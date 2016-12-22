When children talk, it's a significantly different pitch than any adult (male or female) and their enunciation is usually poor. Being robust to that range requires a ton of data and a very deep neural network. It will definitely be solved earlier on the cloud: don't expect super-adaptable speech recognition to be available on your phone any time soon.
reply
When children talk, it's a significantly different pitch than any adult (male or female) and their enunciation is usually poor. Being robust to that range requires a ton of data and a very deep neural network. It will definitely be solved earlier on the cloud: don't expect super-adaptable speech recognition to be available on your phone any time soon.
reply