Ask HN: Does your company give you Monday off?
2 points by phoneyphone 45 minutes ago





One of the only advantages of working at a community college. Our last day of work was Dec 22nd with Jan 3rd being the next work day.

Yes Forever.com has given it's employees Dec 26 and Jan 2 OFF as a paid Holiday

Yeah it's a public holiday in Australia

