Automakers Prepare for an America That’s Over the Whole Car Thing (nytimes.com)
54 points by zonotope 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 52 comments | favorite





I wonder how low "cars per person" we will achieve through self-driving Uber/lyft services? Those type of services, if cheap enough, could replace the need for cars for little trips here and there.

But things like commutes are harder to replace. You have everyone trying to drive all at the same time during high traffic. Traffic will only increase as people can nap during commutes because people will commute from further and further away.

You'd have to have a lot of extra cars that only make 2-4 trips a day due to demand.

Plus a large amount of car lifetime is determined by mileage. Fleet maintenance will help, but after 150k miles on average, they'll need to be replaced. If these self driving car services are so cheap, we might increase the car mileage per person. Which means we'll burn through cars at a faster pace than person.

I'm not convinced that the end of personal ownership will be all that bad for car companies. I bet it hurts midmarket luxury the hardest since nobody will buy them.

>Fleet maintenance will help, but after 150k miles on average, they'll need to be replaced.

What most people don't appreciate is that fleet use completely changes the economically optimal strategy for car manufacturing.

If you're selling cars, the dominant strategy is planned obsolescence. The fewer miles the car lasts, the more frequently the car needs to be replaced and the more revenue you make.

If you're selling mobility, the dominant strategy is durability and reliability. The more lifetime miles you can deliver from each car that comes off the line, the more revenue you make.

Tesla's stated goal is a "million mile powertrain."[1] I think their leadership has already anticipated this shift in the economic calculus.

[1] http://www.hybridcars.com/tesla-sets-1-million-mile-drivetra...

>Plus a large amount of car lifetime is determined by mileage.

It depends somewhat on location. Corrosion from salt (put on roads in winter or from ocean air) is probably more proportional to age than mileage.

But I fully agree with this basic point and it often seems to be ignored. To the degree that car lifetime is primarily based on mileage, increased utilization doesn't really buy you an awful lot.

In addition, as you and other suggest, basic economics pretty much dictates that, to the degree going somewhere in a car gets easier/cheaper, you'll get more of it. Many people are willing to trade a longer commute in terms of time for taking a train versus driving themselves today. I don't see why having a "driver" would change this equation.

Mileage is not a major factor with young cars. People have regularly hit 1,000,000 miles and while many components need to be replaced much of the original car can make it that long. Further replacing a full engine costs less than you might think, it's the piecemeal replacement of individual parts that drives up costs.

I guess I'd question "regularly."

In any case, something makes cars depreciate over time. Lots of people don't dump their cars just because they're tired of them. And, if you're just driving somewhere like the US Southwest, age probably isn't the issue.

Self driving cars make existing mass transit more useful. Many offices have a shuttle bus to the subway for free, but they don't run late and cabs are slow to arrive and pricey. Cheep and fast self driving cars in such areas make the occasional cab ride far easier.

Taxis are already self driving cars, and affordable for parts of the population. Those people buy cars regardless.

Cars are definitely more than a commuting device, they are cultural.

Also I think articles like this often forget that while it would be great to not need a car for the morning commute, people in suburbia still need to do many other things like shopping and fetching children etc.

Many of those tasks are just easier or more preferred to be done in personal transport. Sometimes you need to leave some shopping in the car while you go in to sit with the kids at an after school thing, before heading past a friends house to drop off their kids then finally heading home. A self driving fleet could probably still achieve that in multiple trips, but how many people want to deal with continuously pre-planning and concerting a half dozen small trips a day?

I strongly dislike suburbia and car culture does grind my gears in various ways, but I can't help but feel the car-in-an-app is solving the very specific problem of short once off trips, and solving that doesn't even come close to solving the nations transport issues.

I suspect that a lot of people who live in cities, don't own a car, don't use a car much, etc. don't really appreciate the degree to which people customize cars for their needs (roof racks for sporting equipment like canoes, car seats for kids, etc.) and use them for mobile storage. As an exurban person who does a lot of outdoors activities, it's hard for me to imagine not having a personal vehicle. The economics would really have to be compelling and it's hard to imagine they will be especially if the number of miles "driven" go up.

I live in a city with Car2Go and this use case is covered by the ability to make stops on a trip. You just pay for the time that the car is reserved to you. I see no reason that a self driving vehicle couldn't offer a similar option.

I live in New York, frequently travel to suburbs around the country and world, and have not missed for a second the driver's license I gave up almost 5 years ago. This might be a generational thing.

1. Do you climb, kayak, bicycle, hike? If yes, how do you get your gear to XXXX?

2. Do you rely on someone with a vehicle? I know lots of people don't drive who live in DC and NYC... yet they "borrow" friends shit all the time.

3. Generational? As in, can't afford a vehicle or would rather "borrow" a vehicle? Or?

1. Yes; trains and Uber.

Skiing is tricky, but there are usually trains or buses or, worst case, a friend driving or an (expensive) flight to a nearby regional.

2. No, other than my parents who insist on driving me when I'm home.

3. I don't attach immaterial value to owning a car. I don't enjoy driving and don't see cars as symbols of freedom.

A lot of people do not by cars in areas where there is affordable and useful public transportation or taxis. I would say most people are buying cars in areas where a cab would be significantly more expensive.

There is currently no viable alternative to cars in the vast majority of the US.

The amount of "persons per car" certainly will go down, with cars going around empty just to collect persons.

Almost all cars right now are empty nearly all day every day. Vehicles that go around picking people up (cabs, buses, ubers, etc) are the ones that actually achieve utilisation of any significant amount. If more cars are shared, people per car goes down, not up.

Also, it's not as if those empty unused private cars disappear when not in use. They take up vast amounts of public and private space in urban and suburban areas.

Parking cars are not as big issues however as moving cars. Moving cars take more space, cause traffic, make noises.

The "slug lines" of the Washington, D.C. area (places where people can congregate to join other commuters, to use the high-occupancy lanes) give us a useful view into this.

Yes, if you're driving alone, you have to use a single car. But having the car take care of finding others going (effectively) the same place, and picking them up seamlessly, for only a short increase in commuter time (and a corresponding drop in fare), will make these cars do a whole lot more than 2-4 trips a day.

In fact, given how much of a difference in arrival time for the people on my project (anywhere from 6:30 am to noon to 1pm) I think the cars will be able to do quite a few trips.

My pet idea is that you could do dynamic "bus lines" with this.

Have a variety of capacity vehicles, including full sized buses. Have bus stops and have people indicate where they are going, and set preferences (like "willing to accept a change for a discount" to allow better vehicle utilisation), and dynamically adjust the routes accordingly and use minibuses or smaller cars to "backfill" capacity to aim to guarantee that you can be picked up within a certain time.

Having fixed routes and scale up size of vehicles based on actual detailed drivership data would be very interesting.

I know from my own bus usage that having the certainty that there'll be a bus "soon enough" makes a big difference in how often I take the bus vs. when I'll order a car. If I know that if I go to the bus stop I'll get one or the other but guaranteed within a short time, it'd remove most of my need for ordering cars.

Commutes will be solved when everyone is replaced by automation and we no longer have jobs to get to.

This makes sense for big cities, but that vast territory in between, where Trump got the majority of his support, that territory where you see lots of trucks and SUVs, and people drive miles to Walmart or the grocery store or baseball practice - they're going to still want their own vehicle.

Need, not just want. For the residents of most of the surface area of America, you cannot survive without owning your own vehicle. Stores can be 10 to 50 to 100 miles away from your home, there are no buses or taxis or Uber, you can sometimes get a ride from a friend or neighbor but only if they're also planning to go to town, and if you each go to town together you're usually stuck there all day and then have to each wait long times for the other person to do what they need to do, because you're each shopping for the next 2 – 3 weeks before you go to town again.

Agreed, I have the feeling that most people think San Francisco or New York when they think "city"... the problem is that Phoenix exists (all 517 square miles). There are many, many medium sized (1 million ppl +) cities that are conglomerations of suburbs, with very little "urban" interface like Phoenix dotting the western portion of the US.

And there are plenty of people who do not and have no desire to live in a city at all, and that isn't going to change. Many people retire to rural areas, or live in smaller cities/towns. It's a deliberate lifestyle choice for many, and these people are perfectly happy to own a vehicle of their own and use it and it's not a problem that needs solving for them. So when urban technologists come in and say they're going to "solve" the problem of car ownership and turn it into a service, such people respond somewhere between mockery and outrage at the ignorance of such people thinking their ultra-urban environment is the only acceptable way of life.

Sure if you lock everything else as constants. "We are accustomed to living like this" is not an overriding force.

Carmakers have to adjust and prepare for a reality in which mobility is treated as a service and cars are losing their traditional function as a (middle class) status symbol.

I think that self-driving cars may actually increase traffic and our dependency on cars. Just think about it:

- If you don't have to drive yourself but can instead use the time to sleep, watch a movie, study or shitpost on the Internet, a 1.5 hour commute to work isn't that bad anymore.

- Since the labor cost for operating a self-driving car is probably really low (we'll still need mechanics for maintenance and such) and streets are heavily subsidized by the government, self-driving cars are cheap and could be a competitor to traditional public transport services.

- There isn't a reason why kids, who now have to use a bike, a scooter or the bus until they are allowed to drive a car shouldn't be able to order a self-driving taxi; thus, they get used to being shuttled around all the time from a young age.

>I think that self-driving cars may actually increase traffic

Your assumption is that cars will stay the same form and shape after they become self-driving, which is myopic. Without needing all of the safety protection cars or three spare seats, cars can be far smaller and you can easily envision a sitution when we get a x4 increase in traffic density, meaning traffic won't be an issue.

Many people have hour+ long commutes during which they can shitpost on the internet. It's still really fucking boring and a massive waste of your day.

Also, congestion still affects people in a self driving future. A complete abandonment of public transit in major cities would lead to much larger increases in commute times than you seem to think.

I know it is a pipe-dream, but it'd be nice if all the data these cars gathered got loaded into a central database. That way they all could improve faster and it would increase the ability for competition. I feel right now how we're doing it you'll get a certain brand that is definitely safer than another, which could easily cause a feedback loop.

Americans may be over the car but our infrastructure doesn't really agree.

Did you read the article? Americans are over owning a car, not mobility in general (the simple problem of when cars drive themselves you probably don't need one full time).

reply


This headline really overstates it. Anywhere outside of a major metropolitan center you are gonna be hard pressed to deal with day to day things like getting groceries without a car. The nearest grocery store to my house is about 5 miles. I can bike it but that really limits how much stuff I can get.

Similarly if you're a family with pets, particularly big dogs like mine, I can't take them anywhere without a car.

There is no public transportation of any kind that comes to my neighborhood.

So while yes, more and more people in cities may be abandoning cars because they have gotten more and more expensive over the last decade, there is no near future where America as a whole is able to live day to day without a car.

The article isn't discussing abandoning of cars because they've gotten more expensive, it's discussing it in the context of public transportation and "last mile logistics" being on everyone's mind now not just the local governments.

In fact, the article explicitly mentions people who do have the luxury of being able to take public transport using cars on the weekends for grocery shopping, just like you mention. And it mentions that in many many parts of America solving the last mile problem isn't anything since people are driving a lot more than a mile.

Please don't judge an article by its headline.

>This headline really overstates it. Anywhere outside of a major metropolitan center you are gonna be hard pressed to deal with day to day things like getting groceries without a car. The nearest grocery store to my house is about 5 miles. I can bike it but that really limits how much stuff I can get.

Self driving cars don't limit "how much stuff you can get", and you only need a few for a neighborhood of say 10 hours...

Exactly. I lived outside of the US for fours years and never needed a car. Even though I moved back to a city with public transport, and a single regularly rail line, it pales in comparison to the type of transport available is much of the developed world.

Self-driving cars are a terrible solution. They will ONLY solve the last-mile problem, but not the missing American infrastructure. Russia is larger, less dense and has better public rail infrastructure in terms of both commuter rail within cities and inter-city rail including high speed expansion. The US only has the California high speed system currently being constructed. Nothing else.

I've written about the self-driving car problem before:

http://penguindreams.org/blog/self-driving-cars-will-not-sol...

Our entire system is kinda broken with how roads/parking are relative to size. So it's not an easy problem to fix overnight. With an our established and spread out infrastructure. But self driving cars will eventually lead to smaller pods or smaller vehicles. Potentially fewer lanes or even allowing non standard road shapes and straightaway and fewer parking lots. I think autonomous vehicles is a stepping stone to a better infrastructure and community

Airlines solve the intercity transportation problem just fine. The only advantages rail could have are lower cost and the absence of the TSA. We're one train bombing away from the same screening system, and the cost is not lower (and if you value your time, it's much higher).

reply


I think the actual problem is a political one. Too many industries need highways to get bigger and to have more Americans buy cars.

Compare the places you have lived to Texas, Arizona, Utah, and all of California in terms of population density and square miles/kilometers. The rest of the world are generally "fucking tiny" in comparison.

https://www.google.com/search?q=how+big+is+texas+compared+to...

reply


I don't mean to side-track a very valid point that you are making, but stepping back a little, isn't it amusing that humanity has reached such an advanced state where a strong argument for owning cars is to ship dogs around?

Also, only slightly related, but as someone not owning pets I always find it amusing (again, for lack of better word) to see people in the act of picking up dog-poop (I'm well-aware of the worse immediate alternative of leaving it on the ground). Still, isn't there some irony hidden in these small gestures, given mankind's (otherwise) complete domination of nature? etc. etc. etc.

I don't mean to side-track a very valid point that you are making, but stepping back a little, isn't it amusing that humanity has reached such an advanced state where a strong argument for owning cars is to ship dogs around?

And double basses, my situation. I commute to work, and could do most of my shopping, by bike. But playing music requires a car, for myself, and to schlep the kids to their music activities.

Still, I could see moving to a situation where I make much less use of a car. Maybe there's a way to request an Uber that's big enough for my instrument, and to pay a little extra for that. There are double bassists in NYC who get around by subway. And since most of my playing is local, I could get away with having an electric car with relatively low speed and range.

> Maybe there's a way to request an Uber that's big enough for my instrument, and to pay a little extra for that.

There is. UberXL in most cities with Uber.

This has generally also been true with taxis. There are usually van taxis you can request, but there are fewer so they take even longer to come than the cars.

The article is about moving beyond car ownership, not the absence of cars themselves.

Also significant is the partial reduction.

Plenty of families don't actually need N cars. They can probably get by with N-1 and summon another when needed.

Also, one car can do multiple errands without a driver, eg drop someone off at work, drop the kids off at school, and then go stage somewhere until needed.

In Europe entire families usually share just one car. Some cities like Jena, Germany (<100k) have 4 tram lines and three inter-city rail stations (1 that serves a high speed ICE train). That famous city from the song, Chattanooga, no longer has a (functional) passenger rail station at all.

reply


For now. Where I live, and in some other cities I've visited in the Great Lakes Region (like Pittsburgh or Cleveland), people are increasingly moving back to the downtown areas. For now it's primarily young people, but the difference is that it's a lot of young people, and the jobs and shops are following. Now this is not a dramatic change, but it is a change. I think it has the potential to turn into an increasing amount of people moving into the urban cores of cities that were previously car-only.

reply


In Germany this is picking up really quickly, you pay 4€ more and have everything delivered to your home in a time window that can be as narrow as two hours (when the service is well frequented). The app doubles as your grocery list, and at some point you just send it off. Great customer retention too ;-)

reply


I'm in the UK. One of the companies here (Ocado) will automatically populate your shopping list for you based on your shopping history the day after each delivery, so you have about a week to adjust it. We often don't even bother checking the weekly shopping list any more, as it's generally "close enough" that if we're busy we'll just accept whatever they deliver. Just need the fridge to tell them what we still have enough of :)

I take my dog in Ubers. I call in advance to ask if it's okay; I also give a cash tip for it. Only one driver seemed ambivalent when I asked and seemed thankful when I said I would cancel and rebook.

At least for grocery-shopping I find that a children's bike trailer can pack a surprisingly large amount of stuff -- of course it is not quite as convenient as a car.

Decades ago when I was in Indiana, which liked and still likes cars, I knew some people from NYC, and they hated cars, any and all cars. Ever since then, NYC has had a lot hatred for cars. NYC just doesn't like cars. And, no surprise, now the NYT from NYC doesn't like cars.

I've lived in Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, and upstate NYS, and all those places like cars, and those places have liked cars for all the decades NYC hated cars.

So, the OP is from the NYT in NYC and is about hating cars. So, from the decades of history, I'm not surprised or impressed.

E.g., I have a car in my garage. I own it 100%. It costs me $500 or so a year in auto insurance. Since I drive it about 5000 miles a year, there is nearly no cost for maintenance and the insurance costs me, what, about 10 cents a mile. The gasoline costs me about 17 cents a mile. So, all things considered, we're looking at ballpark 30 cents a mile.

And the NYT wants me to replace my car with what? No thanks.

Yes, it's easy for NYC and its NYT to believe that they have the right answers for everything for everyone on the two coasts and everywhere between. Alas, mostly NYC and the NYT are in an echo chamber and at odds with nearly everyone else in the US except for parts of a few of the largest cities and some of the West Coast.

Long ago I concluded that quite broadly NYC and the NYT are out of step with nearly all the rest of the US. So, the NYT doesn't like cars -- I didn't expect anything else and am not influenced at all.

Of course, there is the old screaming that humans are evil, sinners, that humans are doing terrible transgressions against kittens, puppies, flowers, the grass, the air, the water, the land, the oceans, the great natural order, etc. and that these transgressions are leading quickly to terrible retributions. Then, the claim goes that if we act quickly, we can achieve redemption. Of course, the redemption will require sacrifice. It's a trilogy -- transgression, retribution, redemption. And we can add on sacrifice. I'm not nearly the first person to think of such things! So, we hear from the NYT that cars show that humans are evil, sinful transgressors .... Gee, not nearly new.

I'm having a tough time finding what the NYT is good for. Apparently so are many others since, IIRC, now the NYT is planning to shrink its staff, vacate several floors of its main building, and lease the space to others. The NYT used to have some utility: It was printed on paper which was good for starting fires, wrapping dead fish heads, and in the outhouse out back.

Whatever side one was on in the election, everyone can see that the NYT was strongly on the side that lost. Since I put new batteries in my loser detector, it has been making loud noises in response to any mention of the NYT!

To me, the NYT fills a much needed gap in journalism and would be illuminating if ignited and still printed on paper. I continue to pay attention to the NYT occasionally, first, to remind myself of how much I miss good journalism and, second, to have details to argue that the NYT should just go out of business.

>"So, the OP is from the NYT in NYC and is about hating cars. So, from the decades of history, I'm not surprised or impressed."

Except the article is using Los Angeles as an example and the train picture and two of the women they spoke to in the article were Angelinos. This is is significant because Los Angeles has traditionally been an epicenter of "car culture."

Also since you seem to be implying an editorial bias against cars I will add that NYTimes has a regular automotive section of their paper, where they cover the industry and do new car reviews and quite decently at that. This article is from that automotive section.

http://www.nytimes.com/pages/automobiles/index.html

