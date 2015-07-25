Specific points that concern me include:
-- You do not need to pay to brief an analyst. Really. If you're under the incorrect impression that you do, we'll eventually stop trying to talk you our of your error, as we like money. But you don't need to pay.
-- On the other hand, when you give a briefing and then ask for free consulting in the form of "feedback", the free part can be extremely brief.
-- Analysts' preferences in the style of presentations they receive varies WILDLY.
-- Engaging with analysts can be productive earlier than the article suggests, if you're looking for consulting. I had my first contract with Cloudera when they had 22 employees, and it wasn't even at my lowest tier of service. Other clients have started before they had revenue, venture capital, or a double-digit number of employees, and I think most are glad they did.
