This website is really rough, the writing is dense and the first rule of video club is don't get one of the founders to narrate the video unless your CTO is Morgan Freeman. That said, I think this is just so unbelievably audacious that it's worth a look anyway.
The concept seems to be to take hardware's supply chain model and use it for software development. So instead of having one company figure out your requirements, plan the project and build everything, you use a marketplace. Each part is put up for bidding by any supplier, meaning you get specialisation and competition.
Oh, and the suppliers are actually software agents. And "parts" includes everything from requirements gathering to opcode generation. In essence they want to build their own industrial revolution for software development, from scratch, using (basically) DAOs.
Is that possible? I have no idea. My first instinct (and second, and third) is no. But if it is, it could blow up the entire industry. Rubbish or genius, nothing in between.
This could perhaps be a great application for Idris-Style dependent types. For example, you could create an RFP for "List.append" with a few constraints, `len(append(a+b)) == len(a) + len(b)` and so on and then know that the market will create something you can automatically verify to a certain degree.
I guess the real example is this one:
"For example, the compare::bytesequence::lesser agent, when contracted, will design the code that will compare two strings. At first glance, a developer may see that title and assume that the compare::bytesequence::lesser agent will actually compare one given string against another, but in actual fact, the compare::bytesequence::lesser agent will return tailored code that compares two strings."
So, it's template metaprogramming but with confusing terminology? I'm trying to give this a fair shake, but it doesn't make an argument for why this is a useful abstraction layer.
https://marketplace.codevalley.com/use-it/
Here's a better one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZCv696rMCk
