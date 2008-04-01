Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Beautiful JavaScript – Functional JavaScript (feederio.com)
36 points by Chesco_ 4 hours ago | 7 comments





"Given that JavaScript’s author was recruited to do “Scheme in the browser,”"

Didn't he disclaim that multiple times?

> As I’ve often said, and as others at Netscape can confirm, I was recruited to Netscape with the promise of “doing Scheme” in the browser. At least client engineering management including Tom Paquin, Michael Toy, and Rick Schell, along with some guy named Marc Andreessen, were convinced that Netscape should embed a programming language, in source form, in HTML. So it was hardly a case of me selling a “pointy-haired boss” — more the reverse.

> Whether that language should be Scheme was an open question, but Scheme was the bait I went for in joining Netscape. Previously, at SGI, Nick Thompson had turned me on to SICP.

Source: https://brendaneich.com/tag/javascript/

"As I’ve often said, and as others at Netscape can confirm, I was recruited to Netscape with the promise of “doing Scheme” in the browser."[0]

I guess what you're confusing is that he disclaims that it is inspired mostly on scheme:

"I still think of it as a quickie love-child of C and Self."[0]

[0]https://brendaneich.com/2008/04/popularity/

Yes, this could be.

I saw a talk by him this year and I don't know if I have it remembered right, but the gist was that he wasn't hired to do a Scheme, but to do a scripting language inspired by it.

I don't know when the multiple times were. The language was designed in the span of a week or two if I remember correctly. That's a damn good job for language development given the constraints.

Watch Dave C.'s talk on the history of programing as it shines more light on the situation.

It's extremely efficient. Yet I wish he'd set a new record in effectiveness instead.

Isn't it the other way around?

