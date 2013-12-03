Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Spirograph Simulator (nathanfriend.io)
73 points by ChuckMcM 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 20 comments | favorite





There's a one-line formula that is supposed to capture most of these motions. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hypotrochoid

What always struck me as interesting is how some of them 'seem' like they're a projection of a surface onto the plane.

Edit: In fact, it would be nice to see a 3d version where the z-axis is the angle of incidence between gears (taking one as reference).

Especially in crazier patterns with gears that are not perfect circles. Too sad this is far in the past: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/465068187/wild-gears-20...

Note: in the starting position when you open the page, fixed 96, rotating 52. 13 revolutions for the curve to close. 52=4x13=gcd(52,96)x13

You could also have a 3D spirograph where you rotate an object with an embedded "pen" around the inside of a sphere, say. It draws a 3D shape. This would be very hard to construct, but easy to simulate. Would it give you anything interesting, either as a line drawing or a surface?

See also John Freedman's Cycloid Drawing Machine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygcGfnVM6Ho

May be slightly off-topic, but for a creative feat using similar mechanisms, see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfznnKUwywQ

INB4 no meta discussions.

How long is it until literally every comment on HN is just "this is unrelated, but x."

In this case, however, it's a fascinating bit of work from Disney Research, and well worth watching.

Pint taken.

Cheers

While it is in the past, chasing links ( https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/465068187/wild-gears-20... to https://www.facebook.com/WildGearsPlay to http://www.wildgears.com ) brings you to http://www.ponoko.com/showroom/wonders which has the products for sale. Not in the cheap realm, but if one is a hypotrochoid fan, they are out there.

I like physical things and I liked the original Spirograph. But that simulator is so much easier, quicker, and more flexible. You can't even mess up by popping your pen or slipping gears.

Really, there's no reason to own a real Spirograph anymore. You might still want a Spirograph for the same reason you'd want a Curta or an Enigma, i.e., for nostalgia or as a collector's item or to behold the sheer coolness of it. But you or your kid would never play with a Spirograph today, or calculate with a Curta, or encrypt with an Enigma.

I say all this with a bit of sadness because I miss things that I could hold with my hand.

I completely disagree; kids learn a lot by using physical devices, that they won't learn from digital simulations. I think the best we can offer them is a mix of both.

Physical devices develop dexterity and attention to detail. For example, drawing a circle with a compass develops a number of physical abilities. Some kids love the challenge of making neat circles of different sizes, and they'll get something out of using a compass that they'll never get from a digital circle-making tool. And keep in mind, there are different kinds of compasses. There are the pointy-tipped kind that we all think of, and there are flat ruler-types that have a spinning pivot point. Someone who's used these kinds of devices can develop a very concrete understanding of what a radius and a diameter is, among other things. I believe some of the same benefits come from working with a physical spirograph.

Digital simulations allow people to try out many more variations in a short period of time than they could with a physical device. Digging into the code behind these simulations pushes people to understand the mathematical concepts that underlie these tools and patterns.

Our young people can have the best of both worlds; it's our job to help them enjoy the variety of tools that are available to them today.

My daughter (7 years old) still plays with one, but not that often. She still enjoys it.

We have the "Spiral Draw" by Klutz.

In case you think this is just a toy, have a look at what the professionals do:

https://johncarlosbaez.wordpress.com/2013/12/03/rolling-hypo...

Amazing. Spinors are now my new favourite things. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spinor#Introduction

I love that it will let you mess up and over-draw a line just like the real thing.

This would be really cool and fun for children if it worked on an iPad

Couldn't stop playing with this, awesome.

Can you add a button that rotates the gear automatically?

The arrow keys move it. Not quite automatic but easier than the mouse.

I loved these as a kid! This brings back memories. I've never thought about the math behind it but maybe I should, this is awesome.

