Ask HN: Best uses for Amazon Echo?

What are your favorite uses for it? Any cool "skills" you've made?
You'll learn a huge amount, and you get the bonus of actively helping subvert amazon'd horribly creepy surveillance infrastructure.
https://github.com/n8henrie/fauxmo
(Not my project.)
The one thing I've learned about smart home is if you come up with a cool idea of how to do it DIY, someone's done it similarly and better. Wrote my own code for everything and ended up ditching it all for HomeAssistant.
Btw, I don't think the Google Home can actually control Chromecast. They advertise it but each time I've tried stuff like "Okay Google, mute my TV" or "Okay Google, turn off Chromecast" it's said something along the lines of "Sorry, I can't do that yet, but I'm getting better every day". I switched off the Google Home after 2 weeks back for the Echo, so maybe it's gotten better.
My favorite related thing to say is "Hey Google, play House of Cards on my TV", and it will turn on my TV and then start playing the next episode from Netflix. Perfect for when I'm walking over to the TV with my dinner.
[0]: https://blog.google/products/home/google-home-holidays/
Out of curiosity, do you know if the the flow I describe works now? The link (and your comment) discuss putting content on the TV. The link says you can do:
> even control your media with commands like “Pause this episode”, without lifting a finger.
but that didn't work for me 3 weeks ago, does it work now?
I can't, for example, have Echo give me travel times to work by subway or even schedule anything beyond a simple timer.
However, I have converted entirely to Phillips Hue bulbs, a Kasa wifi plug and a Beme eRod curtain rod, with a Logitech Harmony Hub as a bridge for IR devices (like the eRod). With this I can do things like tell Alexa to open and close my curtains (well, "Alexa turn curtains on" since it is bad at NLP so it can't understand "Alexa, open the curtains"). I also have it turning on my Christmas tree lights at sunset and off at 1 am (thanks to the Kasa plug). It's nice to have it turn some lights in my house off and others to 50% with a couple quick verbal commands.
If I had cable and cared I could use the Logitech Harmony to tell Alexa to turn on ESPN, but I've been cordless for a long time.
I still really wish some things were first order operations: it is absurd I can't schedule the Phillips lights to turn on and off at a given time, every day, for example.
I'm still pretty new to everything given I held out for the Echo Dot so I could have something with a 3.5mm out to stream Spotify via my receiver, so I've only
had a couple months to dive in. I can see it doing more for me, like watering my plants by hooking up another Kasa plug to a reservoir of water and a fish tank pump.
For now it is better than anything else I've tried (haven't seen/tried Google Home yet), but it is still bad enough at just recognizing my actual voice commands I am hestitant to build more on it until the platform has matured.
(1) When I left Amazon they seemed one of the stronger technical teams and I expected then to have been much farther by now.
My favorite uses are:
* Flash Briefing: Weather and NPR news while I make the morning coffee.
* Weather: How cold is it? I'm about to leave and I need to know if I need a sweater or a coat.
* Set a timer: I'm cooking, and I need a reminder in 10 minutes, but my hands are dirty and my phone is on the table in the other room.
This just kind of fuels. Y skepticism about this kind of product. It's looking for a problem to solve.
You're right. These are the easy examples because they're kind of universal. But what _feels_ very different about this is how well and quickly it works.
My wife's 72yr old (and her heavily Tagalog accented English) used Alexa properly on her first attempt. My 5 yr old daughter wanted one for her room because she loves playing it so much.
Ease of use and actually freaking working seems like a game changer.
ask weather
ask for hours of a local business
play music from Amazon Prime library (asking by album name or playlist name usually works)
playing audible audio books (my son can control this without any other device which is cool)
telling knock knock jokes and other kids entertainment
https://github.com/johnwheeler/flask-ask
Found it while browsing HN/new the other day, and it's been fun to play with so far.
IoT:
All my lights are Phillips Hue. Outside of the Echo I have HomeKit set up to take care of automatically turning the lights off when I leave my apartment's geofencing zone. When I arrive home from work, I really enjoy opening my door and saying "Alexa, all lights on" followed with ripping my headphones out of my phone and saying "Alexa, Play Spotify" to have her transfer the Spotify session over (more on this in the next section).
It sounds really silly when I look at it now, but honestly when I'm traveling and I stay at a hotel or something, I definitely miss not having to think about turning all the lights off. It's an extra task that's very lightweight, but it feels good to not have to think about. Before I had the HomeKit compatible Phillips Hue bridge I said "Alexa, all lights off" when leaving my apartment every day. That too is a lot easier to do than recognizing that one of my lights is on and needing to go to the room to turn the switch manually.
Music:
I have a real sound system in my apartment but it's so much easier to just have the Echo play music, and it sounds pretty good.
If you use Spotify, you can use the Spotify app to directly stream to your Echo. You can also just be listening to an album or playlist on your phone or Spotify on your computer, say "Alexa play Spotify", and it'll pick up on the same part of the same song with the same queued up next songs. The Amazon Echo competitors I've tried don't do this, they start a new Spotify session and play whatever they feel like (e.g. Google Home defaults to the first playlist in your playlists list.)
Cooking:
I rely on the Echo while cooking a lot. Everything from "Alexa set a timer for 20 minutes" while roasting some potatoes to having it do the calculations for reducing the recipe's ingredients by 1/3 since I'm cooking for one and it's a recipe for three. I like cooking with the Echo a lot more than with the competitors because on the Echo you have a giant blue ring that shows you if it heard you or not. I burnt my sweet potatoes the first time I tried cooking with the Google Home because it has a "face" that faces a specific direction and my oven is outside of that field of view, so I didn't know that it didn't hear my "Okay Google" and set no timer.
API wise:
The "Skills" themselves are really easy to make, but I wish the communication for using your custom skills wasn't so clunky. The only thing that I've actually made with their real API is a simple interface for Halo achievements.
My xbox is in my living room near my Alexa and my friends and I routinely would see an achievement pop up like "Top Gun" and want to know what it meant, but since we're in the middle of the game we can't check now and we'd forget after the game.
In less than 30 minutes I was able to write some JavaScript in the Chrome console to scrape the list of achievement name and descriptions for the Halo 5 website, then make a Skill out of those. Since the list of medals is pretty static, this is a set-once and forget operation.
Now when I'm playing on my Xbox, if an interesting achievement pops up I can say "Hey Alexa, Ask Halo what's Killtacular?" and it responds with the description. The "Alexa, Ask Halo" is the clunkiness I mean. I wish I could just say "In Halo, whats Killtacular?"
For what it's worth, the Skills editor has a really decent flow. Here's what the Skill I'm describing looks like in the interface: http://i.imgur.com/8VPbt0v.png
