If we could make rendered images more natural, wouldn't that have a huge benefit on gaming? We could make games almost identical to real video/images. Couple that to 3D VR headset and you have a pretty sweet system.
reply
It seems the technique presented in the paper was simultaneously discovered by Sixt et al: https://arxiv.org/abs/1611.01331 (Nov. 4th vs Nov. 15th)
If we could make rendered images more natural, wouldn't that have a huge benefit on gaming? We could make games almost identical to real video/images. Couple that to 3D VR headset and you have a pretty sweet system.
reply