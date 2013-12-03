What always struck me as interesting is how some of them 'seem' like they're a projection of a surface onto the plane.
Edit: In fact, it would be nice to see a 3d version where the z-axis is the angle of incidence between gears (taking one as reference).
Especially in crazier patterns with gears that are not perfect circles. Too sad this is far in the past: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/465068187/wild-gears-20...
Note: in the starting position when you open the page, fixed 96, rotating 52. 13 revolutions for the curve to close. 52=4x13=gcd(52,96)x13
How long is it until literally every comment on HN is just "this is unrelated, but x."
Really, there's no reason to own a real Spirograph anymore. You might still want a Spirograph for the same reason you'd want a Curta or an Enigma, i.e., for nostalgia or as a collector's item or to behold the sheer coolness of it. But you or your kid would never play with a Spirograph today, or calculate with a Curta, or encrypt with an Enigma.
I say all this with a bit of sadness because I miss things that I could hold with my hand.
Physical devices develop dexterity and attention to detail. For example, drawing a circle with a compass develops a number of physical abilities. Some kids love the challenge of making neat circles of different sizes, and they'll get something out of using a compass that they'll never get from a digital circle-making tool. And keep in mind, there are different kinds of compasses. There are the pointy-tipped kind that we all think of, and there are flat ruler-types that have a spinning pivot point. Someone who's used these kinds of devices can develop a very concrete understanding of what a radius and a diameter is, among other things. I believe some of the same benefits come from working with a physical spirograph.
Digital simulations allow people to try out many more variations in a short period of time than they could with a physical device. Digging into the code behind these simulations pushes people to understand the mathematical concepts that underlie these tools and patterns.
Our young people can have the best of both worlds; it's our job to help them enjoy the variety of tools that are available to them today.
We have the "Spiral Draw" by Klutz.
