Ask HN: What do you want to learn in 2017?

The majority of information out there, including tutorials and blog articles about others' successful deployments, comes in the form of very high-level overviews. Everything I've found is an introduction to getting a basic docker instance running. There is very little useful information out there as to how to run a proper multi-host cluster.
There is core Docker. Tack on docker-machine, docker-compose, Swarm, and the dozens of 3rd-party cluster management abstractions such as Rancher - and the intensity of the headache never stops growing.
It sounds wonderful, but there is so much to learn to be able to tackle a full production stack. It's one thing to successfully launch a working cluster after hours of manual tinkering. It's a separate beast altogether to fully automate setting up a new cluster by issuing a single command, taking into account consistent configuration of: secure networking, persistent volumes with backups, deployment of container configuration and VCS codebases (ex: nginx vhosts and your code itself), etc.
My goal is to set up an entire project in such a way that there is a single suite of automation that can deploy all environments: development VM, staging, and production.
reply
If you need any help, you are free to ping me with any queries at the email in my profile. My authority on the subject: having written a book [1] and a Udemy course [2]
[1]: https://www.packtpub.com/virtualization-and-cloud/orchestrat...
[2]: https://www.udemy.com/mastering-docker/
I recently migrated a whole microservice stack of a half dozen services to OpenID connect and Kubernetes in two weeks. This is with about a year of casual familiarity and playing with Kubernetes, and the same migration to OpenID connect would have easily taken me 5 or 6 weeks to do in Amazon ECS, which is what we currently use in production.
Not to mention I can run a cluster on my three computers at home at no extra charge beyond electricity and play around for free. (See, dear, I'm not a hoarder!)
Setting up a cluster is even simpler now with tools like kops and kubeadm. Or just get one provisioned for you by Google or Red Hat with GKE or OpenShift.
I would highly recommend at the very least making it one of the solutions you try.
Yes, at least for development, setting up the entire environment must be a one-command execution. Every new developer to a team will obviously need to progressively learn the entire stack, but they should be up and running after a single VCS checkout and installation command.
I expect staging and production to be a perfect replica of the same environment developers use. As to how realistic it is to "launch the entire production cluster with a single command", with remote server provisioning, IP allocations, multiple hosts for various load-balanced pools, etc... I'll have to see when that time comes.
[1] https://www.terraform.io/
Terraform is designed for something close to one-command execution. You're going to have to swap in variables (e.g. AWS access keys for a particular account, domain names, IP addresses, etc.), but Terraform is designed for that. I would advise looking into Terraform Modules[0], which encapsulate this kind of work nicely.
[0]: https://www.terraform.io/docs/modules/create.html
[0]: https://www.hashicorp.com/blog/terraform-custom-providers.ht...
About programming/work - I want to learn a little bit of Haskell and want to change my company, I also should make sure the code I write from now on should be Test Driven to some extend
I did the two functional programming in Scala courses on Coursera. I'm currently going through Martin Odersky's book and am in the middle of my first small project. I'm just starting to turn the corner on feeling productive and actually understanding what the hell I'm doing. If I am half as productive in Scala as I am in my main language (JS) by the end of the year, I'll be quite happy.
Digital Electronics using [1]
Operating Systems using [2]
Functional Data Structures using [3]
Graphics Algorithms [4]
Any recommendations for these subjects sincerely appreciated. Thanks.
[1] https://www.amazon.com/Digital-Design-Computer-Architecture-...
[2] https://www.amazon.com/Modern-Operating-Systems-Andrew-Tanen...
[3] https://www.amazon.com/Purely-Functional-Structures-Chris-Ok...
[4] https://www.amazon.com/Graphics-Visualization-Principles-Alg...
The more you practice, the more you can, the more you want to, the more you enjoy it, the less it tires you.”
― Robert A. Heinlein, The Cat Who Walks Through Walls
I'd also like to get better at Rust. I've written a few small projects in it at hackathons, but I've yet to get to the point where I'm comfortable writing in it. I'd like to get close to that.
I'm taking a class prior to graduation in abstract algebra, which I'm excited for. I'm hoping to be able to continue to learn in this after graduating, I've thought about continuing to take math classes at a college by Seattle after I start working.
I'm hoping to lean more about machine learning and how it can be applied to problems, a project that I'm hoping to do in advancement of this is to learn to predict cloud cover in some future interval based on the history of some things (maybe pressure and current cloud cover?)
Specific advice about Japanese: forget polite form and learn plain form from the beginning. If you are in dire need of sounding polite, just put "desu" at the end of every sentence. It will be grammatically incorrect, but nobody will fault you for it (it's what children often do). The mapping from plain form to polite form makes total sense. The opposite is not true and complex sentences require that you master plain form, so this will reduce your effort considerably.
Also, learn to read. This is especially true if you are coming to Japan. Hiragana and katakana will take you a few weeks. Try to learn at least 100-200 of the most common kanji as well. This will take you only a month or so and it will make your life dramatically easier.
Learn full sentences and ignore grammar for the most part. I got to reasonable conversational level simply by memorising the example sentences in Tae Kim's grammar guide: http://www.guidetojapanese.org/learn/grammar. Use spaced repetition to help speed it up.
Get the JLPT N5 and N4 vocabulary lists and memorise them. Even N3 is useful. These are words that map pretty much directly with English without a lot of nuance, so memorising them is efficient. Otherwise learn vocabulary in context by reading. I recommend manga because it will give you conversational Japanese. There is no description in comic books -- only conversation. They are perfect.
Finally, get a phrase book and memorise some set phrases -- just to help you a long. Keep in mind, though, that a lot of phrases are regional and wherever you are going, they might say things a bit differently. Generally speaking you should be fine if you stick with common phrases, though.
Outside of work I program in Rust almost exclusively, and would love to hack on something with others.
I studied Japanese in high school, and I taught English in Hokkaido for a year, but I've since gotten rusty with my Japanese. I would love a study/accountability partner to pick it back up again.
Would recommend SILAC program which is mostly talking, even though I did the more formal class route, SILAC is probably more effective I think after learning more about how learning works
Specifically, I want to learn how to:
1. Build and deploy an F# web app with Suave as the web framework and Fable on the frontend. I'm not quite sure what to use as a backend (I know and use Postgres, but am open to using something else).
2. Test my code using FsCheck (based off of Haskell's QuickCheck) by defining properties/attributes.
3. Use computation expressions
4. Use and build type providers
I'm a professional Ruby on Rails developer by day, so I'm interested in F# because it's so very different than what I'm used to. Plus, it has a lot of shiny tools/toys that I want to play around with and learn.
I have built some basics of Linux, Python, Ruby, HTML/CSS/JavaScript and tools like Vim/Emacs in the second half of 2016. I decide to do program development on my 27th birthday. My major in the University is English Literature.
More in details, in 2017, I plan to learn Elixir, MySQL/PHP, Sqlite, Ruby on Rails, Django/Flask, Node.js, Gulp, advanced Javascript, Material Design, Semantic UI, Docker, Travis CI, Jupyter, Lisp, Haskell, basic Machine Learning and pick up math like calculus, probability theory, linear algebra which I've learned in the University.
I desire to become a remote developer who can earn at least $30000/year after 2017. That's my target now. But in the long run, I want to be an expert in ML and AI.
Because I want to do remote work, so I want to learn as much as I can, so I can catch up more works. That's my thoughts at present.
The official documentation sucks and does nothing to illustrate how to use it in a real setting. I've tried to understand what it does and how it works about once a month for the past four months but I still don't get it.
http://elixir-lang.org/blog/2016/07/14/announcing-genstage/
Hopefully I can understand it soon, and further cement my understanding by writing a real example for people to learn from. It sounds very powerful and useful but damned if I know how to use it lol.
I'd like to learn how to sell a SaaS product[1] to businesses. I'd also like to explore content strategy and marketing. As a software developer joining a new 2-person startup, this is uncharted territory for me. Looking forward to the experience.
[1] https://www.metriculator.com
Once we have the entire workflow for NPS worked out, we can look at customizable surveys and other survey types.
From what I can tell, the best way to achieve that is by consistently offering to help others with my skills. So I'm making it a point in the coming year to make blogging a part of my work routine.
Are any of you facing the same dilemma? I'd love to hear your insights!
I think part of it is that I'm not loud enough, and I think it comes from being an introvert. I'm confident, I'm not shy, and I know I'm skilled enough to work on lots of stuff, but when it comes to marketing myself, networking, small talk with strangers, or anything else like that, I just have the hardest time.
It also doesn't help that a lot of opportunities to meet potential clients are found in non-professional settings, and those events are usually centered around the consumption of alcohol in the presence of loud music. I cannot stand loud music and I don't drink alcohol, so the difficulties for me just seem insurmountable.
I've seen advice like, "If you charge high instead of trying to compete with low bidders, you'll be taken seriously," but then there's the issue of having 0 clients/reviews/ratings, which make it hard to command a high rate.
I did have one client on Codementor.io! He didn't give me a review, though, even though we had three sessions and he seemed to be super happy with my help :/
I have been develioping web and mobile apps for about 6 years and now I want to create something for passive income.
I'd like to:
-Build a lisp that targets LLVM IR
-Build an HDL out of lisp that can be compiled into a simulation, as well as be compiled to a netlist for synthesis.
-Build a testbench toolkit out of that same lisp.
Do you have a blog ?
Swift and/or React Native. Mobile apps are good.
How to use some basic ML in practice. TensorFlow based NNs would be good.
How to use the ShopBot at my local hacker space. Also how to use the laser cutter to make cooler shit than I already do.
How to sew. I want to make some one-off items but really don't know much about sewing beyond the real basics.
How to use a bullwhip India Jones-style.
Surfing.
Bonus: welding, how to change brakes on a car, how to rebuild a carburetor, how to make kombucha, how to keep bees.
This is really easy. In fact it's the easiest non-trivial repair there is on a car, because unlike other parts it's actually designed do be replaced as a wear part.
You'll need a jack, jack stands (pair), and a set of good socket wrenches (make sure you get 3/8 and 1/2 size - you'll need the larger sockets). A breaker bar and torque wrench are a nice bonus. You can get all of that at harbor freight for less than $100 (they do ship if you don't have one nearby). And considering the parts for a brake change cost around $100, but a shop charges closer to $600 it's a no-brainer financially.
I learned by checking out a chiltons repair manual from my local library and following the instructions. That works very well, and you can supplement by watching some youtube videos (not an option when I first started). (I would not do just youtube - you never know if they are skipping a step.)
Disk and drum brakes are all very similar within their type, so it hardly matters which model year chiltons book you get.
Like you, I'd also like to learn how to weld :) but the cost of the machine is too high to justify.
Edit:
http://www.harborfreight.com/64-pc-14-in-38-in-12-in-drive-s...
http://www.harborfreight.com/12-in-drive-18-in-breaker-bar-6...
http://www.harborfreight.com/1-2-half-inch-drive-click-type-...
http://www.harborfreight.com/3-ton-steel-jack-stands-61196.h...
http://www.harborfreight.com/4-ton-hydraulic-bottle-jack-664...
Total: $95.95 (including coupons, the home page has the coupon codes)
Ask grandma! My mom taught me, but it was an even more common skill with the older generations. Or I guess there's always YouTube.
Does your maker space have a 4th axis for the laser? You can buy clear pint glasses and etch designs onto them. Combined with a custom etched coaster it makes an easy, inexpensive gift.
I feel that such knowledge is eternal. It won't be obsolete in 2027. ReactJS on the other hand ...
- https://youtu.be/I8LbkfSSR58?list=PLbgaMIhjbmEnaH_LTkxLI7FMa...
- https://www.infoq.com/presentations/category-theory-proposit...
I'm very, very, very open to suggestions... especially if they're presented from the ground up, and in lots of detail. I'm also quite open to material that can be read rather than watched.
There's nothing wrong with Haskell, but I think that a lot of people mythologize it because it's not used by many people and has an air of academia. A lot of people do the opposite to ReactJS because it's a popular framework that a lot of people use. It has no mythos. Of course, mythos is orthogonal to actually having practical, useful ideas.
[1] https://www.manning.com/books/postgis-in-action-second-editi...
And I also want to learn how to play the Stone Roses' I Am the Resurrection on guitar.
Happy New year, hackers!
I've got a huge movie collection on DVD. Rather then use Plex I made my own website to do the same thing. I have a lot of PDFs of books I want to read, made similar software to allow me to keep my position in my browser
I wanted to study for a HAM license general exam do I made this: http://ham.joshuakatz.me/exam
I've been looking for a thinkpad x220t so I made this go scrape cregslist for me:
https://github.com/gravypod/BargeIn
(I live in N. NJ if anyone has one laying around)
There are thousands of examples where I've done this and it's very fun. It improves your abilities and toolings and in general makes your life on the computer much easier.
You don't have to be trendy just be useful to yourself and people will like it.
We had gone for a group outing, had million photos, less than 10 people in each photo, so didn't make sense to give the same photos to everyone, so wrote a basic app which would let me tag people and created eachone's folder and copied photo in it.
Starting a side project shouldn't be done by the goal of starting a side project, look around you, is there a manual process which you wish there would be a better way to do? sorting photos was one such way and I wrote an app for it. I did the same for a todo list manager, didn't have internet or any good todo list manager, so I wrote one and learned the Go language and the Vue.JS framework
https://github.com/thewhitetulip/Tasks
Most successful side projects come from people wanting to express themselves. If you don't have an idea that you want to build at the moment, don't force yourself, just enjoy life and only jump on it when you stumble upon an idea you really want to work on so much that you would even sacrifice your sleep time.
Perhaps the problem is you're wanting a side-project for the wrong reasons.
This year, my girlfriend and I were using Google Sheets to track our expenses and compete to see who could spend less money. We eventually decided it'd be a way better experience if we had a dedicated app for it, so I worked relentlessly to build one and polish it up until I was pretty proud of it. I "released" it to a couple of online communities where I thought people might be interested, and I gained exactly 1 active user who I don't know in real life.
It's all good, though, because my girlfriend and I use it every day, so that's all that matters to me :D
But yeah, it can be difficult to "scratch an itch" if you feel that nothing needs scratching. If that's the case, I wouldn't really worry about it. If you don't need to build anything, then don't spend time building anything. It's nothing to feel bad about.
CS seems to have this feel around it where it has to be both your job and your passion. Recruiters want to see that you spend all your time outside of work/school programming, which makes it difficult for people like us who have other hobbies they like too. I wonder if it will ever change?
However, both activities are very valuable. Without looking at many things, how else can we know what is worth spending time to learn or do well? I currently feel that alternating between the two is good for a while. Perhaps later in life I will know enough to confidently work on one thing for many years :)
I've also found the tree trunk of knowledge model to be very powerful (I believe I heard of it on waitbutwhy.com). The best learning and understanding comes when we build it up in a tree like fashion, where each leaf or branch is supported by a stronger, more fundamental conceptual branch. At the core is the trunk & roots, which are the deep, underlying principles supporting the entire tree of concepts/knowledge/ideas.
Without a strong trunk to build off of, concepts and bits of knowledge float alone, ungrounded, and can wither or rot more easily.
I sound a bit more negative than I really am. I think both kinds of learnings (deep and broad) are useful, you just need to make sure you adjust your brain and technique of actually assimilating things to the type of learning you are doing.
I've learned quite a few languages/libraries/frameworks/methodologies this past year and while I don't feel like I'm an expert (or even reasonably well versed) in either of these, this broad exposure to vastly different things has stretched my brain in positive ways.
I'd just like to switch that trend for next year.
1. Haskell: all the cool kids are doing it, and I like its formalism
2. Hy: I write a lot of python, and really like the idea of working with familiar data structures.
So far I've been able to get a ping between two modules over a 10m range. Next up I'd like to transmit some useful data over longer distances (temperature for example), and then move on to devices that provide useful data (eg when a train passes a certain point to see if it's on time).
Going from the 'hello world' ping to data is an extremely easy step using the right library.
2. Everything about building and using FPGAs to their potential.
3. machine learning / deep neural networks. I feel we are getting to a point where they are becoming more practical for a business to invest in.
4. How to survive parenthood, with #3 due in May, my son is 3 and my daughter is 2. I've been making it up as I go, but wow is it a lot of work!
For not work, I want to improve my oil painting and my drawing skills! I got a Pi this year and want to use it to dabble in digital sculpture.
Right now my life consists of Commute->Work->commute->gym->sleep. I actually don't look forward to weekends since there is nothing to occupy my mind.
Once you like something you'll look forward to continuing it in peace on the weekends.
But still doesn't leave much to do on weekends. I usually end up doing some work and going to gym. Not having a car doesn't help. :(
Personal: Mastery in something non-computer related. I've spent my twenties building a career in software, have built a startup, etc but want to end my twenties and begin my thirties with something new to "master" (even though we can't ever fully master something). Increasingly fascinated by freediving and reconnecting with nature and what the human body is capable of.
* Security. What's my threat model and how should I address it?
[0]:http://pages.cs.wisc.edu/~brecht/papers/hogwildTR.pdf
[1]:http://www.stat.ucdavis.edu/~chohsieh/wildSGD.pdf
In the meantime, my Twitter is in my profile, and I'm pretty sure I'll post a few snaps here and there :)
I'm looking forward to having both the technical skills and sales skills under my belt.
Read the challenger sale: https://www.amazon.com/Challenger-Sale-Control-Customer-Conv...
and read SPIN selling: https://www.amazon.com/SPIN-Selling-Neil-Rackham/dp/00705111...
Listen to the advanced selling podcast: https://advancedsellingpodcast.com/
Cheers
I love podcasts so I'll give that a listen.
+ continue learning Clojure and build stuff with it
+ improve english speaking skills
+ read more, in english and native language
+ learn how to find clients outside of online freelance marketplaces
+ get away from ruby and rails
+ study more poker hands
+ learn to play chess better
+ learn about seo & marketing
+ bootstrapping a SASS product
+ make a few html5 games in clojurescript
* /r/chess is a great community.
* Chess.com is also good, particularly for their analysis tools and tactics puzzles in the app.
* Lichess is my favorite for actually playing games with other people.
* Queen's Gambit is clearly the most fun opening as white.
* Chess can be one of the most infuriating games in existence.
* "The Immortal Game: A History of Chess" is one of the best non-fiction books I've read in awhile.
If you want to learn the notes instead of learning them across the 6 strings, concentrate on learning them up and down the same string.
I collected a list of videos from some business conferences I really like, you might get some ideas in here -
https://www.findlectures.com/?q=marketing&p=1&type1=Conferen...
Joking! I'm going to dive in it right away!
I'm also thinking about adding some 'classical' AI at the agent level of abstraction (not the lower DNN level). That probably means a bit of Common Lisp and an excuse for buying some used Norvig books. Like the formal topics from last year, this seems to be a domain that I bump into by trying to avoid it.
http://ponylang.org
- Build a full end to end app using Vue and stuff
- Build my Startup
- Learn investing
- Learn German
I'm kinda gonna do that too. Wanna race to 100 subs?
- I want to get really good at making my video tutorials about digital art.
- And I want to get way better at making my webcomics.
2) Working with VPSs and other IaaS/PaaS services.
3) App Development
4) More about Python
5) Design
6) Historical figures in CS
7) How to adult
8) How to navigate the job market
9) How to grow a blog
That is actually my goal for 2017.
I have been doing scalable back-end systems for years and can tackle interesting problems quickly. But, with UI work, I am like an infant with crayons. It takes too long to go from desire to product.
Any suggestions on how to go about learning Mathematics requires for Machine Learning is more than welcome
But you don't have to wait to learn all the math to get going
Outside of work, perhaps one day a week or less, I am planning to take some of my photography and turn in in to wood carvings using a custom automated workflow via commercial laser cutters. Allows me take the best of digital by working in vector, but maintain the satisfaction of an analog result by printing a tangible, physical result.
* open containers
* rkt
* docker
* kubernetes
* terraform
You can be the best developer in the world, in a job that leaves you alone and lets you write code, and you might get several times as much done as another developer. Or you can spend a little less time writing code and have a few productive meetings and discussions, resulting in far more development than you could ever do alone. And you'll still get to write plenty of code.
(you're welcome)
Career devpt: Sales
Mob. Platform: Swift/ObjC. In 2016, it was Android
Web Framework: React/Native. Last year, it was Angular
Langs: Golang/Rust, Haskell/Erlang/Elixir
Personal: Long form writing. I already write short stories at stories.shrikrishnaholla.in . Want to write something more ambitious
[1] https://bard.co/
I've also got a huge interest in film and intend to teach myself filmmaking. I've had an interest in exploring it since middle school, but I've never committed the time. This year I'm obligating myself to film and edit something short every weekend. I live in Atlanta and our film scene is burgeoning, so I'm also hoping to network with local filmmakers and students.
Anyone in the Atlanta area interested in either of these subjects?
[1] http://jungle.horse
And I want to learn French.
Not necessarily in that order.
EDIT: yhea fine this was a bit insensitive and mostly a joke sorry, I wont delete as proof of my mistake. Javascript it's not that bad.
https://bartoszmilewski.com/2014/10/28/category-theory-for-p...
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbgaMIhjbmEnaH_LTkxLI...
I'd really like an opportunity to work with these, I find the whole ecosystem really appealing
Any suggestions?
* Understand what toposes are.
* Understand what monads are.
Edit: what are toposes and why do you want to learn it? Has it some connection to topology?
But more generally, how to get into a routine for learning something. I have Duolingo and Memrise but I forget to open them every day.
Would love to get your feedback. It's designed to give you practice actually using (speaking) Spanish. Totally different from Duolingo, Memrise, et al, which I find unbearably tedious.
* Get more skilled at off-road cycling
* Publish a non-embarrassing code side project
* Expand my healthy cooking repertoire
https://github.com/mit-pdos/xv6-public
1. Whether I can climb V11.
2. Rust well enough so it doesn't feel like a wrestling match any more.
3. How to do a handstand.
Oh, and Finnish.
In my case, personal health has left me no choice.
Some poor medical advice and treatment, combined with my adversity to the whole topic -- yes, strong squeamishness combined with fear/observation that thinking about adverse events seemed (seems!) to instantiate them. That all has left me with a substantial health burden.
Meanwhile, in my experience the current U.S. health care system seems to be -- technological "miracles" aside -- making getting effective treatment ever more difficult.
So... As with everything else, it seems, you can't rely on expert consult -- even when you can afford it -- but rather have to learn and do -- or at lease prescribe and manage -- everything yourself.
So... biology. In other words, I need to belatedly read up on the owners manual. And find some hacks that help me.
As an aside, we're about to the point of molecular programming. So, maybe this will coincide with the current leading edge in technology, anyway.
Specifically more about CSS and JavaScript, maybe NodeJS, maybe React.
The majority of information out there, including tutorials and blog articles about others' successful deployments, comes in the form of very high-level overviews. Everything I've found is an introduction to getting a basic docker instance running. There is very little useful information out there as to how to run a proper multi-host cluster.
There is core Docker. Tack on docker-machine, docker-compose, Swarm, and the dozens of 3rd-party cluster management abstractions such as Rancher - and the intensity of the headache never stops growing.
It sounds wonderful, but there is so much to learn to be able to tackle a full production stack. It's one thing to successfully launch a working cluster after hours of manual tinkering. It's a separate beast altogether to fully automate setting up a new cluster by issuing a single command, taking into account consistent configuration of: secure networking, persistent volumes with backups, deployment of container configuration and VCS codebases (ex: nginx vhosts and your code itself), etc.
My goal is to set up an entire project in such a way that there is a single suite of automation that can deploy all environments: development VM, staging, and production.
reply