'All I wanted to do is build a house' (2010) (theglobeandmail.com)
Needs a [2010].

Updates:

there's a movie: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Still_Mine

and he died: http://www.inmemoriam.ca/view-announcement-348916-craig-morr...

and his wife died: http://www.inmemoriam.ca/view-announcement-380737-irene-morr...

the house was still standing (empty) as of 2014: http://www.ontariolandowners.ca/news/landowners-association-...

sold in 2015: http://crowtherrealestate.ca/properties/2020realestate/f-pri...

I'm torn on building codes.

They increase the cost and duration of building a new dwelling by exorbitant amounts and limit the creative freedoms of the builder into practically following cookie-cutter templates (esp in terms of materials).

On the other hand, they theoretically provide some semblance of assurance that when you buy a new property that it was built to a certain standard. Unless it was grandfathered in, or the builder "knew somebody," or work was done without a permit after the dwelling was built, or ...

As somebody fully capable of building my own house though, damn do I wish they didn't exist. It means putting off that dream for an untold number of years of further saving and wasting money on rent instead of being able to buy a piece of land, and slowly progressing from a shack to a beautiful home worthy of a family. That ship sailed long before I was born, and instead of providing their purported benefits, building codes just feel like another tool to oppress the not-wealthy.

The problem is that the process has become more important than actual safety which is supposedly the goal. From the article, it sounds like he used superior lumber and superior building techniques, but was dinged by the inspector for not having the proper 'stamp.'

I've personally seen some really silly things done because code required it and the code was applied blindly without any allowance for human judgment.

If the inspector only understands some official stamps but nothing about the substance of building, you will get this. I suspect they thought its cheaper to hire / train people to follow simple rules (there must be a sticker) as opposed to estimating if the building actually is safe.

It's related to cargo culting. People who do not understand anything of the domain or substance end up making decisions. By default, we are in a constant slide toward the dark ages. We need renewal and self questioning to prevent that.

As someone who's spent 15 years in construction, the sanctioned way around this is to actually pay an architect or engineer to put their stamp on you plans. The inspector is actually only there to sign off on the fact that some engineer has approved the structural integrity of the materials and installation. If you deviate from the basic products or install, you have to get an engineer or architect to put a stamp on your plans, then the inspector verifies your building is built according to the spec the engineer or architect signed off on.

In the long run, it's probably cheaper for almost everyone since most houses are built with the same materials techniques. If you want to deviate, you have to get it signed off. 99% of people benefit from the increase in the review speed and the building dept not paying for everyone to be a certified eng.

This can happen with any standardized process. Some analogous processes that HN can empathize with include "agile", TDD, hiring processes, etc. Standardization inherently removes some judgement and subjectivity, and can have both positive and negative trade-offs. IMO the best we can do is find the right balance, because neither extreme is palatable to me.

This isn't about building codes. It's about stickers and permits. An independent inspector said that it was built twice as strong as a regular house. The inspector was just throwing the book at the person because it didn't follow his bureaucracy.

It's the same thing that Uber was doing with the self-driving car permit, if you actually pay attention to the details. Neither are less safe, it's just that both didn't kiss the ring of the bureaucracy and the civil servants didn't like it.

the Uber permit was a story because it WASN'T safe; it got in the news for running red lights.

No Über/lyft (and airbnb, et al) are doing something different. Regulatory arbitrage - Purposely breaking the law in order to have a structural advantage over competitors.

This guy didn't want others to play by one set of rules while he played by another (advantageous) set.

>This isn't about building codes. It's about stickers and permits

That is the building code. It is all about stickers and stamps. Why is a tree that grew on my land that I cut myself not acceptable? It has nothing to do with the wood obviously, it has to do with creating make work jobs for bureaucrats to "inspect" and stamp lumber.

>>It's the same thing that Uber was doing with the self-driving car permit, if you actually pay attention to the details. Neither are less safe, it's just that both didn't kiss the ring of the bureaucracy and the civil servants didn't like it.

This is ridiculous. Uber's self-driving cars have run red lights on at least one occasion[1]. Their technology is quite far behind that of Google and others.

Furthermore, the permit in question is both very easy and cheap to attain. We aren't talking about years of bureaucratic process.

The most likely reason Uber has refused to attain permits is because doing so would require disclosing accidents.

[1]http://www.theverge.com/2016/12/14/13960836/uber-self-drivin...

Except the bit where self-driving ubers were running lights and driving unsafely.

Remodeling my own home. Found some pretty sketchy electrical, had a contractor that cut some corners. I'm grateful for modern building codes. Ignorance is bliss, but then you get a little bit of awareness, and realize how fragile everything is, and so forth.

Did building codes exist when that electrical was laid down, and did it help?

The thing is, a lot of things are done without upholding those building codes anyways. They often burden the common sense person, like the article subject, while people just trying to cheat the system will still do so.

Trump's promised to reduce housing regulations: http://nahbnow.com/2016/08/trump-vows-to-cut-burdensome-regu...

Of course, he's made a lot of promises...

It should be enough to have an approval that the house is structurally sound, has good fire safety etc.

If you don't have that, obviously the building can be neither sold nor insured.

I agree it should be optional to just live in an uninsured and unsellable shed if you want. The buyer or insurance company can make the inspection, should they want to.

That said, possible problems include: should you be allowed to raise kids in a house that might collapse (while you can't legally drive those same kids in your car without seat belts, for comparison)?

Should a publicly funded fire department put out the recurring fires in your house due to your homebuilt fireplace and diy electric wiring?

There are also accessibility standards - I'm not allowed to build a house that isn't accessible (e.g I can't only have bathrooms accessible by stairs, and one ground floor bathroom door must fit a wheelchair etc). The reason being that the prices on houses that are accessible might otherwise be higher because of limited supply.

Hmm, sounds a bit like taxi licenses and hotel regulations

The stakes are higher. "Building codes are written in blood."

The costs of regulations are equally well measured in blood though it's a lot less visible than when it comes from say a building collapsing.

Not all of them are. When you can't install a waterless toilet without hiring a licensed plumber, that's just corruption.

reply


Where is that code, out of curiosity?

All I know is what the manufacturer said about unexpected resistance to changing building codes, and the blatant make-work compromise they ended up with:

https://reason.com/blog/2010/06/24/plumbers-unions-vs-waterl...

Surely just a legacy law?

Stop being overly dramatic. People need to realise that there is a happy gray area wherein regulation is most efficient. When I get into a neighbors shower I want to be nearly certain I won't be electrocuted but also the flip side of heavy regulation is the money wasted on inefficiencies when adhering to the numerous European pillow manufacturing standards, for example.

reply


While I agree with your point, the "numerous Eurpoean pillow manufacturing standards" meme is based on a fabricated claim: https://youtu.be/iAgKHSNqxa8?t=273

Many of those rules are important, but lots of them are really insignificant from the safety viewpoint, just a pure bureaucracy. Is it really important that fire extinguishers in the hallways of buildings have to be mounted on the wall at exact prescribed height? If you just let them sit on the floor you can get yourself fined, although they will function exactly the same regardless of the position.

Sure, however they will always be in the right place if you fix them to the wall.

If they are on the floor they could easily be moved or be a tripping Hazard.

I can think of a lot of reasons it'd be unsafe to place fire extinguishers on the floor. Floods could corrode the casing, children could reach the trigger components of a device that emits a suffocating chemical foam, etc.

It's often easy to suggest the number of regulations are unnecessary, but most came from some sort of logic or reason... In many cases in response to a tragedy that occurred before.

Or hair braiding [1].

[1] http://www.npr.org/sections/money/2012/06/22/155596305/episo...

Interesting to hear your perspective. As someone who'd also like to buy land and build a house for my future family some day, aren't there relatively inexpensive ways to do it despite potentially overzealous building codes? Surely there are some pretty nice "cookie cutter" templates out there, right?

I guess it depends on your definition of "relatively inexpensive" :)

I've only got residential experience in two states, but from what I'm aware of, there are certainly cheaper routes you can go. Especially with high quality prefab options becoming more common.

From scratch though, towns typically expect a professional architect to sign off on a design, and a licensed electrician to do the wiring, and a licensed plumber to do the plumbing, and on and on. I'm officially none of those things, even though I got myself though college working construction, and I know how to use CAD packages for statics analysis, my degree is in electrical engineering, water flows down hill, and on and on. The DIY option is for all intents and purposes off the table, is what I was lamenting.

You build your house in an area that is not governed by a building code. No permits, no inspections, do your own thing at your own risk. This generally means a rural area.

I was actually researching this with respect to the tiny house movement. They are out there. Definitely all rural, which can make it tough when you depend on fast internet to make a living.

They may seem difficult, but one upon a time cities burned. Fire was a constant threat. Thats why new york has so many fire departments. That new buildings have been built to codes for a century or more means cities as a whole are less flammable. The concept of large-scale fire spreading across neighbourhoods has almost slipped from living memory. Thats worth the extra costs.

The curse of any effective regulation is that the day after it cures the evil it was meant to, people start questioning things. Vaccines, pasterization, not spitting in public, rabies shots for pets ... all were/are life or death rules that many now disregard because they have forgotten history.

Yes, good points. I admit I could have done a better job expanding on their benefits.

It seems to me like it should really be a federal regulation, with tiers of strictness by population density or something. Then instead of having different codes for every municipality, you have one standardized set that enforces the major benefits where the stakes are highest, and yet allows more freedom on the edges. But yea, history didn't go that way.

reply


That might seem easier, but would have trouble adapting to local conditions. Not every city is in an earthquake zone. Not every city suffers huricanes. Many local initiatives would also be quashed. For instance, my city forbids doornobs while some small towns mandate them. (No joke. It's to do with disabled people and bears. It may sound silly but nobody really complains.)

Chicago is hyper vigilant about those codes, and the electricity requirements for buildings in the city are much stricter than the suburbs.

My 2 cents on codes. As far as I'm concerned, every new shared dwelling should be required to construct for noise control.

My understanding is that substantial improvements in this regard can be achieved for 10% or less additional cost. And the resulting livability and healthiness (stress reduction) of the the dwelling is greatly improved.

Having had more than my share of crap neighbors. Please.

I think they've served their purpose, and have now taken on a life of their own.

Thinking of fires, for example - these used to be a major hazard, but their now more or less a solved problem, and a lot has changed since the fire codes were written. Like, people don't smoke nearly as much any more, clothing and furniture is far less hazardous, and electrical appliances are lower power and safer now. These days, the only time people actually die in fires is when they are doing something hazardous and illegal anyway.

reply


The folks who died in the 2016 Oakland fire were maybe doing something hazardous and illegal.

Seems like an oxymoron, the reason there are fewer deadly fires is at least in part because things that are hazardous are illegal.

They're a solved problem, solved by implementing fire codes.

Or, more to the point, as noted above, they're paid in blood. Each time enough people die in previously unforeseen ways, we come up with solutions in aggregate. Chesterton's Fence is apt here.

reply


reply


reply


why i think this is important and true, there is often a tendency to over-regulate things, because for the regulator it's hard to decide what is necessary and important and what does more harm due to the regulatory overhead than the increased safety/whatever.

Disclaimer: I don't think this is super bad and i am german. We love to regulate things. But i think if you spend all your live thinking about fire hazards in residential areas all you care about is fire hazards and it's hard to not do everything to prevent those (even if there is only a small possibility and it would increase panning prices quite a bit).

Tldr: senior citizen (88-92) builds himself a house but government inspectors find it unlawful. The citizen resists and after many court appointments he is finally given the permission to live in his house until he dies. And it happened in Canada. And the author laments the loss of freedom from "before".

If I understand this, he built it to the building codes he knew in the 60s and couldn't understand why the building inspectors kept finding violations in what he built.

reply


I mean obviously the story told from his point of view is going to be one sided.

That said if the complaint was simply that the materials used had not been through expensive certification _and there was no cost effective alternative for individuals_. Then it starts to sound a lot like regulation as barrier to entry.

reply


There's a bit in there (paragraph 8) about how he met or exceeded modern building codes, as determined by an independent third party, yet was getting hit for not meeting modern building code.

Whether that's the whole story or not seems to be left to the imagination.

That's a strawman summary, and destructive to the discussion.

The state argued that bulldozing his house was the right thing to do, more on process than any evidence as it seems his house was structurally superior to standard houses, plus he couldn't afford any other house... Whether he didn't know the regulations, or was performing civil disobedience isn't relevant to whether these regulations are too rigidly enforced.

So you're saying the unsafe house killed him?

Reminds me of when a family friend of mine (a professor of civil engineering) built his own barn on his property. He got permits and did everything the ordained way, but still got hassled over tons of details. The inspector almost couldn't grasp the idea that the tens of thousands of stainless steel screws he had bought and used significantly exceeded the specs of the nails required by code. He did manage to persevere eventually.

Not sure if this was the issue, but some grades of stainless steel screws can't be used with treated lumber because of an increased corrosion risk. The rule might have been in to simplify inspections.

reply


Also screws have poor toughness compared to nails, and should never be used for framing.

Just because it looks strong doesn't mean it is strong.

reply


I'm not a big fan of this style of online journalism. Do we have anything on this other than an opinion piece heavily lacking in detail? Could anyone even explain what the opinion is exactly?

reply


reply


This article by far doesn't give enough information to judge the situation. We don't know which regulations he broke. The issue isn't really the amount of regulation but if certain regulation makes sense or not. The whole deregulation crowd never actually talks about which regulations should be abolished.

Building a home with my own two hands has been a bit of a dream of mine. The government, governments in general but particularly the government in my own country, have become so overbearing, with a desire to micromanage and control and monitor every little aspect our existence. They want us to get their okay and stamp of approval before going about the ordinary course of our lives. There's something beautiful in ordinary men like Morrison who choose to stand against that.

I completely understand your point of government intrusion, but there are actually building codes in place for a reason. An example is the San Francisco fire of 1906. Building codes set safety requirements for construction for the general safety of everyone living in or around a building. Whether it's fire codes, plumbing codes, earthquake codes...etc. If there were no building codes, we would he of housing fatalities daily on the news, and LA would look like favela. You can't just construct a building however you wish, no different than you can travel down an expressway as you wish (i.e. walking in the middle of the lane).

reply


There is a difference between safety and blind obedience to building codes.

Building codes are about standardizing things so builder and inspectors barely have to communicate - at a glance they can see they followed x, y, z.

But the law should have a place for homeowners who do things safely, just not exactly how a builder would do it. That's why many places require permits for various work (for example electrical work) - unless you do it yourself, in which case you are exempt. And that's the right way to do things.

Just like you don't need the health department in your kitchen, but you do in a restaurant.

But it isn't like the health department in restaurants. Commercial kitchens could harm someone with bad food practices.

The same goes for your house. After all, you simply won't life there forever: Either you'll sell the house or die eventually. Anything you do to that house that doesn't meet codes can seriously affect the folks that live there after you.

This is why the codes are important.

I think this discussion is way too black & white. I for one don't think all building codes are bad, but it's trivial to imagine a case of too many building codes. Now the question is, what are all the codes out there, and how much sense do they make? Is there a process of exceptions? What are the costs involved?

Because, based on the article, it sounds like absolutely no common sense is used for exceptions.

A funny thing happened when Hurricane Andrew (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hurricane_Andrew) came through South Florida. Homes built in the 1950s (way before "modern building standards") did much better than those build in the 1980s and very early 1990s.

While building standards exist to ensure a base minimum of safety and quality, that's it---it's a base and there's no real reason to exceed it (it just adds expense). The older homes were built more conservatively (the Brooklyn Bridge is something like six times the strength it needs; compare to the Tacoma Narrows Bridge (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tacoma_Narrows_Bridge_(1940)) built "just to spec").

reply


I don't think any one in this thread is saying building codes or regulations shouldn't be a thing, it's more that regulations shouldn't be so complicated that they become barriers to entry, and that common sense should be applied alongside the regulations. Who gives a shit if there isn't a sticker on your lumber if the lumber is of good enough quality?

But that sticker is how you can tell that the lumber is of good enough quality. Who sets the standards? Who certifies that the lumber meets the standards? How do you get rcompense if someone lied about the quality of their lumber? That sticker says "this lumber meets quality specs. And if it doesn't, this company is responsible for the resulting catastrophe."

reply


Please bear in mind that there's no actual information in this piece. The author clearly decided what the story was going to be before they had any details about it. If you want to build your own house, go ahead and do it - and research people who did it successfully and imitate what they did, instead of giving up before you start based on one thin story about some edge case.

The trouble with this stuff is it starts with sympathetic cases like the secret castle:

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3044537/Farmer-given...

And ends with people burning to death in slums:

http://www.standard.co.uk/news/london/thirteen-deaths-across...

Building regulation is there for a reason, usually a good one, sometimes involving fatalities. Blithely disregarding it in its entirety is a non-starter. It would be nice if the system were easier to work with, but picking a fight with it so you can play the hero is not really to be admired.

> And ends with people burning to death in slums:

Mostly these "cheap" slums were built with regulations, but with a short amount of money. Actually mostly they became slums because the owner does not care and the regulators never look at those since the owners has dozen of houses and it would be problematic to look at it every x years. so the houses getting worse over time and nobody actually keeps them in a good state and than bad things happen.

Actually this is a BIG problem in our modern world. some people actually need _cheap_ homes (not everybody makes a six figures a year). And thats why the problem begins, socialized buildings never happen. Mostly they build a chunk of good homes for people with a lot of money and the old ones never get repair/refreshed, but thats the only ones people with fewer money can have.

It seems to me like there should be exceptions in building codes if a building will never be sold and does not put others in danger (e.g., a shack in the forest)

I 100% agree, but there are reasonable arguments against too. Unfortunately in this case the house was sold on after the couples death. Guests, like new owners, also have a right to be save from structural issues.

reply


People doing random things in the middle of the forest where they were sure they couldn't hurt anybody else had led to any number of major wildfires over the past century.

reply


reply


Ten seconds of web searching for "camper caused wildfire":

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/2-arrested-for-arson-in-colorado...

http://tri1025.com/illegal-campers-may-have-started-another-...

http://www.oregonlive.com/pacific-northwest-news/index.ssf/2...

http://www.wkyt.com/home/headlines/Cause-of-Rowan-wildfire-a...

http://www.khq.com/story/32604122/11000-acre-wildfire-burnin...

How do you enforce this? Are there people who blow up the house immediately after the builder dies or moves out?

reply


reply


Selling houses is a very formalized process, this should be easy to enforce. First of all, there is a deed of sale that gets signed over, the unsuitability for resale could be listed on the deed. Remember selling a house usually is a super involved process that costs 10s of thousands of dollars.

It almost sounds to me like you don't WANT to find a better solution.

It's true. I don't think it's a good idea to have a class of houses that conforms with code and another that doesn't.

This is one of the reasons the tinyhouse movement has become so popular. In Texas (and many other states), you can build your own house on a trailer and register it as a homemade travel trailer. RVs, being vehicles, are usually exempt from building codes. The main hurdle becomes finding a municipality that allows fulltime RV living which, depending on where you live, may be easier than jumping through regulation hoops building on a foundation.

reply


Need minor clarification, is it really that an inspector typically wants such a house torn down or is there some paperwork that needs inspector's signature and the inspector refuses to sign it?

If it's the latter then it should be straightforward. Home-owner lives in the house without a certain certificate of approval and when it's time to sell, they can't produce one, hence no one buys that house.

Isn't it more about incomplete paperwork making it difficult to sell, and if the home-owner doesn't plan to sell it, they can get on with their life without worrying about it?

(In this specific case, I'm guessing some personal issues may have occurred between the inspector and the home-owner that led to the inspector getting seriously pissed off and making it their mission to tear down the house?)

I think (but I could be wrong, I'm going off England here) it makes buildings insurance harder, and that's one of the insurances you really need.

reply


Over here in the states, the Amish fight regulations all the time. The only way they win is religious freedom. And the fact that they have been building houses a certain way for 100 years.

reply


reply


I worked in construction in the UK for a good few years and hold some qualifications in this area so maybe I can add some meat to this.

1) Timber just missing a stamp...So timber used for structural work is stress graded. That is it is either bent by a machine which checked how far it deflected or it is visually graded by a qualified grader. Someone who mills their own timber could have employed a grader to do this, and it is not really a barrier. However construction timber must also be seasoned which adds strength and removes moisture which if trapped in can cause fungal rot. In the UK and for the timber we import from Canada (CLS Canadian Lumber Standard) this is normally achieved with a kiln drying process, which conveniently kills insects living in it too. It is hard to see how he achieved that. Timber in the UK used for roof members has to also be treated with wood preserver. It is rather more than just a stamp! I will add that a home mill comes with a lot of overhead and it is not clear that it wouldn't be cheaper to buy the timber, especially when you consider the better dimensional tolerance of machine regularized timber.

2) The building code is relatively strict in the UK but poorly enforced. This in the main is due to their not being enough inspections of the finished structure behind the drywall (plasterboard as we call it), especially when it comes to insulation/vapour barriers/noggins/metal straps etc. Some of the private building inspector schemes seem to be far to chummy with the builders.

3) When building something like a roof truss 'the way they used to in the 1960's' ie, not from approved plans, in general running the designs past a structural engineer will get you approval. This will cost you, but that is the cost of varying from the tried and tested. Same as if Geohot wants to build a self driving car he is going to have to demonstrate the safety himself.

4) There should be no exception for self build unless there is a covenant that the building is pulled down upon you leaving it. I would also suggest that you should have to post a bond to pay for the cleanup work. Otherwise the naive builder could be passing on a death trap. Likewise, the buildings around you rely on you doing your bit for fire prevention. The Fire-fighters who may have to go in and save people from your house should be able to rely that the fire barriers are properly in place etc...

5) Buildings are much more complex in the way they live and breath and the ergonomics they offer than what a lot of people give them credit for. You may curse that there is a regulation for the height of a light switch...until you are in a wheelchair. Keeping an insulated house dry, especially at the interface of cold warm air, is much more complex than grandpa's old log cabin.

6) The house I rent was 'done up' by DIY buy-to-let guy. He didn't see fit to run his electrical cables straight up or down from sockets so I can't even hang a picture for fear of nailing a cable. The drains block from the shower and sink as their is insufficient fall. The stair spindles are over 100mm apart and shouldn't be (this rule stops children from being strangled because they can't fit their heads in the gap). All of the doors have been hung without leading edges, so they catch when you shut them...All this stuff is stuff DIYers are not going to pick up from youtube. Personally I think the rules should be tougher and DIYers shoudl stick to painting and building sheds

the thing when you build an illegal building to live in, is that it should not be obvious that: 1. a structure is here. plants should be used to hide it. 2. it should be not obvious someone lives there. so no windows or fancy shit. it should not look like a house from the outside. nobody is going to look twice at a storage shed.

This was made into a movie "Still mine" http://m.imdb.com/title/tt2073086/

Related question: does anyone have any experience becoming a building inspector and what all goes into that?

There should definitely be an exception in every code for the case when you're doing it on your own land, with your own materials, for your own consumption.

I think code writers understand that, nevertheless it is too often 'conveniently' left out.

I wouldn't mind building codes and inspections so much if they actually protected consumers from corner-cutting builders, and if the cities that charge exorbitant fees for permits and inspections didn't automatically sign off on commercial builders' dismally flawed products over coffee and a pastry at the nearest Starbucks.

I've owned three homes so far and everyone of them has violated code in myriad ways, such as not having a speck of insulation in the roof, putting in little to no rebar in the foundation, not securing weight-bearing walls to the joists they're supporting, or finishing the shower surrounds with paint-on tar that breaks down and starts leaking in a couple of years; after the warranty on the home has expired, of course.

My dad was a builder when I was growing up, and the truth of the matter is that city inspectors become friends with builders, and they often times don't bother to actually inspect the homes they're signing off on, or don't inspect them frequently enough to catch when a builder is skimping on insulation, rebar, or nails.

Try to do something on your own though, and the city is there harassing you every step of the way. At least that has been my experience.

I have heard that too. One approach for solving it would be to have a pool of inspectors state wide and assign them randomly to inspections.

Sadly this has also happened in America. With every regulation passed that takes more money from the citizens and goes to the government, we lose our liberties one at a time.

People who advocate for "regulations" (authoritarian prohibitions on voluntary action and interaction by and between consenting adults) should be characterized as what they are: human rights violators who would imprison innocent people.

