? or is it just a style of versioning? Anyways glad to see development on handbreak.Great software!

You develop and test as fast as you have time to.

HandBrake probably does not bring money to its developers, so the pace is inherently limited.

I'm a huge fan of HandBrake and excited to see them still improving the application. The last time I used a DVD ripper was >5 years ago but it was an essential tool for me earlier in life. I'm happy to see I will still have it available should I need to use it.

I just downloaded it for the first time in a while 3 days ago and noticed that H.265 exists and compresses twice as well at the same quality level... how in the hell did I miss that? (VLC will play them). I did a test on a full-rez MKV and worked great

I love Handbrake. It's my goto for video transcoding.

I often download stuff for my children from YouTube using a YouTube downloader, and then transcode them to the ideal iPad format, so the children can watch stuff in the car on the iPad without an internet connection. Great for long trips.

You could use youtube-dl and request the content in an iPad compatible format. It would save you the waiting time for the transcoding

An iPad can't play regular MP4/H264 videos by default?

It can, but you can optimize the encoding so that the iPad needs to do less work playing the video.

I ask as someone who uses ffmpeg regularly, what does Handbrake offer over ffmpeg?

Handbrake offers you literally a GUI over ffmpeg. And sane defaults, setting ffmpeg gets overwhelming fast.

And also some nice queue management, a bit better than what you'd get from shell scripting.

The downside is that it's a GUI.

Re: GUI 'downside' - They mention a 'JSON API' to interact with libhb, though I have yet to find it in the docs.

Handbrake uses ffmpeg behind the scenes and adds a nice GUI and many DVD related features. Ffmpeg is a dark art to many.

The JSON API to interact with libhb also sounds interesting.

- it supports extracting titles from dvd and blu ray

- a gui

If you are comfortable with ffmpeg and shell scripting you probably don't need Handbrake. It's basically a nice UI.

ffmpeg has no support for dvd titles or chapters.

I've used to work with a team that used HandBrake for transcoding - from what one of the developers told me HandBrake handles weird video formats better. Some of the videos would have troubles with ffmpeg which would produce "broken" transcoded videos, videos without audio and some other issues that I don't remember now.

Myself personally, I feel quite comfortable with ffmpeg and I never had any problems with it so whenever I can I use it.

The issues you bring up are not deficiencies with ffmpeg, but rather the user. One can prevent all of the issues you cited with the correct ffmpeg commands and an understanding of how media codecs and containers work.

I'm sure that correct ffmpeg commands for various containers would prevent issues, however HandBrake does that out of the box for all the formats that company was using with one command. I don't know specific details, however I do know that ffmpeg was used for quite some time before team decided to switch to HandBrake after running tests on thousands of normal and problematic files.

Ease of use and easy installation on windows.

Wow, I used to use this many years ago when ripping DVDs was a thing and also for the occasional transcode to mkv. I had no idea it was still in development. I'll have to check it out again.

Why transcode just to package media into an mkv container? Mkv is pretty much codec agnostic, you could probably just steam copy. You'll save a lot of time and audio-visual quality by doing so.

I transcode because H.264 saves me a lot of space over MPEG 2. I don't notice the quality loss but I do notice the disk space and faster file transfers.

I stumbled upon this project about 2 months ago. Wanted to convert a bike race video from avi to mp4.

It worked surprisingly well. Glad to see a new version of this released.

What's the difference between this and FFMPEG?

It has a nice GUI frontend with useful presets, understandable for the layman. Very good tool for the people not too versed in CLI and/or video formats.

Fantastic software that I use almost weekly and have done so for many years.

Don't use SHA-1 please.

...Wait, it wasn't 1.0 already?

Could've fooled me...

Great stuff.

