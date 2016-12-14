This article also misses a lot air companies like Daimler who showed off self driving car captibilities publicly in the beginning 2000 and on the web 3 years ago. It misses the prototypes shown off by Audi and BMW. It misses also the prototypes shown by Japanese car manufacturers.
From technology companies it misses Bosch who will show off at CES their own developed car and as such their expertise. It misses Delphi who works with MobilEye on self-driving platform to be used by the OEM, and it misses other TIER1 like Conti who have also shown their work.
By the way, the Mitsubishi Outlander is currently the best equipped series car who can do self-driving capabilities, it has a stereo camera system and Lidar combined with other other radar sensors. Next are the luxury cars from Audi, BMW, Daimler, and Volvo. Tesla here is last with only a simple radar and camera system (no stereo view), which has also no night vision capabilities like the others have.
reply
So can I conclude there is a difference in the (state of) implementation between the hardware (sensors) and the software (self-driving intelligence) ?
Humans only have one sensor: a rotatable stereo camera. So at least in theory the number of sensors seems not the most important element ;-)
Tesla seems number 1 in pushing the frontiers in marketing, so it may also ahead in software, to compensate what it is lacking on the hardware side ?
I hear this comment a lot when defending Tesla's choices, and it's a red herring. The fact that humans only rely on two cameras means nothing. Repeating old comments of mine:
You also don't "need" megawatts of power to play top-level Go: humans do it with 100 watts of energy. Yet Google needed who knows how many megwatts of energy to train and run AlphaGo on their massive server farm.
Imagine two companies competing to win at Go, and one company had the attitude that megawatts of energy was not necessary for training and prediction, and another company threw the biggest GPU farm they could. The second company just played top-level Go this year. The first company is ~10 years away from a low-energy elite Go computer.
Humans implicitly perform SLAM (simulataneous localization and mapping). What do I mean? Look around your room. Close your eyes. Visualize the room. As a human, you've built a rough 3D model of the room. And if you keep your eyes open and walk through the room, that map is pretty fine-grained/detailed too and humans can keep track of where they are in the map.
Doing this accurately in moving environments (especially with lots of pure forward motion) with just two cameras is still a wide open research problem.
Doing this with LIDAR/GPS/IMU/recorded maps is solved. That's why people use LIDAR.
Matching the abilities of human perception is an insanely hard problem. Don't let cute problems like image classification fool you. Why make the problem even harder?
Visual slam is still linear-algebra/geometric/keyframe based traditional computer vision (including variants that incorporate GPS/accelerometer info). I think the state of the art is stereo LSD-SLAM, but I could be wrong.
The CEO of Mobileeye (who is an ex-machine learning professor) gave a very good, mildly technical talk on their approach at CVPR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8T7A3wqH3Q
This article also misses a lot air companies like Daimler who showed off self driving car captibilities publicly in the beginning 2000 and on the web 3 years ago. It misses the prototypes shown off by Audi and BMW. It misses also the prototypes shown by Japanese car manufacturers.
From technology companies it misses Bosch who will show off at CES their own developed car and as such their expertise. It misses Delphi who works with MobilEye on self-driving platform to be used by the OEM, and it misses other TIER1 like Conti who have also shown their work.
By the way, the Mitsubishi Outlander is currently the best equipped series car who can do self-driving capabilities, it has a stereo camera system and Lidar combined with other other radar sensors. Next are the luxury cars from Audi, BMW, Daimler, and Volvo. Tesla here is last with only a simple radar and camera system (no stereo view), which has also no night vision capabilities like the others have.
reply