Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Eatsa: Quinoa-based fast food (newyorker.com)
52 points by jseliger 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 25 comments | favorite





I actually went to their new midtown Manhattan branch a couple days ago.

All in all, I liked it. I got a very generously sized falafel quinoa bowl for ~$7 with an iced tea for an additional $0.95. For midtown, that's actually an incredible value. The food itself was good, nothing to rave about though. Concerningly though, when I went in around 2:30pm on Friday, I was one of the two customers there. The rest of the store was deserted.

There's no cashiers, just a bunch of self serve iPad stands with an clerk walking around looking to see if I needed help. The app on the iPad used for ordering was fast and fluid. My food was ready 2 minutes after I ordered.

reply


> around 2:30pm [last] Friday

That's fairly late for lunch in midtown (other midtown counter-serve locations like Dig Inn and Chipotle seem sparsely trafficked when I show up at 3 PM), plus it was the Friday before Christmas. I wouldn't call low traffic under those circumstances "concerning" -- I'd say wait and see what things are like on a more regular date.

reply


Eh that experience sounds way too lonely.

reply


I have never considered running out for fast food an "experience".

reply


Most fast food experience is lonely when you're by yourself. The idea seems like it would work well as a drive through service.

reply


These concepts should eventually compete with McDonalds drive thru to correct American health woes, not act as a coffee shop.

reply


Very much so. I was originally planning on eating there, but when I saw the emptiness, I picked the 'to go' option.

reply


I live literally above their first location, spoke to staff before they opened and even peaked into their backroom.

On the outside it's gorgeous, pretty, white, but in the back it doesn't look pretty. They've got almost a dozen staff in the back. All hispanic. Seems cramped and not comfortable.

It feels bad, feels like we're just hiding the working class behind this facade.

reply


The back of the house is like that in every regular restaurant. Prep and most cooking is done by low-paid (usually brown) workers, plus it's hot and cramped all the time.

reply


This is what worries me about Eatsa :-/

reply


Success will depend on the quality of the seasoning. Most people think plain quinoa tastes worse than common grains like oats or wheat. Quinoa is still fashionable with some health-conscious groups, but I don't think this can sustain mass market appeal.

And if you do like the taste of quinoa and don't care about being fashionable, try amaranth instead. It tastes very similar and has similar nutritional qualities, but here in the UK it's about half the price.

reply


Good point. Amaranth is used in Mexican cuisine, such as tortillas, so it's well established already.

I think mass market appeal needs to be based off of dishes people already know, vs. a blow of random ingredients with whimsical names. Another poster mentioned impossible burger, which seems more realistic.

reply


Didn't know amaranth was so similar to Quinoa - I'll be getting some as I am also in the UK. Pret a manager do a good multi-grain porridge if you're in London or one of the major airports.

reply


TBH well-prepared plain quinua should have a very neutral taste. But if you don't wash it enough, you won't remove the soap-ish outer layer so it ends up tasting bitter:

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/JdBFm-697eM/hqdefault.jpg

reply


Popped amaranth is a nice snack, too.

reply


there's also millet, a staple of ancient china. It's the small round seed commonly found in bird food.

reply


Tried it once, I was excited about the idea of a quick take out meal.

They've eliminated waitstaff, cashiers, meat and tables yet their prices are on par with all the other take out joints. The meal was small and I was still hungry afterwards.

Felt like I was paying too much for too little. I still like the idea of their quick take out but I get a better take out meal at the local thai joint.

reply


After reading the entire article, what I still don't get is: why quinoa? Especially as regards this quote from owner David Friedberg:

"We've got to do two things: get healthy products down to a price point that McDonald’s and Taco Bell are winning on, and offer products tasty enough to disrupt the meat-focussed fast-food business ... We think the way to do it is quinoa."

Is quinoa really the best choice for those criteria? This feels more like trying to go a bit more upmarket and tie in to the quinoa hype than really looking for something that can produce McDonald's-level prices and appeal. I mean, the first two things that come to mind when I think of quinoa are "fairly expensive" and "doesn't taste great", so if I were looking for a low-cost-and-tasty staple ingredient, it's not what I'd pick.

reply


There was a short-lived place in Manhattan called Zen Burger. They replicated McDonald's down to the heat lamped burgers and reconstituted fries except it was 100% vegetarian. Tasted pretty crummy but was really no better or worse than a typical fast food burger.

I'm waiting for Impossible Burgers to take over.

https://impossiblefoods.com/burger/

reply


> High [...] fat content [...] associated with heart disease

Isn't this disputed nowadays and pretty much agreed upon to not be true for some kinds of fat like unsaturated fats?

reply


Fat must be present combined in conjunction with inflammation to produce heart disease in one specific way

reply


I haven't tried Eatsa, but from the photos, the bowls look exactly like Inday [1] (Broadway/E. 26th near Madison Square Park), which is superb.

Like Chipotle, you pick your own combination of ingredients, and it's heavily skewed towards vegetarian options. Inday offers qinoa (actually a great mix of qinoa, amaranth and teff), but I also love their "Not Rice" (shredded cauliflower with a similar consistency to rice).

[1] http://indaynyc.com

reply


I've been to their Spear street location in San Francisco. It's excellent for a quick and healthy (yet hearty) breakfast. It's novel to go inside and not see people cooking the food you're enjoying.

reply


Not seeing people cooking the food you're enjoying is not unique to Eatsa.

reply


They have a huge uphill battle against going national sticking with a vegetarian menu. If their target is McDonald's something huge would have to change to make that possible in the US. Chipotle was able to grow because they have meat. Vegetarianism just isn't common enough here right now.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: