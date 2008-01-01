reply
I don't pretend to know how to 'fix' anything (much less something as complex as the internet), but I do feel like it would be beneficial to have some competition in this space, to whatever degree it's possible.
When there's only one option, a variety of problems associated with monolithic systems and monopolies will inevitably arise--as we've seen with the current system.
Edit: source https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/6056
It was strange seeing the mixing of trolls, and bank security concerns.They are pretty different in nature.
Im also surprised there was no mention of ip addresses.
I think internet is broken, but more at a technical level, its too easy to have isp accidently break large portions.
ex. Pakistan bringing youtube down accidently in 2008.
Yes, the Internet is broken -- both accidentally and deliberately.
