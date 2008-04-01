Didn't he disclaim that multiple times?
> Whether that language should be Scheme was an open question, but Scheme was the bait I went for in joining Netscape. Previously, at SGI, Nick Thompson had turned me on to SICP.
Source: https://brendaneich.com/tag/javascript/
I guess what you're confusing is that he disclaims that it is inspired mostly on scheme:
"I still think of it as a quickie love-child of C and Self."[0]
[0]https://brendaneich.com/2008/04/popularity/
I saw a talk by him this year and I don't know if I have it remembered right, but the gist was that he wasn't hired to do a Scheme, but to do a scripting language inspired by it.
Watch Dave C.'s talk on the history of programing as it shines more light on the situation.
