Ask HN: Does your company give you Monday off?
2 points
by
phoneyphone
52 minutes ago
protomyth
16 minutes ago
One of the only advantages of working at a community college. Our last day of work was Dec 22nd with Jan 3rd being the next work day.
wizzerking
49 minutes ago
Yes Forever.com has given it's employees Dec 26 and Jan 2 OFF as a paid Holiday
bbcbasic
36 minutes ago
Yeah it's a public holiday in Australia
