Ask HN: What coding/programming podcasts are you listening to?

- Algorithms/Data Structures
- Javascript
- Scala
I've also really enjoyed Android Developers Backstage [2], despite doing very little Android development myself. It's hosted by two very well spoken and likeable Google engineers on the UI toolkit team, and the tools (IDE, lint, etc.) team. They invite one guest (sometimes two) each episode to discuss some aspect of Android, app development, and platform development. It gives a really unique perspective on what is required to develop for developers, and on highly constrained devices.
[1] http://www.se-radio.net/
[2] http://androidbackstage.blogspot.com/
My only wish is that they put out content more frequently (I think it's once a week now) and improve the audio quality. SER needs to hookup with Carl Franklin and Richard Campbell from .NET Rocks. Those guys put out tons of shows with the highest production quality.
* SE-radio
* Java Pub House
* Type theory podcast: http://typetheorypodcast.com/
* Data Skeptic has podcasts about data science algorithms: http://dataskeptic.com/podcast
If you're into functional programming, Functional Geekery [1] is awesome. Also check out FPCasts [2] if you want some more great FP podcasts.
[0]: http://scalawags.tv/
[1]: https://www.functionalgeekery.com/
[2]: https://www.fpcasts.com/
* Giant Robots http://giantrobots.fm - Bit of tech but mostly stuff about running a (small) SAAS business. Great host.
* Bikeshed http://bikeshed.fm - Ruby, Elixir, Rust.
* Full stack radio http://www.fullstackradio.com - misc programming topics, interview style.
(Also I can't program while listening to podcasts, it gets in the way of thinking)
SoundLogic AWS-12/2970R Bluetooth Shower Speaker with FM Radio and Carabiner (Red) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01BFIAL6I/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_HYey...
https://www.findlectures.com/?p=1&class1=Technology&type1=Co...
* Software Engineering Daily is also pretty cool https://softwareengineeringdaily.com/
* Software Engineering Radio http://www.se-radio.net/
* Talking machines http://www.thetalkingmachines.com/
* Partially Derivative http://partiallyderivative.com/
JavaScript Air
https://javascriptair.com/
* http://theamphour.com
* http://thesparkgap.net
* https://macrofab.com/blog/podcast/
* embedded Software: http://embedded.fm
The only time I'll listen to a tech podcast is when Cantrill is on BSDNow. Because Bryan Cantrill, like him or not, flaws or no, is a fantastic speaker, and is amazingly funny.
