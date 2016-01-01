reply
Perhaps their stats are better looked at after normalizing for age and lifestyle. Weekly views of seasonal trend is probably better than arbitrary Q1 vs remaining year. Might see there's just an overall uptrend. Also would be worth looking at celeb vs. non-celeb death rate.
Of the list, for years 2012-2015 I only recognized around a third of the names but for 2016 I recognized about half.
Americans have a very disproportionate effect on the internet as a whole, so I'd expect that having more American-recognizable names would distort impressions about the celebrity fatality rate.
Here's an 80's tv show where he appears alongside Morrissey and Tony Blackburn to discuss music.
http://www.post-punk.com/morrissey-george-michael-talk-about...
He's spot on about Paul Morley too.
In music for instance, there was a huge wave of "classic rock" musicians who became really big starting around 1965 through the late 70s. These people are at least in their 70s now, which means they are starting to die of old age. Except Keith Richards. I'm starting to wonder if he's immortal.
