The Internet Is Broken. Here’s How I’d Fix It – Walter Isaacson (medium.com)
"Let's fix the internet by putting in place an all-powerful central party to enforce new rules, which under best circumstances will be merely a horrible rent-seeking entity, and under worst circumstances will slowly turn the world into a totalitarian dystopia"

Could there reasonably be multiple competing "internets" -- with different protocols, different 'rules', design and so on?

I don't pretend to know how to 'fix' anything (much less something as complex as the internet), but I do feel like it would be beneficial to have some competition in this space, to whatever degree it's possible.

When there's only one option, a variety of problems associated with monolithic systems and monopolies will inevitably arise--as we've seen with the current system.

The author confuses the web with the Internet. Lots of those ideas, especially regarding two-way links and automatic micropayments, have already been proposed and failed by Xanadu. One of the Web precessors. Then other ideas like 'security by default' make it hard to take the rest of the article serious (oh, why did nobody else think of that...). The web succeeded over 'better' alternatives, because on a system where the whole world has to agree on a standard, the unix philosophy of 'worse is better' always wins.

Walter Isaacson was outed by Wikileaks as colluding directly with the Clinton campaign so you can see why he would want to 'fix' the Internet.

Edit: source https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/6056

To be accurate, my reading of the source you linked shows him as being willing to cooperate with the campaign on Q & A questions asked.

Just a wishlist of ideas with no real technical solutions.

It was strange seeing the mixing of trolls, and bank security concerns.They are pretty different in nature. Im also surprised there was no mention of ip addresses.

I think internet is broken, but more at a technical level, its too easy to have isp accidently break large portions.

ex. Pakistan bringing youtube down accidently in 2008.

Agreed, it reads like a bunch of troll and self absorbed points. My ISP in India throttles every Public DNS servers except theirs (which I don't trust, is randomly censored) so browsing doesn't work at times. I am forced to keep a `dnscrypt-proxy` with `pdnsd` cache on a Raspberry Pi running to mitigate this.

Yes, the Internet is broken -- both accidentally and deliberately.

It's true, lots of the internet is broken, and in very fundamental ways. Unfortunately, we need a group of technical people a lot more knowledgeable than W.I. (well intended though he may be) to do the fixing.

Reminds me of the fictional TruYou product from the book The Circle. Which is a fascinating read that explores how "good" intentions like this can end in undesirable results.

