If a 15 year old white kid in Nebraska built a drone following directions on YouTube to monitor land use around him, I don't think this would be seen as incredible.
The difference is a lot of people have very demeaning views of indigenous peoples - they believe they are frozen in time (usually at the time of first contact with white people) and therefore they are surprised to hear that, no, this nation (like any other) is in fact able to use technology.
I guess it's sort of obvious, but surveilling large areas of land in order to cultivate or manage seems like such a great use case for drones.
I'm sure the tribe has their doubts too, but I wish them luck.
I'd guess a couple of questions come to mind. The first is, wouldn't satellite imagery identify illegal logging? I guess that might be too expensive?
If those images are not detailed enough, what kind of information do they need, other than where/when logging is taking place.
