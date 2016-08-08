B4RN Launch Event Presentation, 2012 (with CEO Barry Forde)
https://youtu.be/LmzvzT9Qd58
00:27 What is the problem?
02:35 Does it matter?
03:46 VIDEO Cabinet Office: Director of Digital Engagement
05:03 VIDEO Google Fibre Kansas City project
06:08 Solutions
07:07 Community Initiative
08:07 It needn't be complicated
09:37 Cost (laying and connecting the cable)
10:46 Community Involvement
14:25 Skills (laying and connecting the cable)
15:56 How? (laying and connecting the cable)
17:36 VIDEO Mole Ploughing (JFDIT)
18:36 Numbers (parishes, routes, distances)
20:43 Phase 1 Map
12:12 Broadband for the Rural North Ltd
22:31 Building it
---- FUNDRAISING
25:05 Membership (Mutual Society)
26:34 Funding the build out
27:35 Type "A" shares
28:04 Type "B" shares
28:40 Enterprise Initiative Scheme (EIS)
30:01 Holding Shares 1
31:14 Holding Shares 2
31:48 Holding Shares 3
32:38 Incentives to Invest
34:14 CLOSE
This is followed by the inevitable buy out of these rural telcos and the even more inevitable shuttering of what (for AT&T) was unprofitable business.
Wu, T. (2010). The master switch: the rise and fall of information empires (pp. 48-49). New York: Alfred A. Knopf.
The difficulty level goes up if you want to run copper, coax, or fiber, but it too can be done. Just google "community broadband", "municipal broadband", or "broadband coop".
It's not very hard if you do it on private property, but the difficulty level does go up if you have to use public right of way due to red tape.
They run a wifi (ubiquiti based) mesh network[1] in a rural part of France, which spans roughly 100km north to south and 60km west to east.
They are about to roll out their own fiber network in this rural area.
If some of you are interested in these subjects, there will be a decentralised internet devroom at FOSDEM in Brussels in early February[2]
[0]https://www.ffdn.org/en
[1]https://cooperateurs.scani.fr/openinfos.html#11/47.9508/3.76...
[2]https://fosdem.org/2017/schedule/track/decentralised_interne...
https://motherboard.vice.com/read/this-rural-community-is-bu...
One local for dense, suburban areas or maybe urban. Helps to run the fiber on the utility poles instead of underground. More risk with weather, etc but cheaper.
http://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2012/02/gigabit-internet-...
