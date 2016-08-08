Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The farmer who built her own broadband (bbc.com)
This video goes into some of the details:

B4RN Launch Event Presentation, 2012 (with CEO Barry Forde) https://youtu.be/LmzvzT9Qd58

  00:27 What is the problem?
  02:35 Does it matter?
  03:46 VIDEO Cabinet Office: Director of Digital Engagement
  05:03 VIDEO Google Fibre Kansas City project
  06:08 Solutions
  07:07 Community Initiative
  08:07 It needn't be complicated
  09:37 Cost (laying and connecting the cable)
  10:46 Community Involvement
  14:25 Skills (laying and connecting the cable)
  15:56 How? (laying and connecting the cable)
  17:36 VIDEO Mole Ploughing (JFDIT)
  18:36 Numbers (parishes, routes, distances)
  20:43 Phase 1 Map
  12:12 Broadband for the Rural North Ltd
  22:31 Building it
  ---- FUNDRAISING
  25:05 Membership (Mutual Society)
  26:34 Funding the build out
  27:35 Type "A" shares
  28:04 Type "B" shares
  28:40 Enterprise Initiative Scheme (EIS)
  30:01 Holding Shares 1
  31:14 Holding Shares 2
  31:48 Holding Shares 3
  32:38 Incentives to Invest
  34:14 CLOSE

Worth reading Tim Wu's "The Master Switch". He has a chapter that discusses the early history of wiring up the United States for telephony and how in the 1890s many of the early telephone lines in rural America were run by farmers (based on cheap "squirrel line" wire often just nailed to existing fence lines).

This is followed by the inevitable buy out of these rural telcos and the even more inevitable shuttering of what (for AT&T) was unprofitable business.

Wu, T. (2010). The master switch: the rise and fall of information empires (pp. 48-49). New York: Alfred A. Knopf.

If only the telcos here weren't so corrupt we could have more municipal fiber projects. Yes I'm looking at you Comcast.

DIY broadband. Can that happen in the US of A?

Totally. My cousin and her husband are moving from the Wesley Chapel area of Tampa (where they had 100Mb up/down at my uncle's house) about 20 miles north to 1000 acres of rural farmland, where no connectivity options exist. We're using two 65 foot self supporting towers and $400 worth of point to point Ubiquiti wifi gear to bring 100Mb to their property.

The difficulty level goes up if you want to run copper, coax, or fiber, but it too can be done. Just google "community broadband", "municipal broadband", or "broadband coop".

I believe what he meant was that this would be against the TOS of many providers. You are essentially buying a service plan for one location and distributing it. While I would agree that "if I am buying 100mbps than I should be able to use it how I wish" unfortunately just isn't the case and not how u.s telecom works. With that assumption, a city could technically buy 10 packages and distribute free wifi internet to an entire city on the cheap.

Yes, you're correct. You cannot just buy residential service from a provider and share it out to the entire neighborhood. In that case, you need to buy transit/business/commercial service from them and use that as your upstream.

Well you _can_ just do it ;). What can't be enforced can't be effectively outlawed.

It doesn't really make sense to run copper or coax anymore. Fiber is where it's at.

It's not very hard if you do it on private property, but the difficulty level does go up if you have to use public right of way due to red tape.

Scani is a DIY ISP in France, member of the French Data Network Federation [0] initiative.

They run a wifi (ubiquiti based) mesh network[1] in a rural part of France, which spans roughly 100km north to south and 60km west to east.

They are about to roll out their own fiber network in this rural area.

If some of you are interested in these subjects, there will be a decentralised internet devroom at FOSDEM in Brussels in early February[2]

[0]https://www.ffdn.org/en

[1]https://cooperateurs.scani.fr/openinfos.html#11/47.9508/3.76...

[2]https://fosdem.org/2017/schedule/track/decentralised_interne...

I don't know, but you might be interested in this article: http://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/08/technology/how-to-give-rur...

You need to live in the rural areas where the city and county regulations are not onerous but the population density is low enough that the big players don't care.

This is my favorite one which seems like it could be done in U.S. rural areas:

https://motherboard.vice.com/read/this-rural-community-is-bu...

One local for dense, suburban areas or maybe urban. Helps to run the fiber on the utility poles instead of underground. More risk with weather, etc but cheaper.

http://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2012/02/gigabit-internet-...

As she is a service provider, does she have to provide a GCHQ backdoor into her own internet?

