I can of course only speak from personal experience but it completely changed the way we access various services in our family and allow us to be together while using Google home as a fifth member of the family.
Making it open source is great but I do believe the hardware needs to be much more polished to compete with Amazon and Google.
reply
Many backers have made their own from the software using their Own rPI's
Can it keep your Speech recognition and Io(broken)T devices to the local net?
It first detects its wake word using pocketsphinx on around the last two seconds of audio.
https://docs.mycroft.ai/overview
One thing I do regard highly is the focus on testing vs. Alexa's SDK where Amazon don't even seem to be a vaguely concerned.
Of course I have probably expressed this a little too strongly, I'm sure there are edge cases to worry about.
Words like "intent", "sentiment", and "entities" were standard vernacular for natural language processing long before Amazon decided to jump into the space.
- Wit.ai: https://wit.ai/docs/recipes#categorize-the-user-intent
- API.ai: https://docs.api.ai/docs/key-concepts
I would not be surprised if Microsoft would have a problem with the company name. They market themselves as an open source project, but I assume they are in it to sell hardware and make a profit (or exit).
The company name sounds like a contraction of Microsoft to me and initially I misread the title as being another Microsoft open source project.
I'm actually expecting some initiative from Microsoft in exactly this area, with open hardware instead of open software.
I can of course only speak from personal experience but it completely changed the way we access various services in our family and allow us to be together while using Google home as a fifth member of the family.
Making it open source is great but I do believe the hardware needs to be much more polished to compete with Amazon and Google.
reply