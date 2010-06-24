Updates:
there's a movie: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Still_Mine
and he died: http://www.inmemoriam.ca/view-announcement-348916-craig-morr...
and his wife died: http://www.inmemoriam.ca/view-announcement-380737-irene-morr...
the house was still standing (empty) as of 2014: http://www.ontariolandowners.ca/news/landowners-association-...
sold in 2015: http://crowtherrealestate.ca/properties/2020realestate/f-pri...
They increase the cost and duration of building a new dwelling by exorbitant amounts and limit the creative freedoms of the builder into practically following cookie-cutter templates (esp in terms of materials).
On the other hand, they theoretically provide some semblance of assurance that when you buy a new property that it was built to a certain standard. Unless it was grandfathered in, or the builder "knew somebody," or work was done without a permit after the dwelling was built, or ...
As somebody fully capable of building my own house though, damn do I wish they didn't exist. It means putting off that dream for an untold number of years of further saving and wasting money on rent instead of being able to buy a piece of land, and slowly progressing from a shack to a beautiful home worthy of a family. That ship sailed long before I was born, and instead of providing their purported benefits, building codes just feel like another tool to oppress the not-wealthy.
I've personally seen some really silly things done because code required it and the code was applied blindly without any allowance for human judgment.
It's related to cargo culting. People who do not understand anything of the domain or substance end up making decisions. By default, we are in a constant slide toward the dark ages. We need renewal and self questioning to prevent that.
In the long run, it's probably cheaper for almost everyone since most houses are built with the same materials techniques. If you want to deviate, you have to get it signed off. 99% of people benefit from the increase in the review speed and the building dept not paying for everyone to be a certified eng.
It's the same thing that Uber was doing with the self-driving car permit, if you actually pay attention to the details. Neither are less safe, it's just that both didn't kiss the ring of the bureaucracy and the civil servants didn't like it.
This guy didn't want others to play by one set of rules while he played by another (advantageous) set.
That is the building code. It is all about stickers and stamps. Why is a tree that grew on my land that I cut myself not acceptable? It has nothing to do with the wood obviously, it has to do with creating make work jobs for bureaucrats to "inspect" and stamp lumber.
This is ridiculous. Uber's self-driving cars have run red lights on at least one occasion[1]. Their technology is quite far behind that of Google and others.
Furthermore, the permit in question is both very easy and cheap to attain. We aren't talking about years of bureaucratic process.
The most likely reason Uber has refused to attain permits is because doing so would require disclosing accidents.
[1]http://www.theverge.com/2016/12/14/13960836/uber-self-drivin...
Of course, he's made a lot of promises...
If you don't have that, obviously the building can be neither sold nor insured.
I agree it should be optional to just live in an uninsured and unsellable shed if you want. The buyer or insurance company can make the inspection, should they want to.
That said, possible problems include: should you be allowed to raise kids in a house that might collapse (while you can't legally drive those same kids in your car without seat belts, for comparison)?
Should a publicly funded fire department put out the recurring fires in your house due to your homebuilt fireplace and diy electric wiring?
There are also accessibility standards - I'm not allowed to build a house that isn't accessible (e.g I can't only have bathrooms accessible by stairs, and one ground floor bathroom door must fit a wheelchair etc). The reason being that the prices on houses that are accessible might otherwise be higher because of limited supply.
https://reason.com/blog/2010/06/24/plumbers-unions-vs-waterl...
If they are on the floor they could easily be moved or be a tripping Hazard.
It's often easy to suggest the number of regulations are unnecessary, but most came from some sort of logic or reason... In many cases in response to a tragedy that occurred before.
[1] http://www.npr.org/sections/money/2012/06/22/155596305/episo...
I've only got residential experience in two states, but from what I'm aware of, there are certainly cheaper routes you can go. Especially with high quality prefab options becoming more common.
From scratch though, towns typically expect a professional architect to sign off on a design, and a licensed electrician to do the wiring, and a licensed plumber to do the plumbing, and on and on. I'm officially none of those things, even though I got myself though college working construction, and I know how to use CAD packages for statics analysis, my degree is in electrical engineering, water flows down hill, and on and on. The DIY option is for all intents and purposes off the table, is what I was lamenting.
The curse of any effective regulation is that the day after it cures the evil it was meant to, people start questioning things. Vaccines, pasterization, not spitting in public, rabies shots for pets ... all were/are life or death rules that many now disregard because they have forgotten history.
It seems to me like it should really be a federal regulation, with tiers of strictness by population density or something. Then instead of having different codes for every municipality, you have one standardized set that enforces the major benefits where the stakes are highest, and yet allows more freedom on the edges. But yea, history didn't go that way.
My understanding is that substantial improvements in this regard can be achieved for 10% or less additional cost. And the resulting livability and healthiness (stress reduction) of the the dwelling is greatly improved.
Having had more than my share of crap neighbors. Please.
Thinking of fires, for example - these used to be a major hazard, but their now more or less a solved problem, and a lot has changed since the fire codes were written. Like, people don't smoke nearly as much any more, clothing and furniture is far less hazardous, and electrical appliances are lower power and safer now. These days, the only time people actually die in fires is when they are doing something hazardous and illegal anyway.
So...not really sure what you're saying...the codes that made that illegal have served their purpose?
Seems like an oxymoron, the reason there are fewer deadly fires is at least in part because things that are hazardous are illegal.
Or, more to the point, as noted above, they're paid in blood. Each time enough people die in previously unforeseen ways, we come up with solutions in aggregate. Chesterton's Fence is apt here.
Disclaimer: I don't think this is super bad and i am german. We love to regulate things. But i think if you spend all your live thinking about fire hazards in residential areas all you care about is fire hazards and it's hard to not do everything to prevent those (even if there is only a small possibility and it would increase panning prices quite a bit).
That said if the complaint was simply that the materials used had not been through expensive certification _and there was no cost effective alternative for individuals_. Then it starts to sound a lot like regulation as barrier to entry.
Whether that's the whole story or not seems to be left to the imagination.
The state argued that bulldozing his house was the right thing to do, more on process than any evidence as it seems his house was structurally superior to standard houses, plus he couldn't afford any other house... Whether he didn't know the regulations, or was performing civil disobedience isn't relevant to whether these regulations are too rigidly enforced.
Just because it looks strong doesn't mean it is strong.
Building codes are about standardizing things so builder and inspectors barely have to communicate - at a glance they can see they followed x, y, z.
But the law should have a place for homeowners who do things safely, just not exactly how a builder would do it. That's why many places require permits for various work (for example electrical work) - unless you do it yourself, in which case you are exempt. And that's the right way to do things.
Just like you don't need the health department in your kitchen, but you do in a restaurant.
The same goes for your house. After all, you simply won't life there forever: Either you'll sell the house or die eventually. Anything you do to that house that doesn't meet codes can seriously affect the folks that live there after you.
This is why the codes are important.
Because, based on the article, it sounds like absolutely no common sense is used for exceptions.
While building standards exist to ensure a base minimum of safety and quality, that's it---it's a base and there's no real reason to exceed it (it just adds expense). The older homes were built more conservatively (the Brooklyn Bridge is something like six times the strength it needs; compare to the Tacoma Narrows Bridge (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tacoma_Narrows_Bridge_(1940)) built "just to spec").
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3044537/Farmer-given...
And ends with people burning to death in slums:
http://www.standard.co.uk/news/london/thirteen-deaths-across...
Building regulation is there for a reason, usually a good one, sometimes involving fatalities. Blithely disregarding it in its entirety is a non-starter. It would be nice if the system were easier to work with, but picking a fight with it so you can play the hero is not really to be admired.
Mostly these "cheap" slums were built with regulations, but with a short amount of money.
Actually mostly they became slums because the owner does not care and the regulators never look at those since the owners has dozen of houses and it would be problematic to look at it every x years.
so the houses getting worse over time and nobody actually keeps them in a good state and than bad things happen.
Actually this is a BIG problem in our modern world. some people actually need _cheap_ homes (not everybody makes a six figures a year). And thats why the problem begins, socialized buildings never happen. Mostly they build a chunk of good homes for people with a lot of money and the old ones never get repair/refreshed, but thats the only ones people with fewer money can have.
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/2-arrested-for-arson-in-colorado...
http://tri1025.com/illegal-campers-may-have-started-another-...
http://www.oregonlive.com/pacific-northwest-news/index.ssf/2...
http://www.wkyt.com/home/headlines/Cause-of-Rowan-wildfire-a...
http://www.khq.com/story/32604122/11000-acre-wildfire-burnin...
It almost sounds to me like you don't WANT to find a better solution.
If it's the latter then it should be straightforward. Home-owner lives in the house without a certain certificate of approval and when it's time to sell, they can't produce one, hence no one buys that house.
Isn't it more about incomplete paperwork making it difficult to sell, and if the home-owner doesn't plan to sell it, they can get on with their life without worrying about it?
(In this specific case, I'm guessing some personal issues may have occurred between the inspector and the home-owner that led to the inspector getting seriously pissed off and making it their mission to tear down the house?)
Over here in the states, the Amish fight regulations all the time. The only way they win is religious freedom. And the fact that they have been building houses a certain way for 100 years.
1) Timber just missing a stamp...So timber used for structural work is stress graded. That is it is either bent by a machine which checked how far it deflected or it is visually graded by a qualified grader. Someone who mills their own timber could have employed a grader to do this, and it is not really a barrier. However construction timber must also be seasoned which adds strength and removes moisture which if trapped in can cause fungal rot. In the UK and for the timber we import from Canada (CLS Canadian Lumber Standard) this is normally achieved with a kiln drying process, which conveniently kills insects living in it too. It is hard to see how he achieved that. Timber in the UK used for roof members has to also be treated with wood preserver. It is rather more than just a stamp! I will add that a home mill comes with a lot of overhead and it is not clear that it wouldn't be cheaper to buy the timber, especially when you consider the better dimensional tolerance of machine regularized timber.
2) The building code is relatively strict in the UK but poorly enforced. This in the main is due to their not being enough inspections of the finished structure behind the drywall (plasterboard as we call it), especially when it comes to insulation/vapour barriers/noggins/metal straps etc. Some of the private building inspector schemes seem to be far to chummy with the builders.
3) When building something like a roof truss 'the way they used to in the 1960's' ie, not from approved plans, in general running the designs past a structural engineer will get you approval. This will cost you, but that is the cost of varying from the tried and tested. Same as if Geohot wants to build a self driving car he is going to have to demonstrate the safety himself.
4) There should be no exception for self build unless there is a covenant that the building is pulled down upon you leaving it. I would also suggest that you should have to post a bond to pay for the cleanup work. Otherwise the naive builder could be passing on a death trap. Likewise, the buildings around you rely on you doing your bit for fire prevention. The Fire-fighters who may have to go in and save people from your house should be able to rely that the fire barriers are properly in place etc...
5) Buildings are much more complex in the way they live and breath and the ergonomics they offer than what a lot of people give them credit for. You may curse that there is a regulation for the height of a light switch...until you are in a wheelchair. Keeping an insulated house dry, especially at the interface of cold warm air, is much more complex than grandpa's old log cabin.
6) The house I rent was 'done up' by DIY buy-to-let guy. He didn't see fit to run his electrical cables straight up or down from sockets so I can't even hang a picture for fear of nailing a cable. The drains block from the shower and sink as their is insufficient fall. The stair spindles are over 100mm apart and shouldn't be (this rule stops children from being strangled because they can't fit their heads in the gap). All of the doors have been hung without leading edges, so they catch when you shut them...All this stuff is stuff DIYers are not going to pick up from youtube. Personally I think the rules should be tougher and DIYers shoudl stick to painting and building sheds
I think code writers understand that, nevertheless it is too often 'conveniently' left out.
I've owned three homes so far and everyone of them has violated code in myriad ways, such as not having a speck of insulation in the roof, putting in little to no rebar in the foundation, not securing weight-bearing walls to the joists they're supporting, or finishing the shower surrounds with paint-on tar that breaks down and starts leaking in a couple of years; after the warranty on the home has expired, of course.
My dad was a builder when I was growing up, and the truth of the matter is that city inspectors become friends with builders, and they often times don't bother to actually inspect the homes they're signing off on, or don't inspect them frequently enough to catch when a builder is skimping on insulation, rebar, or nails.
Try to do something on your own though, and the city is there harassing you every step of the way. At least that has been my experience.
