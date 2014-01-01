(1) uses logging in the middle of an otherwise pure function,
(2) is criticized for the unpredictability of a bounded/well-defined instance of laziness, namely iteration.
The author's proposed solution is Haskell, which
(1) makes it difficult to add logging at all to pure code without refactoring to add monads, unless you subvert the type system by using functions like 'trace'...
(2) ...in which case behavior will be significantly less predictable than C# due to Haskell's pervasive laziness - something which also comes up in other situations, like reasoning about performance/memory use.
I find it hard to take this article seriously.
reply
(0) The fact you need to modify value-level code to put it in a monadic context is a defect of Haskell's design, not of monads per se. See: http://www.cs.umd.edu/~mwh/papers/monadic.pdf
(1) Laziness has nothing to do with being purely functional.
"The slightest implicit imperative effect erases all the benefits of purity, just as a single bacterium can infect a sterile wound."
This is just not true. It's a fair rule of thumb that the more pure a function is, the easier it is to reason about its behaviour in a larger program.
If the article had stuck to a survey of common non-pure programming style and its pitfalls, I'd be much happier, but then it started on the "Informal Introduction to Monads", a topic which requires more ink and motivation than it was given here.
Anyway, you might as well say that every programmer should have a modicum of understanding of chip design, since every language is run on chips; but while it may make one a better programmer, it's not necessary in many higher-level languages.
(1) uses logging in the middle of an otherwise pure function,
(2) is criticized for the unpredictability of a bounded/well-defined instance of laziness, namely iteration.
The author's proposed solution is Haskell, which
(1) makes it difficult to add logging at all to pure code without refactoring to add monads, unless you subvert the type system by using functions like 'trace'...
(2) ...in which case behavior will be significantly less predictable than C# due to Haskell's pervasive laziness - something which also comes up in other situations, like reasoning about performance/memory use.
I find it hard to take this article seriously.
reply