Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Atom: Scalable Anonymity Resistant to Traffic Analysis
(
arxiv.org
)
1 point
by
adulau
59 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
adulau
57 minutes ago
As stated in the paper, "The source code will be made available at github.com/kwonalbert/atom". Usually the most difficult or challenging part is the deployment of the infrastructure and the security of the implementation(s).
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply