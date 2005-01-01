|
|Ask HN: Recommend an introductory course on compilers
9 points by rochak 42 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite
|I am doing Bachelors in Information Technology and to my bad luck, my curriculum does not have a course on compilers. I looked online and found one on Coursera only to realize that it has now been removed. Could you guys recommend a good compilers course or book which gives a good introduction to the topic along with a guided practical implementation? I would be much obliged.
https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/electrical-engineering-and-compu...
Edit: here's some videos https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/electrical-engineering-and-compu...
Also maybe check out the recommended text: Modern Compiler Implementation in Java (Tiger Book)
And a few more resources here: http://cons.mit.edu/sp14/references.html
