All in all, I liked it. I got a very generously sized falafel quinoa bowl for ~$7 with an iced tea for an additional $0.95. For midtown, that's actually an incredible value. The food itself was good, nothing to rave about though. Concerningly though, when I went in around 2:30pm on Friday, I was one of the two customers there. The rest of the store was deserted.
There's no cashiers, just a bunch of self serve iPad stands with an clerk walking around looking to see if I needed help. The app on the iPad used for ordering was fast and fluid. My food was ready 2 minutes after I ordered.
That's fairly late for lunch in midtown (other midtown counter-serve locations like Dig Inn and Chipotle seem sparsely trafficked when I show up at 3 PM), plus it was the Friday before Christmas. I wouldn't call low traffic under those circumstances "concerning" -- I'd say wait and see what things are like on a more regular date.
On the outside it's gorgeous, pretty, white, but in the back it doesn't look pretty. They've got almost a dozen staff in the back. All hispanic. Seems cramped and not comfortable.
It feels bad, feels like we're just hiding the working class behind this facade.
And if you do like the taste of quinoa and don't care about being fashionable, try amaranth instead. It tastes very similar and has similar nutritional qualities, but here in the UK it's about half the price.
I think mass market appeal needs to be based off of dishes people already know, vs. a blow of random ingredients with whimsical names. Another poster mentioned impossible burger, which seems more realistic.
They've eliminated waitstaff, cashiers, meat and tables yet their prices are on par with all the other take out joints. The meal was small and I was still hungry afterwards.
Felt like I was paying too much for too little. I still like the idea of their quick take out but I get a better take out meal at the local thai joint.
"We've got to do two things: get healthy products down to a price point that McDonald’s and Taco Bell are winning on, and offer products tasty enough to disrupt the meat-focussed fast-food business ... We think the way to do it is quinoa."
Is quinoa really the best choice for those criteria? This feels more like trying to go a bit more upmarket and tie in to the quinoa hype than really looking for something that can produce McDonald's-level prices and appeal. I mean, the first two things that come to mind when I think of quinoa are "fairly expensive" and "doesn't taste great", so if I were looking for a low-cost-and-tasty staple ingredient, it's not what I'd pick.
I'm waiting for Impossible Burgers to take over.
https://impossiblefoods.com/burger/
Isn't this disputed nowadays and pretty much agreed upon to not be true for some kinds of fat like unsaturated fats?
Like Chipotle, you pick your own combination of ingredients, and it's heavily skewed towards vegetarian options. Inday offers qinoa (actually a great mix of qinoa, amaranth and teff), but I also love their "Not Rice" (shredded cauliflower with a similar consistency to rice).
[1] http://indaynyc.com
