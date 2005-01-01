Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Recommend an introductory course on compilers
I am doing Bachelors in Information Technology and to my bad luck, my curriculum does not have a course on compilers. I looked online and found one on Coursera only to realize that it has now been removed. Could you guys recommend a good compilers course or book which gives a good introduction to the topic along with a guided practical implementation? I would be much obliged.





MIT has a course called 6.035 which might be of use. Unfortunately the ocw page doesn't have lecture videos, but there seem to be some on YouTube if you search for it and the notes on ocw could help. Good luck!

https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/electrical-engineering-and-compu...

Edit: here's some videos https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/electrical-engineering-and-compu...

Also maybe check out the recommended text: Modern Compiler Implementation in Java (Tiger Book)

And a few more resources here: http://cons.mit.edu/sp14/references.html

This is not a course, but a practical tutorial that will teach you the "nuts and bolts" and get something pretty cool (a JIT compiled REPL) working easily:

http://llvm.org/docs/tutorial/

These are examples in C++ and OCaml.

There's a similar tutorial in Python as well, which should be easier to get running:

http://www.llvmpy.org/llvmpy-doc/0.9/doc/kaleidoscope/Python...

Here's an HN comment from last week that included links to a compilers course (a course from HN user jpolitz, who posted the comment).

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13207695

Here are the links:

https://www.cs.swarthmore.edu/~jpolitz/cs75/s16/index.html

https://github.com/compilers-course-materials/

https://github.com/compilers-course-materials/cs75-s16-lectu...

Not a full course (apologies in advance) but I have heard a lot of people get a good introduction from:

http://compilers.iecc.com/crenshaw/

It was written with Turbo Pascal in mind but many have read the text and transcribed the instructions to a language of their choosing. Should be at least a good introduction to compilers.

James Kyle (who created Babel) wrote a 'Super Tiny Compiler' that's a really great (low barrier to entry) place to start.

The inline docs are super well written, clear and extensive. It's also implemented in JabaScript.

It's an amazing learning tool and I really loved reading it!

https://github.com/thejameskyle/the-super-tiny-compiler

Very good question. I am interested in reading the suggestions as well. Also, a specific book question: is Engineering a Compiler by Cooper & Torczon any good?

