A tiny forest tribe built a DIY drone from YouTube to fight off illegal loggers (qz.com)
Am I the only one who thought this article took a condescending tone by referring to this as "incredible?"

If a 15 year old white kid in Nebraska built a drone following directions on YouTube to monitor land use around him, I don't think this would be seen as incredible.

The difference is a lot of people have very demeaning views of indigenous peoples - they believe they are frozen in time (usually at the time of first contact with white people) and therefore they are surprised to hear that, no, this nation (like any other) is in fact able to use technology.

I think you're looking for something to take offense to without any reason. A tribe from a poor country building these things from videos they saw on internet is certainly more impressive than a 15 year old american kid doing the same. The reason is not that they can't be that capable, the difference is that these people have not been exposed to education, environment, schools, infrastructure, computers etc like a kid from the most developed country in the world. That is what is impressive here. You can't compare the two because of the background they come from, not because they are inferior.

I can definitely see why the GP (er.. I'm not sure if that's correct term here on HN - I mean the post to which my reply is in reply to) would feel that way, and it was almost my own reaction. I appreciate your explanation as to why, looking deeper, that it is actually well framed.

I don't understand the point you're trying to make.

That's ok.

This is really cool.

I guess it's sort of obvious, but surveilling large areas of land in order to cultivate or manage seems like such a great use case for drones.

Here's hoping that the government actually does something about the logging."You can't prove it's happening" sounds like more of an excuse than a reason.

I'm sure the tribe has their doubts too, but I wish them luck.

TLDR: They're using a drone to take video of the illegal logging.

I'd guess a couple of questions come to mind. The first is, wouldn't satellite imagery identify illegal logging? I guess that might be too expensive?

If those images are not detailed enough, what kind of information do they need, other than where/when logging is taking place.

I'd guess that it's better for them to have as much in their hands (literally) as they can. I think that creating a satellite has a much higher entry level, and if they need to pay someone for the images, it may be much harder for them. It also may not offer as real time as they need, whereas they can directly control when and where to fly this drone.

Registration plates of vehicles involved would be useful, and generally this needs to be taken from an angle rather than above and requires high resolution.

Amazing. If most of the human race were wiped out by a meteorite then we need more of such engineering minds to get us back to the advanced civilisation we are :)

Ironically it's also precisely those engineering minds who have built weapons capable of wiping out the human race.

I don't think that's ironic. I, inspired by Kardashev [1], believe a civilisation's level of technological advancement can be measured by how much energy it controls.

Thus, a civilisation that can control an energy source at a low-power level (e.g. boiling water reactors) can presumably also deploy it at a high-power level (e.g. atomic bombs). If anything, especially as sources become more energetic, control capabilities will be preceded by deployment capability.

[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kardashev_scale

You're welcome to go get eaten by a tiger or starve to death.

Very cool!

