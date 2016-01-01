Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Have more famous people died in 2016? (bbc.com)
12 points by KC8ZKF 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





This trend will continue forever until we start decreasing the amount of celebrities we create.

reply


Or the ones people pay attention to (particularly postmortem).

reply


Is this a baby boomer thing? Seems like there will be a period soon where lots more people will be in retirement or dying. You'd expect boomer era celebs to also be dying in line with normies.

Perhaps their stats are better looked at after normalizing for age and lifestyle. Weekly views of seasonal trend is probably better than arbitrary Q1 vs remaining year. Might see there's just an overall uptrend. Also would be worth looking at celeb vs. non-celeb death rate.

reply


Partly correct imho. These arent dead boombers but people who boomers care about. As news these days is generally aimed at boomers, we hear more about these deaths than the deaths of celebs that appeal to other generations. When a reality tv or twitter superstar dies, and the do, tv news wont even mention it.

reply


Yes, I sometimes cynically think of that generation as a parasite sucking up the life and resources to make up for their bad choices and unmet entitlements.

reply


Or, perhaps younger people just arent watching as much tv/radio and so news in those media doesnt target them.

reply


The news biasing coverage based on ratings?!?

reply


As an American, I think that this year feels more significant because there are more names recognized by Americans. That list is very UK-centric, which isn't a surprise considering the source of the article.

Of the list, for years 2012-2015 I only recognized around a third of the names but for 2016 I recognized about half.

Americans have a very disproportionate effect on the internet as a whole, so I'd expect that having more American-recognizable names would distort impressions about the celebrity fatality rate.

reply


....and we can add George Michael to the list...

reply


They've just announced the death of George Michael.

Here's an 80's tv show where he appears alongside Morrissey and Tony Blackburn to discuss music.

http://www.post-punk.com/morrissey-george-michael-talk-about...

He's spot on about Paul Morley too.

reply


Obituaries get attention... I don't know how to test the hypothesis that more famous people died than average... we would have to have a defined quantity of famous people... or perhaps number of famous obituaries vs. population... I suspect the % of "famous" people goes up over time. Imagine all the reality TV stars...

reply


The percentage of famous people that everyone knows goes up every year, so each year you are more likely to know the famous people who died. Also, by the time you're in your 40s or 50s, most of the famous people you knew when you were a kid are starting to die of old age.

In music for instance, there was a huge wave of "classic rock" musicians who became really big starting around 1965 through the late 70s. These people are at least in their 70s now, which means they are starting to die of old age. Except Keith Richards. I'm starting to wonder if he's immortal.

reply


I remember watching the Stones on TV for Live Aid in 1985, and it looked like Keith Richards was one foot in the grave then (if you read his biography, it's pretty clear why - he lived pretty hard). I guess it's fitting that he's beaten the odds so far. I love the memes around the idea that Richards is immortal.

reply


Percentage of what? If you can show that the rate of people attaining celebrity is outpacing the rate of population growth, I will accept the claim.

reply


Compare death rate of celebs to population would account for growth in % celeb. You might want to create other cohorts out of population to compare, e.g. age range buckets, lifestyle buckets, race, geographies, etc.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: