Learning from Simulated and Unsupervised Images through Adversarial Training (arxiv.org)
Yay! Apple publishing ML papers. The paper's pretty interesting in concept, but I would have loved to see more variety of samples.

If we could make rendered images more natural, wouldn't that have a huge benefit on gaming? We could make games almost identical to real video/images. Couple that to 3D VR headset and you have a pretty sweet system.

FYI, the title has been changed from this being the first publication by Apple on arXiv to the title of the paper.

It seems the technique presented in the paper was simultaneously discovered by Sixt et al: https://arxiv.org/abs/1611.01331 (Nov. 4th vs Nov. 15th)

