Mycroft – A.I. for everyone (mycroft.ai)
I know there have been many discussions about speech interfaces here lately, but I really think it's going to be as transformative as the touch screen in that it removes abstraction between the users intent and the means to input it. Speech is very natural to us and as soon as the AI become more contextual it will be truly powerful in our every day lives.

I can of course only speak from personal experience but it completely changed the way we access various services in our family and allow us to be together while using Google home as a fifth member of the family.

Making it open source is great but I do believe the hardware needs to be much more polished to compete with Amazon and Google.

Does anyone know what the hardware looks like? I haven't managed to find any info other than "it's a raspberry Pi with LEDs". I'm especially interested in whether it had a microphone array and how they process audio to remove noise.

I was a early backer on Kick starter... At this point I believe the Hardware to be vapor... They have pushed the delivery date for backers back soo many times I if I ever actually get one I will be shocked.

Many backers have made their own from the software using their Own rPI's

The key feature of an Echo is its wide microphone array. Those are somewhat expensive.

How does this compare for privacy with the recently failed Protonet Zoe?

Can it keep your Speech recognition and Io(broken)T devices to the local net?

What are the privacy implications of this thing?

Similar to the implications of siri and Google now, I imagine.

Since it's open-source: are the underlying text-to-speech and speech-to-text engines already available as libraries for Linux?

It uses sphinx, which is open source:

It first detects its wake word using pocketsphinx on around the last two seconds of audio.

https://docs.mycroft.ai/overview

Great work! Are you collaborating with the OpenAI team ? It's exciting to see how projects will cross-pollinate each other with their best ideas.

A notable effort, however at first glance this seems like an imitation of the Alexa service with like-for-like terminology and backend concepts even using the word "intent". Does this not risk stepping on the toes of Amazon's copyright/trademark?

One thing I do regard highly is the focus on testing vs. Alexa's SDK where Amazon don't even seem to be a vaguely concerned.

Trademark is not a problem unless you are selling the product, after all you can just do a global search and replace to change the name. And neither trademark nor copyright cover the use of ordinary English words in ordinary technical contexts. APIs are like recipes and telephone directories, the expression is protected but not the mere lists of ingredients.

Of course I have probably expressed this a little too strongly, I'm sure there are edge cases to worry about.

Even after Oracle v. Google?

>even using the word "intent"

Words like "intent", "sentiment", and "entities" were standard vernacular for natural language processing long before Amazon decided to jump into the space.

Similar APIs use the same terminology, concepts and words:

- Wit.ai: https://wit.ai/docs/recipes#categorize-the-user-intent

- API.ai: https://docs.api.ai/docs/key-concepts

> stepping on the toes of Amazon's copyright/trademark?

I would not be surprised if Microsoft would have a problem with the company name. They market themselves as an open source project, but I assume they are in it to sell hardware and make a profit (or exit).

The company name sounds like a contraction of Microsoft to me and initially I misread the title as being another Microsoft open source project.

I'm actually expecting some initiative from Microsoft in exactly this area, with open hardware instead of open software.

It's named after Mycroft Holmes, Sherlock Holmes' brother.

