Try emergent coding (codevalley.com)
27 points by cdvonstinkpot 3 hours ago | 9 comments





I'm reminded of what Richard Dawkins had to say about the Bicameral Mind book: "either complete rubbish or a work of consummate genius, nothing in between!"

This website is really rough, the writing is dense and the first rule of video club is don't get one of the founders to narrate the video unless your CTO is Morgan Freeman. That said, I think this is just so unbelievably audacious that it's worth a look anyway.

The concept seems to be to take hardware's supply chain model and use it for software development. So instead of having one company figure out your requirements, plan the project and build everything, you use a marketplace. Each part is put up for bidding by any supplier, meaning you get specialisation and competition.

Oh, and the suppliers are actually software agents. And "parts" includes everything from requirements gathering to opcode generation. In essence they want to build their own industrial revolution for software development, from scratch, using (basically) DAOs.

Is that possible? I have no idea. My first instinct (and second, and third) is no. But if it is, it could blow up the entire industry. Rubbish or genius, nothing in between.

I really wonder how software verification works in the case of Code Valley, e.g. if you order List.append a b, how do you know it won't return List.append b a?

This could perhaps be a great application for Idris-Style dependent types. For example, you could create an RFP for "List.append" with a few constraints, `len(append(a+b)) == len(a) + len(b)` and so on and then know that the market will create something you can automatically verify to a certain degree.

Holy fuck, that reads like something written by TimeCube Guy.

I guess the real example is this one:

"For example, the compare::bytesequence::lesser agent, when contracted, will design the code that will compare two strings. At first glance, a developer may see that title and assume that the compare::bytesequence::lesser agent will actually compare one given string against another, but in actual fact, the compare::bytesequence::lesser agent will return tailored code that compares two strings."

So, it's template metaprogramming but with confusing terminology? I'm trying to give this a fair shake, but it doesn't make an argument for why this is a useful abstraction layer.

Is there a technical, non-commercial introduction that isn't filled with too much marketing hype?

The slide deck is slightly less confusing.

https://marketplace.codevalley.com/use-it/

...but is hidden behind a login.

The video on the website is hilariously bad. Feels more like a parody skit than a real presentation of the service.

Here's a better one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZCv696rMCk

So is this something like numer.ai but for code?

Wow- _love_ that snow graphic they've got there...

