Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Atom: Scalable Anonymity Resistant to Traffic Analysis (arxiv.org)
1 point by adulau 59 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





As stated in the paper, "The source code will be made available at github.com/kwonalbert/atom". Usually the most difficult or challenging part is the deployment of the infrastructure and the security of the implementation(s).

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: