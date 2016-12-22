Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Two Years of Voice-Based Assistants, Echo and Home (da-data.blogspot.com)
Children's voices are a surprisingly tough problem in speech recognition. Mostly because there isn't much labeled data with children's voices- ASR follows the trend seen in other deep learning fields of working best for North American adult males.

When children talk, it's a significantly different pitch than any adult (male or female) and their enunciation is usually poor. Being robust to that range requires a ton of data and a very deep neural network. It will definitely be solved earlier on the cloud: don't expect super-adaptable speech recognition to be available on your phone any time soon.

There's also a legal/moral question of whether it's ok to capture the speech of children to build better models for this kind of thing.

Interesting question, but I'm not sure why it would be any different from monitoring the adults who bought and installed the system. It would be part of the terms of service, I would think. The adults accept this on their behalf. Would there be another interpretation?

I'm still ambivalent. I think this tech will end up as another dead end. Playing music by speech is a novelty. I don't see anything really interesting coming from this space.

If you're interested in building voice based personalization models, we're going to be tackling this problem. I'd be interested to chat with anyone with experience in this area. Hit me up. :)

