The Curse of the Excluded Middle (2014) (acm.org)
The Curse of the Excluded Middle (2014) (acm.org)





So the first example, in C#,

(1) uses logging in the middle of an otherwise pure function,

(2) is criticized for the unpredictability of a bounded/well-defined instance of laziness, namely iteration.

The author's proposed solution is Haskell, which

(1) makes it difficult to add logging at all to pure code without refactoring to add monads, unless you subvert the type system by using functions like 'trace'...

(2) ...in which case behavior will be significantly less predictable than C# due to Haskell's pervasive laziness - something which also comes up in other situations, like reasoning about performance/memory use.

I find it hard to take this article seriously.

There is also the empirical evidence that "mostly functional" C# has successfully been used in perhaps thousands of others around the world. It's hard to take "it doesn't work" seriously when it has clearly worked for me and many others.

Yes, Haskell is a very flawed language, however:

(0) The fact you need to modify value-level code to put it in a monadic context is a defect of Haskell's design, not of monads per se. See: http://www.cs.umd.edu/~mwh/papers/monadic.pdf

(1) Laziness has nothing to do with being purely functional.

I'm not even trying to criticize Haskell, really; Haskell has plenty of great attributes (though the paper you linked is interesting). I just think this particular argument advocating for it is poorly constructed, basically pointing to a weakness as if it were a strength.

The problem with making effects explicit is that effects pollute: a callee doing IO means that all is callers also acquire the IO effect. Which is as it should be, except that this makes code modifications tedious if effects have to be explicitly mentioned. Haskell makes it harder still by using completely different syntax for monadic and pure code which means that introducing an effect in a callee requires rewriting the caller.

I like the article as a roundup of some ways in which programming is usually done in a non-pure way. However, this early quote is an example of why I disagree with the article:

"The slightest implicit imperative effect erases all the benefits of purity, just as a single bacterium can infect a sterile wound."

This is just not true. It's a fair rule of thumb that the more pure a function is, the easier it is to reason about its behaviour in a larger program.

If the article had stuck to a survey of common non-pure programming style and its pitfalls, I'd be much happier, but then it started on the "Informal Introduction to Monads", a topic which requires more ink and motivation than it was given here.

The type structure of call-by-value languages is inherently monadic. The monad in question is the identity functor iff the language is pure and terminating. Given the predominance of call-by-value languages, I'd expect every programmer to have a modicum of understanding of monads, if only to have the faintest idea how popular languages (yes, popular languages, not Haskell) work.

But I argue that this is not the place to do it (since it requires more ink and motivation than there is space left in the article).

Anyway, you might as well say that every programmer should have a modicum of understanding of chip design, since every language is run on chips; but while it may make one a better programmer, it's not necessary in many higher-level languages.

