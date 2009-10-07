Ask HN: What do you want to learn in 2017?

Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
My goal for 2017 is to fully figure out Docker.

The majority of information out there, including tutorials and blog articles about others' successful deployments, comes in the form of very high-level overviews. Everything I've found is an introduction to getting a basic docker instance running. There is very little useful information out there as to how to run a proper multi-host cluster.

There is core Docker. Tack on docker-machine, docker-compose, Swarm, and the dozens of 3rd-party cluster management abstractions such as Rancher - and the intensity of the headache never stops growing.

It sounds wonderful, but there is so much to learn to be able to tackle a full production stack. It's one thing to successfully launch a working cluster after hours of manual tinkering. It's a separate beast altogether to fully automate setting up a new cluster by issuing a single command, taking into account consistent configuration of: secure networking, persistent volumes with backups, deployment of container configuration and VCS codebases (ex: nginx vhosts and your code itself), etc.

My goal is to set up an entire project in such a way that there is a single suite of automation that can deploy all environments: development VM, staging, and production.

Start slow, and work your way up. I started with docker early, so I can see how its ecosystem can seem intimidating now, with all the different "tools" and "workflows" to know about. So my recommendation would be to go bottom up. Start with just plain old docker - learn what containers are, what makes them work, then see how to manage containers in a single host with compose. Then move on to clustering with swarm, and then move on to other cluster-mgmnt projects like k8s. Try to make your containers more space-efficient by basing your images on Alpine. Make your host more robust by using CoreOS/Rancher, and so on. You won't need all the steps (or even in the order) I've listed here. But once you've started with a base, you'll have some idea as to where you want to proceed next.

If you need any help, you are free to ping me with any queries at the email in my profile. My authority on the subject: having written a book [1] and a Udemy course [2]

[1]: https://www.packtpub.com/virtualization-and-cloud/orchestrat... [2]: https://www.udemy.com/mastering-docker/

As a self-taught programmer without much in the way of "official" pro experience (I have another job and program just to increase capabilities in that role), Docker was a revelation to me. I've programmed lots of tools at home, but getting anywhere in production is a nightmare of trying to wrangle managers and sysadmins into helping me translate my vision into a full-blown, deployed app within the business's stack. This year was the first time I was able to throw something together, Dockerize it, and have it deployed by a sysadmin with one or two minor code changes to work through our proxies. There are a lot of things that make me nervous about containers (persistence for example), but that was a game-changing experience for me and opened a whole new window of possibility.

My advice for container orchestration: pick Kubernetes and don't look back (or at least give it a solid try). It falls at the right layer of abstraction and gets so much right. You get automatic container scaling (by CPU usage for now), container composability, service discovery, configuration and (kind of) secret management, portability, it's open source, and really a whole lot more. It's spearheaded by Google, RedHat, CoreOS, and other organizations, so it's fairly safe to say that it won't completely disappear a la Google reader if it's abandoned.

I recently migrated a whole microservice stack of a half dozen services to OpenID connect and Kubernetes in two weeks. This is with about a year of casual familiarity and playing with Kubernetes, and the same migration to OpenID connect would have easily taken me 5 or 6 weeks to do in Amazon ECS, which is what we currently use in production.

Not to mention I can run a cluster on my three computers at home at no extra charge beyond electricity and play around for free. (See, dear, I'm not a hoarder!)

Setting up a cluster is even simpler now with tools like kops and kubeadm. Or just get one provisioned for you by Google or Red Hat with GKE or OpenShift.

I would highly recommend at the very least making it one of the solutions you try.

This is also one of my goals for 2017. I've been using Docker on my project at work for about 8 months, but only in development and CI. I really want to start a push to begin testing usage in production, but have no idea where to begin. It's hard to find information that strings everything together. I feel comfortable with using it in development, but production seems to be an entire different beast.

Are you looking to automate infrastructure-as-code in there, as well? I've lost many a night to trying to get Rancher to play nice with Terraform, especially in high-availability mode. Luckily, it appears that the process has been vastly simplified in recent rancher-manager releases.

Oh great, you've just added Terraform[1] to my list of possible tie-in softwares. Thanks for that, you monster. /s

Yes, at least for development, setting up the entire environment must be a one-command execution. Every new developer to a team will obviously need to progressively learn the entire stack, but they should be up and running after a single VCS checkout and installation command.

I expect staging and production to be a perfect replica of the same environment developers use. As to how realistic it is to "launch the entire production cluster with a single command", with remote server provisioning, IP allocations, multiple hosts for various load-balanced pools, etc... I'll have to see when that time comes.

[1] https://www.terraform.io/

You're welcome ;)

Terraform is designed for something close to one-command execution. You're going to have to swap in variables (e.g. AWS access keys for a particular account, domain names, IP addresses, etc.), but Terraform is designed for that. I would advise looking into Terraform Modules[0], which encapsulate this kind of work nicely.

[0]: https://www.terraform.io/docs/modules/create.html

Are there good ways to use Terraform internally / without online providers like AWS? I've just started using it with DigitalOcean, but I'd like to use it at home to do IAC with my whole setup. As far as I can tell the only good route for this is to throw OpenStack on bare metal, but I'm a newbie so I wonder if there's a better way.

reply


You can write your own providers for Terraform[0] and bake whatever you want into its HCL syntax. In your case, this might not have significant returns over bootstrapping with Ansible/Chef/Puppet -- it all depends on what you want to do.

[0]: https://www.hashicorp.com/blog/terraform-custom-providers.ht...

I'm going to learn it as well, a fair few jobs seems to note Docker as a requirement, or suggestion. I've never used containers before, so it should be fun.

How to spend more time with my family, friends, work out, learn how to cook and less spend time plying with a new framework without a real business idea behind it.

Amen! Plus I want to finish all the books I bought this year.

About programming/work - I want to learn a little bit of Haskell and want to change my company, I also should make sure the code I write from now on should be Test Driven to some extend

This is me in a nutshell, that and get some early traction via hard labor on the marketing channels BEFORE code.

Scala.

I did the two functional programming in Scala courses on Coursera. I'm currently going through Martin Odersky's book and am in the middle of my first small project. I'm just starting to turn the corner on feeling productive and actually understanding what the hell I'm doing. If I am half as productive in Scala as I am in my main language (JS) by the end of the year, I'll be quite happy.

Going back to the basics to solidify my foundation, one each quarter. Good Practice makes one a better engineer!

Digital Electronics using [1] Operating Systems using [2] Functional Data Structures using [3] Graphics Algorithms [4]

Any recommendations for these subjects sincerely appreciated. Thanks.

[1] https://www.amazon.com/Digital-Design-Computer-Architecture-... [2] https://www.amazon.com/Modern-Operating-Systems-Andrew-Tanen... [3] https://www.amazon.com/Purely-Functional-Structures-Chris-Ok... [4] https://www.amazon.com/Graphics-Visualization-Principles-Alg...

The more you practice, the more you can, the more you want to, the more you enjoy it, the less it tires you.” ― Robert A. Heinlein, The Cat Who Walks Through Walls

I'd like to learn Japanese. I'm hoping to travel there in June after I graduate from college, and I figure it would help if I could talk to people (or try, at least).

I'd also like to get better at Rust. I've written a few small projects in it at hackathons, but I've yet to get to the point where I'm comfortable writing in it. I'd like to get close to that.

I'm taking a class prior to graduation in abstract algebra, which I'm excited for. I'm hoping to be able to continue to learn in this after graduating, I've thought about continuing to take math classes at a college by Seattle after I start working.

I'm hoping to lean more about machine learning and how it can be applied to problems, a project that I'm hoping to do in advancement of this is to learn to predict cloud cover in some future interval based on the history of some things (maybe pressure and current cloud cover?)

4chan's /int/ has a daily thread with many ressources for learning Japanese. The basic recommendation is to get Anki and the Core 6k deck and the deck for the Dictionary of Japanese grammar. Grind those decks until you can read simple texts, then read as much as you can. The NHK for example provides news in simple Japanese http://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/easy/.

Couple of quick pointers wrt Japanese. First, human languages take a long time to get good at. If we think that children learn faster than adults (which I think is not actually true, but it's a widely held belief), then it will take you 5 years to talk like a 5 year old, 10 years to talk like a 10 year old and 15-20 years to talk like an adult -- minimum. If you study very effectively, I think you can double this speed, but no more than that. Adult level proficiency is 15-20,000 word families. Ignore anything that tells you that you can be proficient with 2,000 words of vocabulary (even a 4 year old has more than that!)

Specific advice about Japanese: forget polite form and learn plain form from the beginning. If you are in dire need of sounding polite, just put "desu" at the end of every sentence. It will be grammatically incorrect, but nobody will fault you for it (it's what children often do). The mapping from plain form to polite form makes total sense. The opposite is not true and complex sentences require that you master plain form, so this will reduce your effort considerably.

Also, learn to read. This is especially true if you are coming to Japan. Hiragana and katakana will take you a few weeks. Try to learn at least 100-200 of the most common kanji as well. This will take you only a month or so and it will make your life dramatically easier.

Learn full sentences and ignore grammar for the most part. I got to reasonable conversational level simply by memorising the example sentences in Tae Kim's grammar guide: http://www.guidetojapanese.org/learn/grammar. Use spaced repetition to help speed it up.

Get the JLPT N5 and N4 vocabulary lists and memorise them. Even N3 is useful. These are words that map pretty much directly with English without a lot of nuance, so memorising them is efficient. Otherwise learn vocabulary in context by reading. I recommend manga because it will give you conversational Japanese. There is no description in comic books -- only conversation. They are perfect.

Finally, get a phrase book and memorise some set phrases -- just to help you a long. Keep in mind, though, that a lot of phrases are regional and wherever you are going, they might say things a bit differently. Generally speaking you should be fine if you stick with common phrases, though.

> If we think that children learn faster than adults (which I think is not actually true, but it's a widely held belief), Anecdotally, I saw my two children learn a foreign language in exactly the same place and over the same time as me. They learnt it to fluency in the same time I could barely communicate. Actually google 'scholarly articles on how children learn languages'. It's probably not just anecdotal.

Controlling for time availability and motivation seems both crucial to getting relevant results and damn near impossible to pull off. I'd be happy to CMV but it's not the kind of thing I'm willing to spend a day doing a deep-dive over.

You wouldn't happen to live in Atlanta, would you? (I know that's a long shot...)

Outside of work I program in Rust almost exclusively, and would love to hack on something with others.

I studied Japanese in high school, and I taught English in Hokkaido for a year, but I've since gotten rusty with my Japanese. I would love a study/accountability partner to pick it back up again.

The Yamasa school there is a great little find. The prices are very reasonable and they do everything they can to make it foreigner friendly, ie providing housing with thick walls, simple leases and things.

Would recommend SILAC program which is mostly talking, even though I did the more formal class route, SILAC is probably more effective I think after learning more about how learning works

Espanol para mi.

F#

Specifically, I want to learn how to: 1. Build and deploy an F# web app with Suave as the web framework and Fable on the frontend. I'm not quite sure what to use as a backend (I know and use Postgres, but am open to using something else). 2. Test my code using FsCheck (based off of Haskell's QuickCheck) by defining properties/attributes. 3. Use computation expressions 4. Use and build type providers

I'm a professional Ruby on Rails developer by day, so I'm interested in F# because it's so very different than what I'm used to. Plus, it has a lot of shiny tools/toys that I want to play around with and learn.

I want to learn Front-end and Back-end developing furture in 2017, I want to become a professional web developer, competent to do things like server, database, javascript, UI, http protocals, safety and profiling.

I have built some basics of Linux, Python, Ruby, HTML/CSS/JavaScript and tools like Vim/Emacs in the second half of 2016. I decide to do program development on my 27th birthday. My major in the University is English Literature.

More in details, in 2017, I plan to learn Elixir, MySQL/PHP, Sqlite, Ruby on Rails, Django/Flask, Node.js, Gulp, advanced Javascript, Material Design, Semantic UI, Docker, Travis CI, Jupyter, Lisp, Haskell, basic Machine Learning and pick up math like calculus, probability theory, linear algebra which I've learned in the University.

I desire to become a remote developer who can earn at least $30000/year after 2017. That's my target now. But in the long run, I want to be an expert in ML and AI.

Very cool, but I'd suggest narrowing your list of technologies down substantially: I'd suggest learning one database well, one backend language well, and one frontend framework well. Then you can spend some time using what you know to evaluate which other of the other options you want to learn. Otherwise, you're going to spend most of your time tripping over syntax, which really isn't useful learning unless you plan to be actually using a syntax extensively, IMO.

reply


One database, one backend language, one frontend framework, that's great! I've got your idea, thanks very much.

IMO you should aim more for depth than breadth. I reckon it's a better strategy to pick a single server side language/framework and become a master w/ that (you have 4 listed above).

reply


Yes, very good advice, but according to my observation, RoR, Django, Flask, Elixir are all good tools, and PHP is still popular.

Because I want to do remote work, so I want to learn as much as I can, so I can catch up more works. That's my thoughts at present.

I want to write a real, hand-holding example for using GenStage and Elixir for a real tangible feature.

The official documentation sucks and does nothing to illustrate how to use it in a real setting. I've tried to understand what it does and how it works about once a month for the past four months but I still don't get it.

http://elixir-lang.org/blog/2016/07/14/announcing-genstage/

reply


I found this post educational: https://discord.engineering/how-discord-handles-push-request...

reply


Check out these videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp01DFl8kp-239gW289C0ew

Growth hacking.

I'd like to learn how to sell a SaaS product[1] to businesses. I'd also like to explore content strategy and marketing. As a software developer joining a new 2-person startup, this is uncharted territory for me. Looking forward to the experience.

[1] https://www.metriculator.com

My favorite growth resources are Brian's essays at http://www.coelevate.com/

reply


Looks neat. It's also worth you looking at CES (Customer Experience Score). CES feeds into NPS... eg NPS is a result of lots of CES's, so to improve NPS you actually need to look at the core issue(s) that may be impacting it. You might be able to build CES into your offering as well.

reply


Once we have the entire workflow for NPS worked out, we can look at customizable surveys and other survey types.

React Native - want to add those to my dev stills toolbox along Swift/Obj-C Networking - to find more freelancing opportunities Video Making - to better market my apps Bahasa Indonesia - to better communicate with locals when in indonesia/malysia

My goal is to learn enough tech to build an end to end web based application. Planning to learn python, then html/css, MySQL and move onto learning deployment with AWS.... let's see how it goes !

How to effectively market my consulting skills. I've been a web developer for over a decade now and I'm still not confident in my ability to bring in consistent work. The work comes, but I'd like to have more potential clients knocking.

From what I can tell, the best way to achieve that is by consistently offering to help others with my skills. So I'm making it a point in the coming year to make blogging a part of my work routine.

Are any of you facing the same dilemma? I'd love to hear your insights!

I have a hard time breaking into the consulting/freelancing world. I really like the idea of working part-time during off hours for extra cash, but it's proven to be quite difficult for me.

I think part of it is that I'm not loud enough, and I think it comes from being an introvert. I'm confident, I'm not shy, and I know I'm skilled enough to work on lots of stuff, but when it comes to marketing myself, networking, small talk with strangers, or anything else like that, I just have the hardest time.

It also doesn't help that a lot of opportunities to meet potential clients are found in non-professional settings, and those events are usually centered around the consumption of alcohol in the presence of loud music. I cannot stand loud music and I don't drink alcohol, so the difficulties for me just seem insurmountable.

Have you tried any of the online freelance market places, like toptal, upwork, peopleperhour..etc ?

reply


I have, but with zero success. I've read awful things about Toptal and PeoplePerHour, so I didn't really go for them. Upwork seems to be filled with developers from various parts of Asia where the low cost of living allows them to bid way lower than what I would charge. The quality of work also seems pretty bad, from what I can tell (one-sentence descriptions, bad grammar, crazy low budgets, etc.).

I've seen advice like, "If you charge high instead of trying to compete with low bidders, you'll be taken seriously," but then there's the issue of having 0 clients/reviews/ratings, which make it hard to command a high rate.

I did have one client on Codementor.io! He didn't give me a review, though, even though we had three sessions and he seemed to be super happy with my help :/

One of my 2017 goals is to help others market themselves better. Im also a consultant (code and marketing). Feel free to get in touch if youd like some help from me. Email in profile.

I want to learn to market something and make some money from one of my products.

I have been develioping web and mobile apps for about 6 years and now I want to create something for passive income.

I want to learn compiler development. My goal is to get enough of an understanding to be able to work on other people's compilers, such as SBCL.

I'd like to:

-Build a lisp that targets LLVM IR

-Build an HDL out of lisp that can be compiled into a simulation, as well as be compiled to a netlist for synthesis.

-Build a testbench toolkit out of that same lisp.

I have that planned for a long time. I've been making progress in recursive thinking and thus compilation and interpretation last year (thanks to a prolog book). I may attempt the LLVM thing in 2017. This or a bootstrapped forth, x86 64 or maybe AARCH64.

Do you have a blog ?

What is the name of that "prolog book" ?

reply


reply


reply


Me too. I want to learn how to write a lisp, and I'll probably do it in Python.

Docker, rkt, LCX/LDX, and Kubernetes. I use some of this stuff already but want to see whether I can set up a Heroku-like multi host cluster that will be more stable for running production projects than my current setup of running things on "bare" EC2 instances.

Swift and/or React Native. Mobile apps are good.

How to use some basic ML in practice. TensorFlow based NNs would be good.

How to use the ShopBot at my local hacker space. Also how to use the laser cutter to make cooler shit than I already do.

How to sew. I want to make some one-off items but really don't know much about sewing beyond the real basics.

How to use a bullwhip India Jones-style.

Surfing.

Bonus: welding, how to change brakes on a car, how to rebuild a carburetor, how to make kombucha, how to keep bees.

> how to change brakes on a car

This is really easy. In fact it's the easiest non-trivial repair there is on a car, because unlike other parts it's actually designed do be replaced as a wear part.

You'll need a jack, jack stands (pair), and a set of good socket wrenches (make sure you get 3/8 and 1/2 size - you'll need the larger sockets). A breaker bar and torque wrench are a nice bonus. You can get all of that at harbor freight for less than $100 (they do ship if you don't have one nearby). And considering the parts for a brake change cost around $100, but a shop charges closer to $600 it's a no-brainer financially.

I learned by checking out a chiltons repair manual from my local library and following the instructions. That works very well, and you can supplement by watching some youtube videos (not an option when I first started). (I would not do just youtube - you never know if they are skipping a step.)

Disk and drum brakes are all very similar within their type, so it hardly matters which model year chiltons book you get.

Like you, I'd also like to learn how to weld :) but the cost of the machine is too high to justify.

Edit:

http://www.harborfreight.com/64-pc-14-in-38-in-12-in-drive-s... http://www.harborfreight.com/12-in-drive-18-in-breaker-bar-6... http://www.harborfreight.com/1-2-half-inch-drive-click-type-... http://www.harborfreight.com/3-ton-steel-jack-stands-61196.h... http://www.harborfreight.com/4-ton-hydraulic-bottle-jack-664...

Total: $95.95 (including coupons, the home page has the coupon codes)

On top of this if you buy break pads from Autozone ($25-40) they come with a life time warranty which includes wear. I have bought 1 pair of pads for every car I've owned and when I need to replace them I just take the old ones off, put them in the box and bring them to Autozone. They give me a brand new set of pads for free!!! After my initial investment my break changes take ~1-1.5 hours of time (including the trip to Autozone) and cost no money.

> How to sew.

Ask grandma! My mom taught me, but it was an even more common skill with the older generations. Or I guess there's always YouTube.

Does your maker space have a 4th axis for the laser? You can buy clear pint glasses and etch designs onto them. Combined with a custom etched coaster it makes an easy, inexpensive gift.

No fourth axis but a new laser may be coming next year so that'd be nice. I'll ask the powers that be about this feature.

Category theory and some advanced Haskell

I feel that such knowledge is eternal. It won't be obsolete in 2027. ReactJS on the other hand ...

I've literally just started doing this, starting with category theory. Here's what I've been watching:

- https://youtu.be/I8LbkfSSR58?list=PLbgaMIhjbmEnaH_LTkxLI7FMa...

- https://www.infoq.com/presentations/category-theory-proposit...

I'm very, very, very open to suggestions... especially if they're presented from the ground up, and in lots of detail. I'm also quite open to material that can be read rather than watched.

Counterpoint: ReactJS solves a lot of engineers' problems in a clean and elegant way. Even if it goes away, the ideas behind it will continue to be good ones.

There's nothing wrong with Haskell, but I think that a lot of people mythologize it because it's not used by many people and has an air of academia. A lot of people do the opposite to ReactJS because it's a popular framework that a lot of people use. It has no mythos. Of course, mythos is orthogonal to actually having practical, useful ideas.

reply


Sure I'm not against reactjs and that is just one example. It's a good framework to solve problems, but I doubt I'll get deeper insights from learning it.

The architecture underpinning ReactJS offers some generally useful abstractions (that have appeared previously in other forms). The difficulties arise when the implementation of abstractions are viewed as a magical property of some programming languages rather than others. It doesn't matter whether it's 'object orientated' or 'functional' or 'one way data flow'.

reply


reply


reply


GIS. I've been using PostGIS a ton at work in the past year, and I've read _PostGIS In Action_[1], but I've really just scratched the surface. I want to play around with making my own projections.

[1] https://www.manning.com/books/postgis-in-action-second-editi...

Desktop GUI Gis programs like QGIS are pretty fun and there are tons of resources for learning the basics. You can download elevation raster data and highway vector data for the area around your city or somewhere more topographically interesting and start making maps or just some armchair exploring. Topography and hillshade data are gorgeous. And it's pretty easy to play around with projections, especially changing parameters on standard ones like Lambert.

reply


And I also want to learn how to play the Stone Roses' I Am the Resurrection on guitar.

Happy New year, hackers!

I want to learn how to even start a side-project. I've been out of university since 2012 and have done basically nothing in my free time CS-related. Every time I start to even think about doing something, that "why are you working while on your free time" feeling comes up and I immediately do something else. Not sure if it means I really don't love programming and Computer Science after all (entirely possible) or if it means I'm just lazy. My goal is to find out one way or another.

Do you want to know the secret to starting projects for yourself? Don't buy or download any software just write it yourself.

I've got a huge movie collection on DVD. Rather then use Plex I made my own website to do the same thing. I have a lot of PDFs of books I want to read, made similar software to allow me to keep my position in my browser

I wanted to study for a HAM license general exam do I made this: http://ham.joshuakatz.me/exam

I've been looking for a thinkpad x220t so I made this go scrape cregslist for me: https://github.com/gravypod/BargeIn

(I live in N. NJ if anyone has one laying around)

There are thousands of examples where I've done this and it's very fun. It improves your abilities and toolings and in general makes your life on the computer much easier.

You don't have to be trendy just be useful to yourself and people will like it.

I can't overstate what a good advice this is. It's counterintuitive, but if you are just starting out, reinventing the wheel is the best practice you can get!

I have written a webapp in Go to sort photos, http://github.com/thewhitetulip/picsort

We had gone for a group outing, had million photos, less than 10 people in each photo, so didn't make sense to give the same photos to everyone, so wrote a basic app which would let me tag people and created eachone's folder and copied photo in it.

Starting a side project shouldn't be done by the goal of starting a side project, look around you, is there a manual process which you wish there would be a better way to do? sorting photos was one such way and I wrote an app for it. I did the same for a todo list manager, didn't have internet or any good todo list manager, so I wrote one and learned the Go language and the Vue.JS framework

https://github.com/thewhitetulip/Tasks

If you see them as something that will make you a "skilled programmer", or something that will be a nice addition to your resume, you probably won't get anywhere. Well, maybe you will become a "skilled programmer" and you may be able to add a line to your resume, but does that really matter? You're sacrificing your precious time which you could be spending to do something more meaningful, like spend time with family and friends, read books, experience new things in life. And in that case I would rather just spend time doing something more meaningful instead of trying to force yourself to find some side project to work on.

Most successful side projects come from people wanting to express themselves. If you don't have an idea that you want to build at the moment, don't force yourself, just enjoy life and only jump on it when you stumble upon an idea you really want to work on so much that you would even sacrifice your sleep time.

I've recently started to complete side projects. I also graduated in 2012 so I was in a similar position a few months ago. What clicked for me was that I realized I didn't have to do anything heroic. At first I'd start a project and feel like I had to complete it in a couple of weeks, but then you're trying to spend all your free time on it and you tend to burn out quickly that way. Instead now I start a project, spend a few hours on it, and then just try to spend a little bit of time on it every day. Even just 20 minutes can make a huge difference. The key is to just do a little bit, steadily, over a long period of time. It really adds up. And doing that keeps you engaged with the project and wanting to spend time on it.

Relevant: "No, I have no side code projects to show you" https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/i-have-side-code-projects-sho...

I think the trick is to find something you're truly excited about. It's not work if you're enjoying the thing you're doing.

Perhaps the problem is you're wanting a side-project for the wrong reasons.

This. Aside from a hackathon or two, I have "completed" exactly one side project since graduating in 2013. There were numerous times I started projects and quickly gave them up, and it was simply because my goal was to have a side project, which is not really a goal at all.

This year, my girlfriend and I were using Google Sheets to track our expenses and compete to see who could spend less money. We eventually decided it'd be a way better experience if we had a dedicated app for it, so I worked relentlessly to build one and polish it up until I was pretty proud of it. I "released" it to a couple of online communities where I thought people might be interested, and I gained exactly 1 active user who I don't know in real life.

It's all good, though, because my girlfriend and I use it every day, so that's all that matters to me :D

But yeah, it can be difficult to "scratch an itch" if you feel that nothing needs scratching. If that's the case, I wouldn't really worry about it. If you don't need to build anything, then don't spend time building anything. It's nothing to feel bad about.

I've yet to graduate, but I find myself in the same position. I've got other non-CS related hobbies that I enjoy and so I don't really end up making any good side projects.

CS seems to have this feel around it where it has to be both your job and your passion. Recruiters want to see that you spend all your time outside of work/school programming, which makes it difficult for people like us who have other hobbies they like too. I wonder if it will ever change?

I don't know how's the market where you live, but are you sure the "programming outside work" is really a crucial component, or that you're not just sending your CV to "hip" startups? Because the market around here isn't that hot, yet it's not hard at all to find companies who don't really care about your personal life, they just want to know about your academic and professional lives.

i sometimes wonder whether it's worth it. One of my passions is Cs and i enjoy it very much. But It's not the only one and i fear that one day i wake up burned out, wondering how i have wasted my time learning technologies that have become totally useless. If you have a passion for CS, CS will likely consume youre time and dominate your life. I don't want this, i want to learn and have fun, but i think it's comparable to a drug that's fun a first but if you don't watch out dominates your life. Just image if you're in your 50s...does this really matter? Is starting a family a better (but harder!) idea? is work/learning CS really that rewarding? I don't know. I just really hope that i make the right decision and don't waste very valuable time.

reply


reply


reply


I've learned too much stuff in 2016. My goal for 2017 is to learn fewer things and actually understand what I've learned better.

Sounds like exposure vs actually learning something deeply.

However, both activities are very valuable. Without looking at many things, how else can we know what is worth spending time to learn or do well? I currently feel that alternating between the two is good for a while. Perhaps later in life I will know enough to confidently work on one thing for many years :)

I've also found the tree trunk of knowledge model to be very powerful (I believe I heard of it on waitbutwhy.com). The best learning and understanding comes when we build it up in a tree like fashion, where each leaf or branch is supported by a stronger, more fundamental conceptual branch. At the core is the trunk & roots, which are the deep, underlying principles supporting the entire tree of concepts/knowledge/ideas.

Without a strong trunk to build off of, concepts and bits of knowledge float alone, ungrounded, and can wither or rot more easily.

reply


I sound a bit more negative than I really am. I think both kinds of learnings (deep and broad) are useful, you just need to make sure you adjust your brain and technique of actually assimilating things to the type of learning you are doing.

I've learned quite a few languages/libraries/frameworks/methodologies this past year and while I don't feel like I'm an expert (or even reasonably well versed) in either of these, this broad exposure to vastly different things has stretched my brain in positive ways.

I'd just like to switch that trend for next year.

No worries, your post didn't come off as negative. I just took it as an opportunity to ramble for a bit. Hope your 2017 goes well!

This might sound stupid, but do you ever feel like when you learn something new, you forget something old?

reply


reply


I'd really like to pick up a functional language, but I'm faced with the paradox of choice. I'm presently torn between:

1. Haskell: all the cool kids are doing it, and I like its formalism

2. Hy: I write a lot of python, and really like the idea of working with familiar data structures.

After watching La La Land, I finally settled on the instrument I'd dabbled with for years - piano. So I enrolled in a music theory course and I'm gonna learn to play the piano along with it.

I want to learn and play with LoRa. It's a 'IoT' technology that allows you to communicate over long distances using amateur (unlicensed) radio bands. Some of my friends have achieved distances of over 40km, and I'm curious to see what I can do with it.

So far I've been able to get a ping between two modules over a 10m range. Next up I'd like to transmit some useful data over longer distances (temperature for example), and then move on to devices that provide useful data (eg when a train passes a certain point to see if it's on time).

I have played with LoRa using Arduinos and an RPi that forwarded the transmissions to a web-service.

Going from the 'hello world' ping to data is an extremely easy step using the right library.

nice

I'd like to finally, officially, explore functional programming. I see a lot about it, and I get the general gist, but I want to actually dive into a language and feel first-hand all the differences.

Ship a game. Better understanding of setting up a reliable backend. Grow current business and start ranking better for more organic traffic. Vim. And really work through being able to quickly whip up a project with one of the major JS framework. Also, using a VPS such as DO and make it secure.

1. Rust. As a DevOps engineer with a lot of experience and interest developing and operating distributed databases, I have so many ideas and Rust is perfect for them.

2. Everything about building and using FPGAs to their potential.

3. machine learning / deep neural networks. I feel we are getting to a point where they are becoming more practical for a business to invest in.

4. How to survive parenthood, with #3 due in May, my son is 3 and my daughter is 2. I've been making it up as I go, but wow is it a lot of work!

For work, Spark, Spark, more Spark. Also Spark. I already know how to use it, but I want to know how it works in detail from the ground up.

For not work, I want to improve my oil painting and my drawing skills! I got a Pi this year and want to use it to dabble in digital sculpture.

Conversational Navajo. It's such an interesting language with an amazing history. I don't know any other languages right now besides English and a bit of Spanish, and I didn't grow up around any Navajo people. Despite a relatively small speaking population, there seems to be enough information online to learn at least enough to hold simple conversations.

Those computer science fundamentals that let you ace all of the big company interviews so I can actually move somewhere else and feel confident in getting a job.

Learn to have hobbies?

Right now my life consists of Commute->Work->commute->gym->sleep. I actually don't look forward to weekends since there is nothing to occupy my mind.

reply


Pick some books to read or gaming handhelds to play during the commute?

Once you like something you'll look forward to continuing it in peace on the weekends.

I usually sleep while going to work, but yes i do read on the way back.

But still doesn't leave much to do on weekends. I usually end up doing some work and going to gym. Not having a car doesn't help. :(

Career: Transition from engineering to product management (starting mid-January so getting that one sorted early)

Personal: Mastery in something non-computer related. I've spent my twenties building a career in software, have built a startup, etc but want to end my twenties and begin my thirties with something new to "master" (even though we can't ever fully master something). Increasingly fascinated by freediving and reconnecting with nature and what the human body is capable of.

Same here! A software dev getting into freediving. Also thinking about how to apply my skills to solve the hardest problem - finding buddies.

Completely not tech related, but I want to learn making hand pulled noodles because they're so tasty.

* Distributed optimization. How efficiently solve a large optimization problem with N cores? We would like to the time to complete the optimization to be N times faster. Hogwild[0] and Hogwild++[1] are (basic) algorithms for this.

* Security. What's my threat model and how should I address it?

[0]:http://pages.cs.wisc.edu/~brecht/papers/hogwildTR.pdf

[1]:http://www.stat.ucdavis.edu/~chohsieh/wildSGD.pdf

In 2017 I want to move my digital electronics skills from "patching together 30 years old ICs on a breadboard while playing with devkits" to "designing a simple board with modern components". I'm finally taking the plunge to SMD soldering, and the ultimate goal will be to make a fully functional JAMMA game board using a decent FPGA (a project I left incomplete 10 years ago, which has always bugged me).

reply


I'd be interested to read a blog of your progress, especially if it includes mistakes you made and what you learnt from it.

I'll keep that in mind! (I'm sure there will be many mistakes on the road ^^')

In the meantime, my Twitter is in my profile, and I'm pretty sure I'll post a few snaps here and there :)

Sales. I have a computer science degree and learned software development isn't for me so I'm switching to sales this year.

I'm looking forward to having both the technical skills and sales skills under my belt.

I've been in sales 15 years now. Check out these resources and they will give you a GREAT foundation:

Read the challenger sale: https://www.amazon.com/Challenger-Sale-Control-Customer-Conv...

and read SPIN selling: https://www.amazon.com/SPIN-Selling-Neil-Rackham/dp/00705111...

Listen to the advanced selling podcast: https://advancedsellingpodcast.com/

Cheers

Thanks for the tips! I read and enjoyed SPIN Selling.

I love podcasts so I'll give that a listen.

+ learn the notes on the guitar neck

+ continue learning Clojure and build stuff with it

+ improve english speaking skills

+ read more, in english and native language

+ learn how to find clients outside of online freelance marketplaces

+ get away from ruby and rails

+ study more poker hands

+ learn to play chess better

+ learn about seo & marketing

+ bootstrapping a SASS product

+ make a few html5 games in clojurescript

With regards to chess, some thoughts:

* /r/chess is a great community.

* Chess.com is also good, particularly for their analysis tools and tactics puzzles in the app.

* Lichess is my favorite for actually playing games with other people.

* Queen's Gambit is clearly the most fun opening as white.

* Chess can be one of the most infuriating games in existence.

* "The Immortal Game: A History of Chess" is one of the best non-fiction books I've read in awhile.

As a fairly accomplished guitarist let be give you a piece of advice.

If you want to learn the notes instead of learning them across the 6 strings, concentrate on learning them up and down the same string.

reply


reply


There is one HN comment I come back to periodically for ideas - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=341288

I collected a list of videos from some business conferences I really like, you might get some ideas in here - https://www.findlectures.com/?q=marketing&p=1&type1=Conferen...

reply


Thanks man! I'll check it in 2017!

Joking! I'm going to dive in it right away!

I went through this last year. After two false starts with something toward the leading edge, I settled on Emacs, Linux, and JavaScript. All of which I already 'knew' enough to get my face slapped. Photography got added without a formal application. Raspberry Pi sort of worked it's way in under Linux in the second half of the year. Since I haven't 'learned' any of them, I'll probably keep them around in 2017.

I'm also thinking about adding some 'classical' AI at the agent level of abstraction (not the lower DNN level). That probably means a bit of Common Lisp and an excuse for buying some used Norvig books. Like the formal topics from last year, this seems to be a domain that I bump into by trying to avoid it.

Pony! Seems like a very interesting language that doesn't get much exposure. Predictable GC, fine grained capabilities, actor model (concurrent by default), no deadlocks etc.

http://ponylang.org

- I am going to start a Youtube channel for high quality tutorials which will be practical.

- Build a full end to end app using Vue and stuff

- Build my Startup

- Learn investing

- Learn German

> I am going to start a Youtube channel for high quality tutorials which will be practical.

I'm kinda gonna do that too. Wanna race to 100 subs?

- I have learned the foundations of Node, React/Redux, and Docker, and in 2017 I want to get really competent and confident at that. I would also like to figure out how to use ActivityPub.

- I want to get really good at making my video tutorials about digital art.

- And I want to get way better at making my webcomics.

I want to learn to weld, machine, and develop electronics

3D modeling and animation. I know this is a field that takes years to master but I'd love to be able to design my own characters and objects for games and video composites.

Great goal! I highly recommend to check out Nevercenter Silo for modeling, and Maya or Houdini for animation(Maya is the most popular, and Houdini is the most awesome).

reply


My goal for 2017 is 1. Deploy my application I learned IOS develop in 2016 and building my own app, One is for unicooo which I already build a website. Another application call Cherry which is for finance. 2. Learn a new languages.Computer one and Real life one. I learned Swift and Japanese in 2016, Now I also wanna learn Rust/Go and Spanish in 2017. 3. Learn more math, when I start learning machine-learning, I know I have to learn more math to make myself better.

How to balance family life and work

I want to learn how to create an AI to solve tasks in OpenAI's Universe.

1) SQL

2) Working with VPSs and other IaaS/PaaS services.

3) App Development

4) More about Python

5) Design

6) Historical figures in CS

7) How to adult

8) How to navigate the job market

9) How to grow a blog

How to be happy.

That is actually my goal for 2017.

I want to learn Latin and read one book a month (unrelated to learning Latin, I just have no time to read anymore).

Robotics. I know some basic Arduino and would love to build a wheeled thing with a robot arm. Maybe with a camera in streaming. This is super wisful thinking though, if I can make the wheeled thing (with power electronics) I'll be happy.

I'd like to learn some basic physics, up to the stage of understanding electromagnetism and other magnetic phenomena. I've got a notion about how to design a more efficient coil-gun, but can't find any electromagnetic simulation software that I can use to test my idea. So my plan is to build a basic simulator from the ground up, learning in the process.

Get good at building excellent front-ends.

I have been doing scalable back-end systems for years and can tackle interesting problems quickly. But, with UI work, I am like an infant with crayons. It takes too long to go from desire to product.

I'm finishing up the CFA (hopefully), and when I'm done I want to expirement with learning how to teach motivated learners better. I've come to the conclusion that most resources aren't that good for quick learning. It may simply be human (my) limitations, but I suspect that there are better, unexplored ways. I also think they may not be monotizable, but that is ok. I just want to finish the cfa in June and in my free time, learn all about teaching and learning.

1. Marketing 2. Django (mastery instead of just the basics) 3. A solution to Parkinson's law

I want to learn to drive and get a UK driving licence.

Learning to apply deep learning, ai etc in solving practical problems

I have been reading alot about Machine Learning and I want to get into the practical application of it. So I will begin with learning Mathematics and then some Machine learning code for training a basic model for NLP or Facial Recognition :)

Any suggestions on how to go about learning Mathematics requires for Machine Learning is more than welcome

Assuming you know the basics of calculus: learn lots of linear algebra, lots of probability theory, mathematical statistics, and optimization.

But you don't have to wait to learn all the math to get going

Improve my skills in Solidworks and overall mechanical engineering design expertise, as well as electronics and manufacturing.

Outside of work, perhaps one day a week or less, I am planning to take some of my photography and turn in in to wood carvings using a custom automated workflow via commercial laser cutters. Allows me take the best of digital by working in vector, but maintain the satisfaction of an analog result by printing a tangible, physical result.

In tech, dig deeper into

* open containers * rkt * docker * kubernetes * terraform

I'd like to learn to leverage collaboration and the societal politics of my field to help achieve bigger and more impactful projects. Being a loner is only going to get me so far, I've realized. (I'm a grad student.)

Good call.

You can be the best developer in the world, in a job that leaves you alone and lets you write code, and you might get several times as much done as another developer. Or you can spend a little less time writing code and have a few productive meetings and discussions, resulting in far more development than you could ever do alone. And you'll still get to write plenty of code.

http://www.ribbonfarm.com/2009/10/07/the-gervais-principle-o...

(you're welcome)

Personality Devpt: Conversational confidence (I get anxious when I'm talking to strangers). I got better this year, but long ways to go yet.

Career devpt: Sales

Mob. Platform: Swift/ObjC. In 2016, it was Android

Web Framework: React/Native. Last year, it was Angular

Langs: Golang/Rust, Haskell/Erlang/Elixir

Personal: Long form writing. I already write short stories at stories.shrikrishnaholla.in . Want to write something more ambitious

I want to learn "How to focus effectively." This will in turn help me learn many other things in future.

User Acquisition. Preferably for B2C apps [1] and how to partner with influencers. I'm comfortable building web + mobile apps, but when it comes to distribution/marketing, I lack the experience. But it's something that I'm trying to actively learn through experimentation.

[1] https://bard.co/

I'm planning on studying deep learning techniques and relevant literature so I can apply it to the generation of better phonemes for my Donald Trump text to speech engine [1].

I've also got a huge interest in film and intend to teach myself filmmaking. I've had an interest in exploring it since middle school, but I've never committed the time. This year I'm obligating myself to film and edit something short every weekend. I live in Atlanta and our film scene is burgeoning, so I'm also hoping to network with local filmmakers and students.

Anyone in the Atlanta area interested in either of these subjects?

[1] http://jungle.horse

C++17 (Sigh. I use many languages but learning c++ takes me more time than all the other languages combined.)

I want to understand the principles of a signals and signal processing, as they form info theory, and the theoretical underpinnings to learning. Then I want those insights to enrich my deep dive into machine learning, esp deep NNs, in particular to extract ineffable features from images and other complex signals, and finally, how to build a mind.

And I want to learn French.

How to ask people for their problems and hire developers to make scalable products for me instead of selling my individual programming time for money.

Maybe consider partneting with someone who is good at that already

Vim. I'm a notepad++ and PHPStorm user but I've gotten curious about the potential productivity gains afforded by the vim power user functions.

reply


Came in to say this :) If you want to maybe pair up or some sort of structured learning on it, let me know. Could be cool to have a partner or some accountability. Although might be silly to do for learning an editor , ha.

Mindfulness. JavaScript. How to have fun.

Not necessarily in that order.

You might struggle mixing mindfulness and Javascript. Or Javascript and fun.

EDIT: yhea fine this was a bit insensitive and mostly a joke sorry, I wont delete as proof of my mistake. Javascript it's not that bad.

reply


Thought it was pretty funny and quite clearly a joke. No mistake was made imo.

For what it's worth, I didn't find it insensitive.

There's no need for this kind of uncivil, clichéd comment. Please be charitable when people are laying out their goals.

No need for patronosing either.

patronising

To me it's funny because it is true. :) True for me.

Oth though Clojurescript is fun af.

It sure is.

There are only two types of programming languages: those people complain about, and those no one uses.

Image processing, I know a little bit of the theory, and I did my master thesis on image processing on FPGA with algorithms I developed. But I feel building a working program needs lots of experience not just theory.

Electronics. I'd like to make my software more physical.

I'm going to learn how to run an ecommerce business. I'm a programmer at work, so I feel like I can use skills I know to learn ones I don't.

Numerical weather prediction. After I finish up my data science bootcamp, I'll be dusting off the old undergrad aero textbooks.

1. Meditation and focus 2. enough physics to understand Erik Verlinde's paper. I know it might be too much, so I will start with one of the books explaining general relativity from the high school physics and math.

I'd like to learn EcmaScript6. I'm pretty proficient at 5 but 6 has really evolved the language and made it a more functional language. It seems promising!

I want to get more comfortable with Rust and Python internals (CPython, GIL etc). I want to give a shot at getting rid of GIL in python using the concurrency concepts used in Rust.

I want to learn machine learning and also complex systems deeply and build some projects around them.

Category theory. It's such an interesting idea.

I'm going through this series aimed at programmers by Bartosz Milewski, finding it pretty great so far.

https://bartoszmilewski.com/2014/10/28/category-theory-for-p...

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbgaMIhjbmEnaH_LTkxLI...

Japanese, any musical instrument, how to travel the world on a budget, and maybe some ways to earn money with what I already know.

To build a new language/compiler combination for a specific problem domain. Nothing fancy, just something that spits out geometric shapes using code rather than a GUI. Start small, web accessible and cheap.

Docker Swarm, Kubernetes, Mesos/Marathon

I'd really like an opportunity to work with these, I find the whole ecosystem really appealing

I want to figure out how to get better at customer development. How to productively figure out what people really want or what is the real essence of their problems.

I'd like to go even more back to the fundamentals. Hopefully finishing SICP, building a JavaScript interpreter/compiler and other fun experiments to get a better understanding of the foundation that we're building everything on top of today.

Also - continue to learn more about why we do the things we do and how to leverage that for good things in business and life in general.

Mandarin. Playing the piano. Some basic concepts about quantum mechanics as well to apply it to a few thoughts I have.

I'd also like to learn everything I need to know to keep a corporation running legally and smoothly without too much expense.

Any suggestions?

Learn to use radios on land, get into packet radio perhaps.

* How to make a simple MMORPG.

* Understand what toposes are.

* Understand what monads are.

A recommendation for monads. Don't read too much tutorials, try it. Programm in some languages that emphasises monads and then reflect how you used them. I think these fundamental concepts are way easier to experience than to explain.

Edit: what are toposes and why do you want to learn it? Has it some connection to topology?

Spanish.

But more generally, how to get into a routine for learning something. I have Duolingo and Memrise but I forget to open them every day.

reply


Get a Spanish or Latin American boyfriend/girlfriend. It's, by far, the best way to learn languages.

reply


Have to suggest my app: http://supercocoapp.com

Would love to get your feedback. It's designed to give you practice actually using (speaking) Spanish. Totally different from Duolingo, Memrise, et al, which I find unbearably tedious.

reply


Thanks, I'll check it out!

For me I found it was easiest to cut some reading time down at night before bed, and dedicate 30 minutes to a Duolingo lesson a night.

Learn programming, I have dabbled a bit in Python and R mostly for data analytics but never achieved anything at the level of proficiency, I always get frustrated. I am from marketing but I get so many ideas about apps that I feel knowing to do my own thing would be great. Also run a sub 2 hour half marathon and start a blog about running.

* Make myself credible in some area of data science

* Get more skilled at off-road cycling

* Publish a non-embarrassing code side project

* Expand my healthy cooking repertoire

Im planning to release apistudio version 1. It is a microservice platform for EE, apistudio.egreen.io

Learn top-to-bottom of how an OS works. Any recommendations?

Read Modern Operating Systems by Andrew Tanenbaum. He builds an Operating Systems from scratch in the book.

reply


https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/electrical-engineering-and-compu...

xv6! https://pdos.csail.mit.edu/6.828/2014/xv6/book-rev8.pdf

https://github.com/mit-pdos/xv6-public

Webassembly, graphical design, sales and marketing. It's time to anti-fragile my income stream by making lots of side projects and getting some of them to make money. 12 months of 2017, 12 potential side projects.

I want to learn:

1. Whether I can climb V11.

2. Rust well enough so it doesn't feel like a wrestling match any more.

3. How to do a handstand.

The non-technical things which are needed to successfully bootstrap and sustain a profitable business.

I want to learning deep learning, but first I need to dig deeper about algorithm, hope it will go smoothly.

Learn the first 1006 kanji characters used in Japan (AKA kyoiku kanji).

How to master theoretical material and consolidate the things I learn. I've basically stumbled my way through a Computer Science Undergraduate degree without actually understanding anything I've really done.

I want to have a deep understanding of Kubernetes...

Oh, and Finnish.

I want to learn Hindi; TDD for Ruby, Rails, Elixir and Angular 1.5; how to have a better work life balance; and some more advanced guitar technique.

Why Angular 1.5 may I ask?

I'm coming 20-30 years late to the "biology is the future" mindset.

In my case, personal health has left me no choice.

Some poor medical advice and treatment, combined with my adversity to the whole topic -- yes, strong squeamishness combined with fear/observation that thinking about adverse events seemed (seems!) to instantiate them. That all has left me with a substantial health burden.

Meanwhile, in my experience the current U.S. health care system seems to be -- technological "miracles" aside -- making getting effective treatment ever more difficult.

So... As with everything else, it seems, you can't rely on expert consult -- even when you can afford it -- but rather have to learn and do -- or at lease prescribe and manage -- everything yourself.

So... biology. In other words, I need to belatedly read up on the owners manual. And find some hacks that help me.

As an aside, we're about to the point of molecular programming. So, maybe this will coincide with the current leading edge in technology, anyway.

Patience.

learning how to build a microservice architecture. some deep learning!

Any resources you are using to learn micro service architecture?

Verilog. I'd like to design and implement a CPU.

I would love to learn how to focus in one damn area of CS, I have been doing some IT Security but it's sooo wide and there are sooo many things to learn and ace and I don't think I'm Linux /programming /DBA /Networking / robotics savvy at any of these... I'm just confused about how to direct my career... Oh and I'm 35 hehe

To code.

Specifically more about CSS and JavaScript, maybe NodeJS, maybe React.

Material properties and manufacturing. I'd like to learn more about heat transfer and heatsink design as well.

I want to get trained on all of the machines at techshop.ws. :)

Somali. The resources for learning the language are extremely limited however.

Why Somali?

I'd like to learn more about the biology and psychology of the mind. Also about the ageing process.

I want to learn to kick myself to get out of my comfort zone.

I want to learn about the best way to price my services.

Finish everything I start. Even if no one uses it. Just finish.

How to construct a model of AGI. :)

- Elixir - Erlang

Android

Maths.

Guitar, German, Meteor

Shipping

how to do an ollie on a skateboard

Wirst guards and a helmet are a worthwile investment.

