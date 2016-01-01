One of the small bumps I had was getting my environment setup. Based on my experiences with Ruby and Node, I knew I'd want to have a tool for managing the language's version and dependencies per-project, so I ended up going with stack [0]. Arriving at that decision required a bit more reading than with other languages. Additionally, while setting up stack, I thought their docs were too long. They'd benefit from being broken up into more pages, instead of pushing so much all at once. With that said, the information presented in the docs is actually quite clear and well written.
Looking at the Downloads section [1] on the Haskell website, it looks like they've improved the docs since I last visited, but it's still a bit confusing. What's the point of Haskell Platform? It looks like it includes stack, which already covers all my requirements. Maybe it'd be useful to include a "why" section for each choice, to provide some examples of scenarios in which you might go with one choice over the other. Telling me what I'm getting doesn't give me any meaningful information if I don't know why I'd want that in the first place. I think there's too much information up-front, even though people landing there probably aren't equipped to make use of it. Why would someone pick the Haskell Platform option or the minimal install option?
While reading Learn You a Haskell, I used Haskell for Mac [2] for poking around. It's pretty great, although I didn't end up purchasing it, as I'm not doing anything that would benefit from using it.
Something I liked about Elixir is that you can just read their getting started docs and pick up Phoenix framework to get a web app up and running. That gives you a nice base on which to gradually build upon as you learn. Does anyone have a similar suggestion for Haskell?
[0] https://docs.haskellstack.org/en/stable/README/
[1] https://www.haskell.org/downloads
[2] http://haskellformac.com/
However, I find your tone particularly unpleasant. The sneer in "seem to be people who need worked examples of things to understand them" is repulsive. If this is a representative example of your community, it's one no-one should be proud to be a member of.
[1] http://www.maa.org/external_archive/columns/launchings/launc...
Disclaimer: I'm very much a Haskell noobie
Counterpoint: this is what keeps me away from Haskell.
I really want to learn, and I really do appreciate the formal approach, but being able to do a few simple things quickly (driven mostly by intuition) helps fight frustration.
Haskell really does look great, but it's a bit... prickly.
I suppose what people who are curious about Haskell find lacking are definitive language guides like the Rust Book, Effective Go, and the like?
As an example, I was doing some password hashing stuff a while back. The most popular Python library had horrible docs where all the arguments were strings and it was ambiguous what exactly went where. The Haskell library had almost no prose docs, but the type signature was something like
Password -> Salt -> Difficulty -> HashedPassword
Personally, I'll take Haskell type-based docs over any other extant documentation that I've come across. Learning to read types effectively and quickly is a bit of a learned skill, but it comes naturally with a bit of use of Hackage or Stackage.
Also, Haskell has services like Hayoo or Hoogle where you can come up with a type signature and it will tell you anything that had that signature. Like let's say I want a function that goes through a list of maybes and returns them all if none of them are Nothing. I just search for
[Maybe a] -> Maybe [a]
> why there hasn't been more uptake of Haskell for all of the apparently cool ideas that are there,
People already know how to get the job done one way or another and learning new stuff is hard. It's an unfortunate but pragmatic viewpoint for many people.
I don't want to be picky but if you're writing something public, learn how to use your language right.
Neither do I, but there should be a comma before the "but" there.
