|Ask HN: Help me choose a business name?
3 points by grrandombook 53 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite
|Hey subreddit.
I am looking at going solo and creating my own creative agency. I would love your advice to help me choose a name as this is what I am struggling with the most.
My company will provide: - Web Development - Graphic design - SEO - Email Marketing - iOS App Development
I am looking for short words, easy to remember and spell and not too fancy or pretentious.
Thank you for your time.
