Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What coding/programming podcasts are you listening to?
64 points by stillworks 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 23 comments | favorite
Wanted to know what are or if there are any coding related podcasts which people are subscribed to. The specific topics I am looking for are

- Algorithms/Data Structures

- Javascript

- Scala






Software Engineering Radio [1]. In my opinion this is one of the best software engineering podcasts out there. I find the interview format really effective at really extracting programming wisdom from the experience of the interviewees (especially the older, more experienced ones). They've also got quite an impressive back catalog (currently on episode 272).

I've also really enjoyed Android Developers Backstage [2], despite doing very little Android development myself. It's hosted by two very well spoken and likeable Google engineers on the UI toolkit team, and the tools (IDE, lint, etc.) team. They invite one guest (sometimes two) each episode to discuss some aspect of Android, app development, and platform development. It gives a really unique perspective on what is required to develop for developers, and on highly constrained devices.

[1] http://www.se-radio.net/

[2] http://androidbackstage.blogspot.com/

reply


SE Daily is also pretty cool https://softwareengineeringdaily.com/

reply


Software Engineering Radio is hands down the best programming podcast out there. The guests are always top tier and they discuss interesting problems that push the edges of tech in their domain. I also like the fact that they don't focus on one particular tech community.

My only wish is that they put out content more frequently (I think it's once a week now) and improve the audio quality. SER needs to hookup with Carl Franklin and Richard Campbell from .NET Rocks. Those guys put out tons of shows with the highest production quality.

reply


I like to listen to podcasts when I'm doing something repetitive, like walking or running. I like podcasts that are educative, not so much podcasts that are about new features and don't explain things very much. I like to listen to them when it's a subject I don't know very well (like microservices).

* SE-radio

* Java Pub House

* Type theory podcast: http://typetheorypodcast.com/

* Data Skeptic has podcasts about data science algorithms: http://dataskeptic.com/podcast

reply


The Scalawags [0] seems like a pretty good Scala podcast, though I haven't followed them personally as I don't do much Scala.

If you're into functional programming, Functional Geekery [1] is awesome. Also check out FPCasts [2] if you want some more great FP podcasts.

[0]: http://scalawags.tv/

[1]: https://www.functionalgeekery.com/

[2]: https://www.fpcasts.com/

reply


* Changelog https://changelog.com - centers around OSS. Programming language agnostic

* Giant Robots http://giantrobots.fm - Bit of tech but mostly stuff about running a (small) SAAS business. Great host.

* Bikeshed http://bikeshed.fm - Ruby, Elixir, Rust.

* Full stack radio http://www.fullstackradio.com - misc programming topics, interview style.

reply


Programming Throwdown. It's light weight and perfect for my commute. Only problem is they don't make frequently enough.

reply


To be honest, I don't think Podcasts are for me, especially for information-dense subjects, like CS topics

(Also I can't program while listening to podcasts, it gets in the way of thinking)

reply


I don't listen to podcasts while programming, I listen to them in the shower or during a drive. I do find the interview format to be a great way to learn (at a high level).

reply


Maybe a weird question, but how do you listen to podcasts in the shower? I find the water is loud enough that I can't hear speakers outside the bathroom, and phones or laptop inside. I don't really want to figure out mounting a sound system in my shower...

reply


Water proof speaker:

SoundLogic AWS-12/2970R Bluetooth Shower Speaker with FM Radio and Carabiner (Red) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01BFIAL6I/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_HYey...

reply


I recently got this and am happy with it so far: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00MYYCGKW

reply


I'm collecting stuff I find on conference sites / HN / reddit and watching through a site I built. E.g. for your question-

https://www.findlectures.com/?p=1&class1=Technology&type1=Co...

reply


* Arrested DevOps https://www.arresteddevops.com/

* Software Engineering Daily is also pretty cool https://softwareengineeringdaily.com/

* Software Engineering Radio http://www.se-radio.net/

* Talking machines http://www.thetalkingmachines.com/

* Partially Derivative http://partiallyderivative.com/

Edit: formatting.

reply


JavaScript Jabber https://devchat.tv/js-jabber

JavaScript Air https://javascriptair.com/

reply


JSAir has halted since ~early this month. Some good shows in its roster though. The final ep w Brendan Eich was rich.

reply


Weekly podcast of news & interviews from the Elixir Community. https://soundcloud.com/elixirfountain

reply


I like http://www.magicreadalong.com/ a lot

reply


Any tips on hw dev and/or hw business podcast?

reply


Here are all I know:

* http://theamphour.com

* http://thesparkgap.net

* https://macrofab.com/blog/podcast/

* embedded Software: http://embedded.fm

reply


Linux Action Show ! I think it's funny and I like it a lot !

reply


None of them. Most software podcasts are rubbish. IMHO, you should go listen to Nightvale, Radiolab, or 99PI instead.

The only time I'll listen to a tech podcast is when Cantrill is on BSDNow. Because Bryan Cantrill, like him or not, flaws or no, is a fantastic speaker, and is amazingly funny.

reply


Are there any that are funny?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: