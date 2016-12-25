Unless your image library is way fancier than I imagine, you would get a much less biased result if you convert to a linear color space. This code:
# Invert grayscale image
def invertImage(image):
return (255-image)
For this particular use case, though, you probably want to further transform the output. Suppose that one thread locally reduces light transmission by a factor of k. Then two reduce by k^2 (assuming there's enough blurring, everything is purely backlit, no reflections etc), and so on. So n reduces the log of the brightness by n*log(k). I would try calculating -log(luminosity) and fitting threads to that.
Finally, this sounds like a wonderful application of compressed sensing. I bet you could get an asymptotically fast algorithm that is reasonably close to optimal.
http://imgur.com/a/n7OOd
Increasing the amount of pins thus resulted in a far better result for the same amount of computational power than the improved algorithm you propose.
I am curious, how would the final quality of the result be affected by:
- Changing the shape to say, a square. Or maybe a circle is optimal given a limited number of points.
- Inreasing the number of endpoints. There must be some limit to this. For example, even giving an infinite number of endpoints would not look like a photo, but how much better could it look?
- For now I have only looked at circular looms although various shapes would indeed give some interesting result. A circle however gives an great even distribution of possible lines and thus resolution.
- The number of endpoints greatly improves the resolution of the final image. The smaller the number of endpoints the more prominent the actual spacial patterns of the loom become.
(Might be that it tries to optimize for edge contours)
