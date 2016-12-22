But things like commutes are harder to replace. You have everyone trying to drive all at the same time during high traffic. Traffic will only increase as people can nap during commutes because people will commute from further and further away.
You'd have to have a lot of extra cars that only make 2-4 trips a day due to demand.
Plus a large amount of car lifetime is determined by mileage. Fleet maintenance will help, but after 150k miles on average, they'll need to be replaced. If these self driving car services are so cheap, we might increase the car mileage per person. Which means we'll burn through cars at a faster pace than person.
I'm not convinced that the end of personal ownership will be all that bad for car companies. I bet it hurts midmarket luxury the hardest since nobody will buy them.
What most people don't appreciate is that fleet use completely changes the economically optimal strategy for car manufacturing.
If you're selling cars, the dominant strategy is planned obsolescence. The fewer miles the car lasts, the more frequently the car needs to be replaced and the more revenue you make.
If you're selling mobility, the dominant strategy is durability and reliability. The more lifetime miles you can deliver from each car that comes off the line, the more revenue you make.
Tesla's stated goal is a "million mile powertrain."[1] I think their leadership has already anticipated this shift in the economic calculus.
[1] http://www.hybridcars.com/tesla-sets-1-million-mile-drivetra...
It depends somewhat on location. Corrosion from salt (put on roads in winter or from ocean air) is probably more proportional to age than mileage.
But I fully agree with this basic point and it often seems to be ignored. To the degree that car lifetime is primarily based on mileage, increased utilization doesn't really buy you an awful lot.
In addition, as you and other suggest, basic economics pretty much dictates that, to the degree going somewhere in a car gets easier/cheaper, you'll get more of it. Many people are willing to trade a longer commute in terms of time for taking a train versus driving themselves today. I don't see why having a "driver" would change this equation.
In any case, something makes cars depreciate over time. Lots of people don't dump their cars just because they're tired of them. And, if you're just driving somewhere like the US Southwest, age probably isn't the issue.
Also I think articles like this often forget that while it would be great to not need a car for the morning commute, people in suburbia still need to do many other things like shopping and fetching children etc.
Many of those tasks are just easier or more preferred to be done in personal transport. Sometimes you need to leave some shopping in the car while you go in to sit with the kids at an after school thing, before heading past a friends house to drop off their kids then finally heading home. A self driving fleet could probably still achieve that in multiple trips, but how many people want to deal with continuously pre-planning and concerting a half dozen small trips a day?
I strongly dislike suburbia and car culture does grind my gears in various ways, but I can't help but feel the car-in-an-app is solving the very specific problem of short once off trips, and solving that doesn't even come close to solving the nations transport issues.
2. Do you rely on someone with a vehicle? I know lots of people don't drive who live in DC and NYC... yet they "borrow" friends shit all the time.
3. Generational? As in, can't afford a vehicle or would rather "borrow" a vehicle? Or?
Skiing is tricky, but there are usually trains or buses or, worst case, a friend driving or an (expensive) flight to a nearby regional.
2. No, other than my parents who insist on driving me when I'm home.
3. I don't attach immaterial value to owning a car. I don't enjoy driving and don't see cars as symbols of freedom.
There is currently no viable alternative to cars in the vast majority of the US.
Also, it's not as if those empty unused private cars disappear when not in use. They take up vast amounts of public and private space in urban and suburban areas.
Yes, if you're driving alone, you have to use a single car. But having the car take care of finding others going (effectively) the same place, and picking them up seamlessly, for only a short increase in commuter time (and a corresponding drop in fare), will make these cars do a whole lot more than 2-4 trips a day.
In fact, given how much of a difference in arrival time for the people on my project (anywhere from 6:30 am to noon to 1pm) I think the cars will be able to do quite a few trips.
Have a variety of capacity vehicles, including full sized buses. Have bus stops and have people indicate where they are going, and set preferences (like "willing to accept a change for a discount" to allow better vehicle utilisation), and dynamically adjust the routes accordingly and use minibuses or smaller cars to "backfill" capacity to aim to guarantee that you can be picked up within a certain time.
Having fixed routes and scale up size of vehicles based on actual detailed drivership data would be very interesting.
I know from my own bus usage that having the certainty that there'll be a bus "soon enough" makes a big difference in how often I take the bus vs. when I'll order a car. If I know that if I go to the bus stop I'll get one or the other but guaranteed within a short time, it'd remove most of my need for ordering cars.
I think that self-driving cars may actually increase traffic and our dependency on cars. Just think about it:
- If you don't have to drive yourself but can instead use the time to sleep, watch a movie, study or shitpost on the Internet, a 1.5 hour commute to work isn't that bad anymore.
- Since the labor cost for operating a self-driving car is probably really low (we'll still need mechanics for maintenance and such) and streets are heavily subsidized by the government, self-driving cars are cheap and could be a competitor to traditional public transport services.
- There isn't a reason why kids, who now have to use a bike, a scooter or the bus until they are allowed to drive a car shouldn't be able to order a self-driving taxi; thus, they get used to being shuttled around all the time from a young age.
Your assumption is that cars will stay the same form and shape after they become self-driving, which is myopic. Without needing all of the safety protection cars or three spare seats, cars can be far smaller and you can easily envision a sitution when we get a x4 increase in traffic density, meaning traffic won't be an issue.
Also, congestion still affects people in a self driving future. A complete abandonment of public transit in major cities would lead to much larger increases in commute times than you seem to think.
Similarly if you're a family with pets, particularly big dogs like mine, I can't take them anywhere without a car.
There is no public transportation of any kind that comes to my neighborhood.
So while yes, more and more people in cities may be abandoning cars because they have gotten more and more expensive over the last decade, there is no near future where America as a whole is able to live day to day without a car.
In fact, the article explicitly mentions people who do have the luxury of being able to take public transport using cars on the weekends for grocery shopping, just like you mention. And it mentions that in many many parts of America solving the last mile problem isn't anything since people are driving a lot more than a mile.
Please don't judge an article by its headline.
Self driving cars don't limit "how much stuff you can get", and you only need a few for a neighborhood of say 10 hours...
Self-driving cars are a terrible solution. They will ONLY solve the last-mile problem, but not the missing American infrastructure. Russia is larger, less dense and has better public rail infrastructure in terms of both commuter rail within cities and inter-city rail including high speed expansion. The US only has the California high speed system currently being constructed. Nothing else.
I've written about the self-driving car problem before:
http://penguindreams.org/blog/self-driving-cars-will-not-sol...
https://www.google.com/search?q=how+big+is+texas+compared+to...
Also, only slightly related, but as someone not owning pets I always find it amusing (again, for lack of better word) to see people in the act of picking up dog-poop (I'm well-aware of the worse immediate alternative of leaving it on the ground). Still, isn't there some irony hidden in these small gestures, given mankind's (otherwise) complete domination of nature? etc. etc. etc.
And double basses, my situation. I commute to work, and could do most of my shopping, by bike. But playing music requires a car, for myself, and to schlep the kids to their music activities.
Still, I could see moving to a situation where I make much less use of a car. Maybe there's a way to request an Uber that's big enough for my instrument, and to pay a little extra for that. There are double bassists in NYC who get around by subway. And since most of my playing is local, I could get away with having an electric car with relatively low speed and range.
There is. UberXL in most cities with Uber.
This has generally also been true with taxis. There are usually van taxis you can request, but there are fewer so they take even longer to come than the cars.
Plenty of families don't actually need N cars. They can probably get by with N-1 and summon another when needed.
Also, one car can do multiple errands without a driver, eg drop someone off at work, drop the kids off at school, and then go stage somewhere until needed.
In Germany this is picking up really quickly, you pay 4€ more and have everything delivered to your home in a time window that can be as narrow as two hours (when the service is well frequented). The app doubles as your grocery list, and at some point you just send it off. Great customer retention too ;-)
I've lived in Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, and upstate NYS, and all those places like cars, and those places have liked cars for all the decades NYC hated cars.
So, the OP is from the NYT in NYC and is about hating cars. So, from the decades of history, I'm not surprised or impressed.
E.g., I have a car in my garage. I own it 100%. It costs me $500 or so a year in auto insurance. Since I drive it about 5000 miles a year, there is nearly no cost for maintenance and the insurance costs me, what, about 10 cents a mile. The gasoline costs me about 17 cents a mile. So, all things considered, we're looking at ballpark 30 cents a mile.
And the NYT wants me to replace my car with what? No thanks.
Yes, it's easy for NYC and its NYT to believe that they have the right answers for everything for everyone on the two coasts and everywhere between. Alas, mostly NYC and the NYT are in an echo chamber and at odds with nearly everyone else in the US except for parts of a few of the largest cities and some of the West Coast.
Long ago I concluded that quite broadly NYC and the NYT are out of step with nearly all the rest of the US. So, the NYT doesn't like cars -- I didn't expect anything else and am not influenced at all.
Of course, there is the old screaming that humans are evil, sinners, that humans are doing terrible transgressions against kittens, puppies, flowers, the grass, the air, the water, the land, the oceans, the great natural order, etc. and that these transgressions are leading quickly to terrible retributions. Then, the claim goes that if we act quickly, we can achieve redemption. Of course, the redemption will require sacrifice. It's a trilogy -- transgression, retribution, redemption. And we can add on sacrifice. I'm not nearly the first person to think of such things! So, we hear from the NYT that cars show that humans are evil, sinful transgressors .... Gee, not nearly new.
I'm having a tough time finding what the NYT is good for. Apparently so are many others since, IIRC, now the NYT is planning to shrink its staff, vacate several floors of its main building, and lease the space to others. The NYT used to have some utility: It was printed on paper which was good for starting fires, wrapping dead fish heads, and in the outhouse out back.
Whatever side one was on in the election, everyone can see that the NYT was strongly on the side that lost. Since I put new batteries in my loser detector, it has been making loud noises in response to any mention of the NYT!
To me, the NYT fills a much needed gap in journalism and would be illuminating if ignited and still printed on paper. I continue to pay attention to the NYT occasionally, first, to remind myself of how much I miss good journalism and, second, to have details to argue that the NYT should just go out of business.
Except the article is using Los Angeles as an example and the train picture and two of the women they spoke to in the article were Angelinos. This is is significant because Los Angeles has traditionally been an epicenter of "car culture."
Also since you seem to be implying an editorial bias against cars I will add that NYTimes has a regular automotive section of their paper, where they cover the industry and do new car reviews and quite decently at that. This article is from that automotive section.
http://www.nytimes.com/pages/automobiles/index.html
